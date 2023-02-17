New York, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Desktop Virtualization Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799927/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Desktop Virtualization Market to Reach $26.2 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Desktop Virtualization estimated at US$13.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$26.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.6% CAGR and reach US$14.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Desktop-As-a-service (daas) segment is readjusted to a revised 9.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.8% CAGR



The Desktop Virtualization market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.2% and 7.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3 Billion by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 104 Featured)

- Cisco Systems, Inc.

- Citrix Systems, Inc.

- Commvault Systems, Inc.

- DELL Technologies Inc.

- Ericom Software, Inc.

- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

- IBM Corporation

- Microsoft Corporation

- NComputing Co. Ltd.

- Oracle Corporation

- Parallels International GmbH

- Red Hat, Inc.

- VMware, Inc.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Virtualization, the Concept that Revolutionized Conflict-Free

Remote Sharing of IT Resources

Here?s Why We Should Prepare for a Virtual Desktop World

EXHIBIT 1: Remote Desktop Remains Among the Top Priorities for

IT Spending Among Businesses: % Share of Business Workplace IT

Spending by Category as of the Year 2023

Global Economic Update

EXHIBIT 2: Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed

Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of

Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price:

(In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024

EXHIBIT 3: War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based

Price Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation in 2022 to

the Highest Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In

%) for the Years 2019 Through 2024

EXHIBIT 4: War, Global Inflation, Cost of Living Crisis, Failed

Fiscal Policy Attempts to Restore Price Stability & Contain

Downside Risks to Result in Sharper-Than-Expected Slowdown in

Global Economic Growth: World Economic Growth Projections:

(Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020 Through 2024

EXHIBIT 5: Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or

Unemployment, Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling

Policy Measures to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in

Unemployment Rates: Global Number of Unemployed People (In

Million) for Years 2019 Through 2024

Competition

EXHIBIT 6: Desktop Virtualization - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

104 Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Desktop Virtualization: Overview & Outlook

World Brands

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Forces Changing the Future of Work to Benefit Desktop

Virtualization in a Big Way

EXHIBIT 7: More Number of People Working Remotely Means Need

for More Virtual Desktops to Enable Remote Access to Employee

Workstations: % Share of Americans Working Remotely for Years

2018 Through 2024

EXHIBIT 8: What?s the Real Potential for Remote Working? % of

Workforce with the Potential & the Work Profile Suitable for

Working from Home by Country as of the Year 2023

Cloud & App Driven BYOD Era Makes Desktop Virtualization

Indispensable

EXHIBIT 9: It Makes Sound Business Sense to Maximize BYOD &

Enterprise Mobility With Flexible & Cost Effective Desktop

Virtualization Solutions: Global Opportunity for BYOD &

Enterprise Mobility (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023,

and 2025

DaaS Gains in Popularity Among SMEs

EXHIBIT 10: Growing Number of SMEs Encouraged by Startup

Innovations & Funding Availability to Benefit Demand for DaaS:

Global Number of SMEs (In Million) for Years 2017, 2019,

2021, 2023 and 2025

While Remote Desktop Services Still Remain Popular, Growing

Security Issues are Pushing Demand Towards DaaS

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Emerges to Improve VDI Management

VDI in the Cloud Storms into the Spotlight

Healthcare Industry Leverages VDI to Enhance Healthcare Quality

and Patient Access

EXHIBIT 11: Growing Awareness Over the Benefits of Virtual

Desktop Infrastructure Among Healthcare Organizations to

Secure a Sizeable Share of IT Spending on Deployment of the

Same: Global Healthcare IT Spending (In US$ Billion) for

Years 2021, 2023, 2025 & 2027

Security Issues Throw the Spotlight on VDI Security



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

