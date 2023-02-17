ProntoForms Announces Management and Board Changes

OTTAWA, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProntoForms Corporation (TSXV: PFM) (“ProntoForms” or the “Company”), the global leader in field intelligence, is pleased to announce today the appointment of Philip Deck as co-Chief Executive Officer of the Company (“co-CEO”).



“I am delighted to welcome Phil to the management team at ProntoForms,” said Alvaro Pombo, co-CEO. “I have worked closely with Phil for more than five years on the board of the Company and am excited about the complementary capabilities he brings to our Company as a member of the management team.”

“I am excited to join Alvaro and the rest of the team at ProntoForms,” said Philip Deck. “Alvaro has created a leading enterprise field intelligence platform with a broad foundation of very happy customers. I look forward to working with Alvaro with a view to accelerating the growth of ProntoForms and achieving long-term sustainable enterprise value.”

Mr. Deck has a long track record in technology company leadership. He was the Chief Executive Officer of Certicom Corp., a Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”)-listed leader in cryptographic software from 1993 to 1999. He served as the Chief Executive Officer and / or Chairman of MKS Inc., a TSX-listed leader in application lifecycle management from 2001 until its sale in 2011. He also served as Chairman of Zolo Enterprises, a leading Canadian online real estate brokerage platform, until its sale in 2022. He is currently Chairman of Alida Inc., a global leader in customer experience management software, and has invested in and served on the boards of numerous other technology companies over the course of his career.

In connection with Mr. Deck’s appointment as co-CEO and with Mr. Pombo’s new role as co-CEO, the Company has entered into an employment and revised employment agreement, respectively, with each of Mr. Deck and Mr. Pombo, which included a grant to Mr. Deck of options to purchase 3.2 million common shares pursuant to the Company’s stock option plan at an exercise price of $0.50 per share.

ProntoForms also announces today the resignation of board members Scott Berg, Bruce Joyce, Michael Cristinziano, Conrad Smits and Sandy McIntosh.

“I can speak for the entire Board when I congratulate and thank our retiring board members for all that they have done in guiding us to become the company that we are today,” said Alvaro Pombo, Founder and co-CEO. We wish you all the best in the years ahead.

The Company also announces today that it has appointed D. Neil McDonnell and Catherine Sigmar to the board of directors of the Company (the “Board”), with Mr. McDonnell to serve as Chair of the Board. Mr. McDonnell and Ms. Sigmar are each highly respected individuals with significant experience in the technology sector and skills including strategic oversight, legal, turn-arounds and mergers & acquisitions.

Mr. McDonnell is a recognized leader in the Canadian technology space with over 25 years of experience building technology-based companies in enterprise software, embedded software and hardware applications. He is currently Chair of Quorum Information Technologies Inc., a North American SaaS software and services company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”), and a director of Shiftboard Inc., a leading provider of enterprise workforce scheduling software, among other companies. Mr. McDonnell has extensive experience in past board and senior executive roles in the technology sector. He has also been the Chair of several companies involved in recent transactions that have resulted in strong results for shareholders, including: Chair of the board of Redline Communications Group Inc., a TSX-listed provider in mission-critical data infrastructure, during its acquisition by Aviat Networks Inc. in July 2022; Chair of Nanotech Security Corp., a TSXV-listed developer of nano-optic security features, for over two years leading up to and during its acquisition by Meta Materials Inc. in October 2021; Chair of Photon Control Inc., a TSX-listed developer and supplier of optical measurement technologies and systems, for over four years leading up to and during its acquisition by MKS Instruments Inc. in July 2021; and Chair of QHR Corporation, a TSXV-listed developer and supplier of electronic medical records and related health care products, for over a year leading up to and during its acquisition by Loblaws Companies Limited in October 2016.

Ms. Sigmar is currently the Chief Legal Officer and Vice President, Strategic Initiatives at Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), a leading supply chain management company. She spent more than 12 years in the enterprise resource space at SSA Global Technologies Inc. and Baan Corporation and also worked at a growing division of the Software and Services Group at Intel Corporation. Ms. Sigmar has worked extensively in North and South America, Europe, and Asia, and has held roles as Chief Operations Officer and Chief Legal Officer in Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom.

“We warmly welcome Catherine and Neil to the board and look forward to benefitting from their vast experience in the technology sector,” said Phil Deck, co-CEO.

About ProntoForms Corporation

ProntoForms is the global leader in field-focused low-code application platforms for enterprise. The Company's solution is used to create apps and forms to collect and analyze field data with smartphones and tablets – either as a standalone solution or as a mobile front-end to enterprise systems of record.

The Company’s 100,000+ subscribers harness the intuitive, secure, and scalable solution to increase productivity, improve quality of service, and mitigate risks. The Company is based in Ottawa, Canada, and trades on the TSXV under the symbol PFM. ProntoForms is the registered trademark of ProntoForms Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of ProntoForms Corporation.

For additional information, please contact:

Alvaro Pombo

Co-Chief Executive Officer

ProntoForms Corporation

613-599-8288 ext. 1111

apombo@prontoforms.com

Certain information in this press release may constitute forward-looking information. For example, statements about the Company’s future growth or value, and expectations regarding the performance and focus of the new management team and Board, are forward-looking information. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to the Company.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.