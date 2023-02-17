New York, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Satellite Manufacturing and Launch Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959951/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Satellite Manufacturing and Launch Market to Reach $24.2 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Satellite Manufacturing and Launch estimated at US$20.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$24.2 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 2.3% over the period 2022-2030. Satellite Manufacturing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 2.1% CAGR and reach US$17.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Launch Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $9.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 2.8% CAGR



The Satellite Manufacturing and Launch market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 2.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.7% and 1.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.6% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 147 Featured)

- Airbus SE

- ArianeGroup

- Blue Origin, LLC

- Dynetics, Inc.

- GeoOptics, Inc.

- Honeywell International, Inc.

- Innovative Solutions In Space B.V.

- Lockheed Martin Corporation

- Maxar Technologies, Inc.

- MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD.

- Northrop Grumman Corp.

- OHB SE

- Raytheon Technologies Corp.

- Sierra Nevada Corporation

- Space Exploration Technologies Corp.

- Thales Group

- The Boeing Company

- ViaSat, Inc.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Satellite Manufacturing and Launch: A Highly Dynamic Domain

EXHIBIT 1: As the Space Race Intensifies, Satellite

Manufacturing Gathers Importance & Urgency: Annual Number of

Objects Launched Into Space (In Units) for the Years 2010,

2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021

EXHIBIT 2: As the Number of Satellites Operating in Space

Increases, Satellite Building Becomes Big Business: Global

Cumulative Number of Active Satellites in Space (In Units)

for Years 2010, 2015, 2017, 2019 & 2021

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Satellite Companies Maneuver Various Approaches to Overcome

Pandemic-Related Supply Chain Issues

Global Economic Update

War & Inflation Supersede COVID-19 as Major Downside Risks for

the Global Economy in 2023 & Beyond

Here?s How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy

Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the

Hardships

Stubbornly High Inflation to Single Handedly Drag Down Global

Growth

Here?s What?s Causing the Current Spike in Inflation

EXHIBIT 3: Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed

Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World towards a Cost of

Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price:

(In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2023

EXHIBIT 4: War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based

Price Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation in 2022 to

the Highest Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In

%) for the Years 2019 Through 2024

EXHIBIT 5: War, Global Inflation, Cost of Living Crisis, Failed

Fiscal Policy Attempts to Restore Price Stability & Contain

Downside Risks to Result in Sharper-Than-Expected Slowdown in

Global Economic Growth: World Economic Growth Projections:

(Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022

and 2023

EXHIBIT 6: Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or

Unemployment, Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling

Policy Measures to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in

Unemployment Rates: Global Number of Unemployed People (In

Million) for Years 2019 Through 2023

Competition

EXHIBIT 7: Satellite Manufacturing - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

EXHIBIT 8: Satellite Manufacturing and Launch - Global Key

Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

EXHIBIT 9: Market Share of Operators Owning & Operating

SmallSats as of the Year 2021

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche for Players

Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Prominent Startups in the Field of Satellite Technology

Satellite Manufacturing & Launch System Market Outlook

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

Market Challenges

Recent Massive Growth in Satellite Industry Increases the Risk

of Collisions with Space Debris

Recent Market Activity

World Brands



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Emerging Use Cases Drive Demand for Complex and Economic Earth

Observation Satellites: Opportunities in Store for Satellite

Manufacturing & Launch Companies

Increase in the Number of Space Exploration Missions Drive New

Satellite Launches

Demand for Satellites to Increase Stupendously through this

Decade End

Mammoth Gains for Small Satellites Step Up Manufacturing &

Launch Activity

EXHIBIT 10: Reduction in Spacecraft Structural Mass is the New

Design Goal to Enable Increase in Payload & Agility: Average

Weight of Spacecraft & SmallSats (In Kgs) Over the Years

2012, 2014, 2018, 2020 and 2022

EXHIBIT 11: SmallSats Account for Increasing Share of Payload

Mass Carried Up to Orbit from Earth: % Share of SmallSats in

Total Upmass Launched Into Space for the Years 2015, 2017,

2019, 2021, and 2023

EXHIBIT 12: Cost Effective Access to Earth, Lunar, Planetary,

Stellar & Interstellar Discoveries Drive the Focus on Small

Spacecraft (SmallSats) Launches: Global Number of SmallSats

Launched Into Space as of the Year 2021 by Application

Scenarios

EXHIBIT 13: Mini Satellites Emerge as the Future of

Communications Supported by Greater Flexibility, Reduced Cost &

Technology Maturity: % Breakdown of Satellites Launched

Into Space by Size as of the Year 2021

EXHIBIT 14: From Technology Development to Communications,

Mission & Agenda for Satellite Launch Evolves & Undergoes Sea

Changes: % Share of SmallSats Launched by Mission Type for

the Years 2015 & 2021

EXHIBIT 15: By Pumping in Big Money, Governments Rise to the

Forefront of the Space Race: Top 5 Countries With the Highest

Number of Government Owned & Launched SmallSats (In Units) as

of the Year 2021

EXHIBIT 16: Number of Cubesats Launches: 2002-2022E

Smallsats All Set to Demonstrate Value

Smallsat Market Continues to Evolve Rapidly

Industry Witnesses Rise in Number of Companies Entering the

Small Satellite Space

Low Earth Orbit Technologies: A Landmark Innovation in

Satellites to Fuel Gains

Demand Up for Satellite Launch Vehicles

Key Recent Satellite Technologies, Innovations, and Trends

Rise in Demand for Satellite Internet of Things (IoT)

Decluttering Space and Services In-Orbit Satellites

Development of Advanced Ground Systems

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML)

Use of Advanced COTS Equipment

Satellite Networks Providers Enhance Throughput Capabilities

Advanced Payload Systems

Spacecraft Propulsion

Very High Throughput Satellites (VHTS)

Flexible Launch Services

Additive Manufacturing

3D Printing Emerges as a Game Changing Option

Key Developments

Communication Satellites Find Wider Application

Satellite Launches More Inclined Towards LEO Endeavors as

Digitalization Trend Gains Momentum

EXHIBIT 17: Share of Private Funding for Spacetech Companies by

Orbital-Regime Focus: 2015 vs 2021

Satellite Platforms for Weather Monitoring & Forecasting: An

Overview

Continuing Efforts by Military Organizations to Strengthen

Satellite Networks to Drive Growth

EXHIBIT 18: Global Military Expenditure in US$ Billion (2016-2021)

Transforming Space Economy to Support Satellite Manufacturing

and Launch Market

Changes in Satellite Manufacturing Processes to Impact Future

Trends

Growing Satellite Population Accelerates Race for Data

Remote Sensing Satellites Widen Opportunities

Key Applications

Feasibility of Multi-Orbit Strategy Critical, Software-Defined

Satellites Gain Popularity

The Market for Satellite Propulsion Solutions



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959951/?utm_source=GNW



