Feed Prebiotics Market is Projected to Reach USD 1,486.93 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 7.18% from 2022–2028; Increasing Global Demand for High-Quality Meat to Thrive Market Growth

Westford USA, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Europe holds a dominant position in the global feed prebiotics market , driven by several factors, including increasing concerns about health issues, rising demand for supplements, and a growing focus on research and development of innovative products enriched with prebiotics. Furthermore, Prebiotics are used across various end-use industries to produce sugar alternatives and low-calorie foods with improved texture and taste, further boosting the demand for prebiotic ingredients. Additionally, the rising cultivation and harvesting of natural prebiotic herbs are expected to drive market growth further.

According to SkyQuest, in 2020, the per capita consumption of poultry meat in the United Kingdom was 28.2, which increased to 29.7 in 2022, indicating a growing appetite for this type of meat. Pork is the second most-consumed meat in the UK, with a per capita consumption of 17.4 kg in 2022. This increase in demand for animal products has opened up opportunities for feed manufacturers to develop more productive animal feeds, which can help increase animal productivity and enhance the overall efficiency of the meat production process.

Prebiotics are functional substances that are non-digestible and promote the progress of beneficial bacteria in the host's digestive tract. Prebiotics in animal feed is becoming increasingly popular due to their various health benefits. When fed to animals, prebiotics boosts their immune systems and overall health, leading to improved performance, growth, and productivity.

Prominent Players in Feed Prebiotics Market

Chr. Hansen (Denmark)

Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands)

Kemin Industries (US)

Evonik Industries (Germany)

DuPont (US)

Pure Cultures (US)

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Ohly (Denmark)

Land O'Lakes (US)

Lesaffre (France)

Novozymes (Denmark)

Calpis Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Alltech (US)

Unique Biotech (India)

Inulin Segment to Register Exponential Growth as a Result of Its Numerous Health Benefits and Diverse Application Scope

In 2021, the inulin sector was the largest contributor to the global feed prebiotics market, accounting for more than 36% of the market share. This trend is predicted to continue during the analysis period, with inulin remaining a crucial component in animal feed. According to SkyQuest, nearly 23% of the total inulin production is utilized by the animal feed industry, highlighting the significant role of inulin in animal nutrition. As a result, the inulin sector is expected to remain a key contributor to the global market, presenting new opportunities for businesses operating in the animal feed industry.

Europe dominated the global feed prebiotics market in 2021, accounting for more than 40% of the market share. As per regional projections, the trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period. One of the significant factors driving this growth is the prohibition of antibiotics in animal feed in Europe, leading to increased demand for antibiotic alternatives, including prebiotics. In addition, European consumers are particularly interested in finding sustainable and effective alternatives to antibiotics, driving the demand for prebiotics in animal feed.

Poultry Segment to Drive Higher Traction Thanks to Key Characteristics of Prebiotics Helps to Improve Quality of Poultry Products

In 2021, the poultry industry emerged as the dominant region in the global feed prebiotics market, representing the largest market share. This trend is expected to continue from 2022 to 2028, with the ruminant feed segment predicted to show the fastest growth. The rising demand for poultry and dairy products in developing countries is driving this growth. In addition, Prebiotics are known to improve nutrient absorption and reduce feed costs, helping farmers increase profitability. As a result, using prebiotics in animal feed is becoming increasingly preferable, as it offers a cost-effective and sustainable solution to the challenges faced by the animal agriculture industry.

According to the research report, the Asia Pacific region is expected to exhibit the fastest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) in the feed prebiotics market from 2022 to 2028. The region's growth is mainly driven by the rising demand for feed prebiotics in countries such as China, India, and Japan, which have large populations and a growing food and beverage industry. Additionally, the high consumption of dairy products in Asia is contributing to the growth of the regional market. This pattern is projected to continue as more consumers seek healthy and natural food options for their livestock, driving the demand for feed prebiotics in the region.

SkyQuest's latest report offers a comprehensive overview of financials, supply chain trends, technological advancements, and key developments, allowing readers to gain a deep understanding of the industry landscape. Additionally, the report provides valuable recommendations for companies to consider as they plan their next steps for business growth. Such key insights will help companies stay ahead of the curve and make informed decisions that drive success in the highly competitive feed prebiotics market.

Key Developments in Feed Prebiotics Market

OptiBiotix Health, a UK-based life sciences company, has recently launched its OptiXOS prebiotic ingredient in the European and African markets. OptiXOS is a xylol-oligosaccharide ingredient that is designed to be effective at a low dose, making it a cost-effective and efficient solution for improving gut health. According to the company, OptiXOS has been shown to have various health benefits, including promoting the progress of beneficial bacteria in the gut and boosting overall digestive health. The launch of OptiXOS is a significant milestone for OptiBiotix Health, as it demonstrates the company's commitment to developing innovative solutions to support optimal health and well-being.

SalmoSim, a Scottish start-up that has developed an innovative Atlantic salmon digestion simulator, has recently announced a new partnership with Royal DSM, a leading Dutch multinational company focused on nutrition, health, and bioscience. Under the new contract, SalmoSim will support the development of sustainable aquaculture feed offerings by using its artificial gut model to conduct the test of the potential benefits of incorporating prebiotics in salmon feed. The new collaboration with Royal DSM is a significant milestone for SalmoSim, following the publication of its latest research, which highlights the value of its artificial gut model in assessing the potential benefits of using prebiotics in salmon feed.

Activ'Inside, a leading health food-tech company based in France, has recently announced its plan to expand its capabilities in providing personalized dietary supplements to its clients. The company is investing $13 million to build a state-of-the-art contract manufacturing facility in the southwest region of France, which will allow it to increase its production capacity and streamline its supply chain. With this new investment, Activ'Inside aims to provide its customers with a wider range of high-quality and customized dietary supplements that meet their individual needs and preferences.

Key Questions Answered in Feed Prebiotics Market Report

What are the major positive and negative drivers impacting the growth of the market on a global scale?

What strategies and tactics have the leading players in the market employed to overcome business challenges and capitalize on new opportunities?

Which regions worldwide are expected to experience the highest sales and revenue growth in the market?

For vendors operating in the global market, what are the key opportunities and challenges they are likely to face, and how can they navigate them successfully?

