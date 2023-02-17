New York, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Desktop Virtualization Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799927/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Desktop Virtualization Market to Reach $26.2 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Desktop Virtualization estimated at US$13.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$26.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.6% CAGR and reach US$14.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Desktop-As-a-service (daas) segment is readjusted to a revised 9.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.8% CAGR
The Desktop Virtualization market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.2% and 7.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3 Billion by the year 2030.
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Citrix Systems, Inc.
- Commvault Systems, Inc.
- DELL Technologies Inc.
- Ericom Software, Inc.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
- IBM Corporation
- Microsoft Corporation
- NComputing Co. Ltd.
- Oracle Corporation
- Parallels International GmbH
- Red Hat, Inc.
- VMware, Inc.
Virtualization, the Concept that Revolutionized Conflict-Free
Remote Sharing of IT Resources
Here?s Why We Should Prepare for a Virtual Desktop World
EXHIBIT 1: Remote Desktop Remains Among the Top Priorities for
IT Spending Among Businesses: % Share of Business Workplace IT
Spending by Category as of the Year 2023
Global Economic Update
EXHIBIT 2: Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed
Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of
Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price:
(In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024
EXHIBIT 3: War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based
Price Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation in 2022 to
the Highest Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In
%) for the Years 2019 Through 2024
EXHIBIT 4: War, Global Inflation, Cost of Living Crisis, Failed
Fiscal Policy Attempts to Restore Price Stability & Contain
Downside Risks to Result in Sharper-Than-Expected Slowdown in
Global Economic Growth: World Economic Growth Projections:
(Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020 Through 2024
EXHIBIT 5: Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or
Unemployment, Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling
Policy Measures to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in
Unemployment Rates: Global Number of Unemployed People (In
Million) for Years 2019 Through 2024
Desktop Virtualization: Overview & Outlook
World Brands
Recent Market Activity
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Forces Changing the Future of Work to Benefit Desktop
Virtualization in a Big Way
EXHIBIT 7: More Number of People Working Remotely Means Need
for More Virtual Desktops to Enable Remote Access to Employee
Workstations: % Share of Americans Working Remotely for Years
2018 Through 2024
EXHIBIT 8: What?s the Real Potential for Remote Working? % of
Workforce with the Potential & the Work Profile Suitable for
Working from Home by Country as of the Year 2023
Cloud & App Driven BYOD Era Makes Desktop Virtualization
Indispensable
EXHIBIT 9: It Makes Sound Business Sense to Maximize BYOD &
Enterprise Mobility With Flexible & Cost Effective Desktop
Virtualization Solutions: Global Opportunity for BYOD &
Enterprise Mobility (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023,
and 2025
DaaS Gains in Popularity Among SMEs
EXHIBIT 10: Growing Number of SMEs Encouraged by Startup
Innovations & Funding Availability to Benefit Demand for DaaS:
Global Number of SMEs (In Million) for Years 2017, 2019,
2021, 2023 and 2025
While Remote Desktop Services Still Remain Popular, Growing
Security Issues are Pushing Demand Towards DaaS
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Emerges to Improve VDI Management
VDI in the Cloud Storms into the Spotlight
Healthcare Industry Leverages VDI to Enhance Healthcare Quality
and Patient Access
EXHIBIT 11: Growing Awareness Over the Benefits of Virtual
Desktop Infrastructure Among Healthcare Organizations to
Secure a Sizeable Share of IT Spending on Deployment of the
Same: Global Healthcare IT Spending (In US$ Billion) for
Years 2021, 2023, 2025 & 2027
Security Issues Throw the Spotlight on VDI Security
