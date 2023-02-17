New York, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Satellite Manufacturing and Launch Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959951/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Satellite Manufacturing and Launch Market to Reach $24.2 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Satellite Manufacturing and Launch estimated at US$20.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$24.2 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 2.3% over the period 2022-2030. Satellite Manufacturing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 2.1% CAGR and reach US$17.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Launch Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $9.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 2.8% CAGR
The Satellite Manufacturing and Launch market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 2.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.7% and 1.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.6% CAGR.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Satellite Manufacturing and Launch: A Highly Dynamic Domain
EXHIBIT 1: As the Space Race Intensifies, Satellite
Manufacturing Gathers Importance & Urgency: Annual Number of
Objects Launched Into Space (In Units) for the Years 2010,
2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021
EXHIBIT 2: As the Number of Satellites Operating in Space
Increases, Satellite Building Becomes Big Business: Global
Cumulative Number of Active Satellites in Space (In Units)
for Years 2010, 2015, 2017, 2019 & 2021
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Satellite Companies Maneuver Various Approaches to Overcome
Pandemic-Related Supply Chain Issues
Global Economic Update
War & Inflation Supersede COVID-19 as Major Downside Risks for
the Global Economy in 2023 & Beyond
Here?s How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy
Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the
Hardships
Stubbornly High Inflation to Single Handedly Drag Down Global
Growth
Here?s What?s Causing the Current Spike in Inflation
EXHIBIT 3: Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed
Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World towards a Cost of
Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price:
(In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2023
EXHIBIT 4: War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based
Price Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation in 2022 to
the Highest Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In
%) for the Years 2019 Through 2024
EXHIBIT 5: War, Global Inflation, Cost of Living Crisis, Failed
Fiscal Policy Attempts to Restore Price Stability & Contain
Downside Risks to Result in Sharper-Than-Expected Slowdown in
Global Economic Growth: World Economic Growth Projections:
(Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022
and 2023
EXHIBIT 6: Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or
Unemployment, Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling
Policy Measures to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in
Unemployment Rates: Global Number of Unemployed People (In
Million) for Years 2019 Through 2023
Competition
EXHIBIT 7: Satellite Manufacturing - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
EXHIBIT 8: Satellite Manufacturing and Launch - Global Key
Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
EXHIBIT 9: Market Share of Operators Owning & Operating
SmallSats as of the Year 2021
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche for Players
Worldwide in 2023 (E)
Prominent Startups in the Field of Satellite Technology
Satellite Manufacturing & Launch System Market Outlook
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
Market Challenges
Recent Massive Growth in Satellite Industry Increases the Risk
of Collisions with Space Debris
Recent Market Activity
World Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Emerging Use Cases Drive Demand for Complex and Economic Earth
Observation Satellites: Opportunities in Store for Satellite
Manufacturing & Launch Companies
Increase in the Number of Space Exploration Missions Drive New
Satellite Launches
Demand for Satellites to Increase Stupendously through this
Decade End
Mammoth Gains for Small Satellites Step Up Manufacturing &
Launch Activity
EXHIBIT 10: Reduction in Spacecraft Structural Mass is the New
Design Goal to Enable Increase in Payload & Agility: Average
Weight of Spacecraft & SmallSats (In Kgs) Over the Years
2012, 2014, 2018, 2020 and 2022
EXHIBIT 11: SmallSats Account for Increasing Share of Payload
Mass Carried Up to Orbit from Earth: % Share of SmallSats in
Total Upmass Launched Into Space for the Years 2015, 2017,
2019, 2021, and 2023
EXHIBIT 12: Cost Effective Access to Earth, Lunar, Planetary,
Stellar & Interstellar Discoveries Drive the Focus on Small
Spacecraft (SmallSats) Launches: Global Number of SmallSats
Launched Into Space as of the Year 2021 by Application
Scenarios
EXHIBIT 13: Mini Satellites Emerge as the Future of
Communications Supported by Greater Flexibility, Reduced Cost &
Technology Maturity: % Breakdown of Satellites Launched
Into Space by Size as of the Year 2021
EXHIBIT 14: From Technology Development to Communications,
Mission & Agenda for Satellite Launch Evolves & Undergoes Sea
Changes: % Share of SmallSats Launched by Mission Type for
the Years 2015 & 2021
EXHIBIT 15: By Pumping in Big Money, Governments Rise to the
Forefront of the Space Race: Top 5 Countries With the Highest
Number of Government Owned & Launched SmallSats (In Units) as
of the Year 2021
EXHIBIT 16: Number of Cubesats Launches: 2002-2022E
Smallsats All Set to Demonstrate Value
Smallsat Market Continues to Evolve Rapidly
Industry Witnesses Rise in Number of Companies Entering the
Small Satellite Space
Low Earth Orbit Technologies: A Landmark Innovation in
Satellites to Fuel Gains
Demand Up for Satellite Launch Vehicles
Key Recent Satellite Technologies, Innovations, and Trends
Rise in Demand for Satellite Internet of Things (IoT)
Decluttering Space and Services In-Orbit Satellites
Development of Advanced Ground Systems
Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML)
Use of Advanced COTS Equipment
Satellite Networks Providers Enhance Throughput Capabilities
Advanced Payload Systems
Spacecraft Propulsion
Very High Throughput Satellites (VHTS)
Flexible Launch Services
Additive Manufacturing
3D Printing Emerges as a Game Changing Option
Key Developments
Communication Satellites Find Wider Application
Satellite Launches More Inclined Towards LEO Endeavors as
Digitalization Trend Gains Momentum
EXHIBIT 17: Share of Private Funding for Spacetech Companies by
Orbital-Regime Focus: 2015 vs 2021
Satellite Platforms for Weather Monitoring & Forecasting: An
Overview
Continuing Efforts by Military Organizations to Strengthen
Satellite Networks to Drive Growth
EXHIBIT 18: Global Military Expenditure in US$ Billion (2016-2021)
Transforming Space Economy to Support Satellite Manufacturing
and Launch Market
Changes in Satellite Manufacturing Processes to Impact Future
Trends
Growing Satellite Population Accelerates Race for Data
Remote Sensing Satellites Widen Opportunities
Key Applications
Feasibility of Multi-Orbit Strategy Critical, Software-Defined
Satellites Gain Popularity
The Market for Satellite Propulsion Solutions
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
