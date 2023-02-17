The Microprocessor Market Size is projected to be Valued at US$ 74.55 billion in 2023, and is Expected to Rise to US$ 139.94 billion by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The microprocessor market size is projected to be valued at US$ 74.55 billion in 2023, and is expected to rise to US$ 139.94 billion by 2033. The sales of microprocessor are expected to hold a significant CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.



One of the key reasons supporting the market's growth is the booming information and technology (IT) sector. In addition, as people become more aware of the advantages of cloud-based services, there is an increase in demand for these services globally, which is fueling market expansion. These advantages include enhanced mobility and security, great cost savings, improved teamwork, automatic software updates, loss prevention, competitive edge, and sustainability.

Online user-based services like Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter have significantly increased, leading to a surge in data centers that house personal information in a centralized system and consume massive servers.

A positive market outlook is being created by ongoing funding of research and development (R&D) initiatives to fulfill the expanding demands for servers and data centers globally.

Leading market players are also expanding their technology alliances to introduce cutting-edge products. To enhance their designs, they are also combining cutting-edge technologies like data analytics, machine learning, and artificial intelligence (AI), which is predicted to drive market expansion further.

Key Takeaways from Market Study:

Due to its less complicated chips, which assist maintain a consistent instruction size without the use of microcode layers or additional overhead, the RISC category held the leading market share (33.5%), accounting for a significant market.

More than 40% of the market was accounted for by the personal computer (PC) category. The growing use of microprocessor chips in personal computers around the world supports the substantial commercial potential the personal computer segment presents to the key market participants.

With US$ 4.47 billion in revenue in 2019 and an expected growth of 7.4% CAGR to reach US$ 7.06 billion by 2028, the consumer electronics segment was the significant contributor to the market. The need for microprocessors is rising as a result of technological advancements in the consumer electronics sector, such as the incorporation of IoT, cloud connectivity, and Bluetooth networking.

By 2030, the market for microprocessors in North America is expected to reach US$ 8 billion, expanding at a CAGR of 7.2%. The sales of embedded processors with the necessary features are driven by a rise in the population's disposable income in North America.

With a 56.5% market share in 2019, Asia Pacific is predicted to expand at the rate of 5% throughout the projection period. The expansion is linked to the region's increasing use of smartphones and other devices like laptops, mobile phones, desktop computers, and tablets.



Competitive Landscape:

Due to the significantly shifting consumer preferences, there is intense competition among industry competitors in the worldwide microprocessor market. Consumer expectations have radically changed as a result of the application of modern technologies in consumer electronics, automotive, IT & telecom, medical, and other sectors, boosting competition among players. In order to meet the increased customer expectations, market firms are also making huge investments in research and development. In turn, this expands their product line and strengthens their market position.

Latest Developments in the Microprocessor Market:

The 12th Generation Intel Core processor family, which includes the 12th Generation Intel Core i9-12900K, was introduced in October 2021, according to Intel Innovation. With a maximum turbo boost of up to 5.2 GHz and as many as 16 cores and 24 threads, the new desktop CPUs achieve new levels of multi-threaded performance for ardent gamers and professional producers.

Intel unveiled two new 11th-generation U-Series CPUs in June 2021 that are intended for thin and light notebooks. At Computex 2021 in Taiwan, these chips were first displayed. These chipsets are equipped with the business' Iris Xe graphics. A Core i7-1195G7, which has a single-core turbo speed of up to 5GHz, is a top-of-the-line processor. A Core i5-1155G7 processor, clocked at 4.5GHz, is also included. The two chipsets' TDP goals range from 12-28W.

Key Players Operating in the Microprocessor Market

Broadcom, Inc.

Intel Corporation

Qualcomm

Samsung Electronics

SK Hynix

Taiwan Semiconductors

Texas Instruments

Toshiba Corporation

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.

Micron Technology

NVIDIA Corporation

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Key Segments Covered in the Microprocessor Market Report

By Technology:

Complex Instruction Set Computer (CISC)

Reduced Instruction Set Computer (RISC)

Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC))

Superscalar

Digital Signal Processor (DSP)



By Application:

Automotive & Transportation

Consumer Electronics & Home Appliances

Industrial

Medical & Healthcare

Aerospace & Defense

IT & Telecom

