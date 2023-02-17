New York, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Other Health and Personal Care Stores Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06282516/?utm_source=GNW



The global other health and personal care stores market will grow from $65.74 billion in 2022 to $68.93 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The other health and personal care stores market is expected to grow to $79.69 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 3.7%.



The other health and personal care market includes revenues earned by entities by include medical equipment, diagnostics, hearing aids, personal mobility scooters, prosthetics, and sick room equipment.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Other health and personal care refer to services for people who require assistance with daily activities and health issues. The other health and personal care include health and personal care products excluding medicines, optical products, perfumes, cosmetics, beauty supplies, and food supplement products in the retail and wholesale industry.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the other health and personal care stores market in 2022.North America was the second-largest region in the other health and personal care stores market.



The regions covered in the other health and personal care stores market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The other types of health and personal care stores are convalescent supply stores, prosthetic stores, hearing aid stores, sick room supply stores, medical equipment and supplies stores, and personal mobility scooter dealers.Hearing aid stores refer to an electronic device for amplifying sound that is worn in or behind the ear of a person with hearing loss.



The categories included are mass products and premium products. The stores are licensed as branded, brand licensed, and unbranded.



There is an increased concentration of growth in the number of surgeries performed worldwide across the historic period.Many people lose their lives from conditions that require surgical care.



According to a study published by The Lancet Commissions, if the LMICs were to scale up the surgery rate annually, then a minimum volume of 5000 operations per 100,000 population is expected to be fulfilled by about two-thirds of countries. The increase in the number of surgeries performed annually is expected to boost the market’s growth as surgeries will increase the demand for health and personal care products supply.



Product recalls in the global supply chain occur due to increasing concern about product safety among consumers.Retailers are the bridge or connection between the upstream supply chain, which includes manufacturers and wholesalers, and consumers.



In February 2020, Advanced Bionics LLC (AB), a US subsidiary of Sonova Holding AG—a leading hearing aid provider—voluntarily recalled HiRes Ultra and Ultra 3D cochlear implants for corrective action, and this one-time recall is estimated to cost them $51 million due to issues of reduced performance by the customers.In February 2020, ResMed recalled Stellar 100 and 150 Non-invasive and Invasive Ventilators due to the failure of the device.



In a reverse supply chain, a major role is played by the retailers; thus, a product recall has a negative impact on the retailers in terms of revenue.



The use of online supply platforms, or e-commerce sites, is gaining increased popularity among retailers and customers as well.Online retailing overcomes the traditional retailing stores in ways like limiting geographical barriers, cost-effective advertising, and marketing channels, creating a market for niche-products, providing customers to compare and shop, remaining open 24/7, creating targeted communication, and more.



In November 2021, SMV Healthcare, a Chennai-based pharmaceuticals company, launched MyMedicalShop.com, an online platform for purchasing medicine and healthcare products. E-commerce builds a new path without the need for a manual store for retailers to reach customers.



In April 2022, Lifesupply Health Supplies Inc, a Canada-based medical supplies company, acquired Smart Move Medical for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition would expand the distribution network of the company and provide it with broader access to a network of suppliers internationally.



Smart Move Medical is a Canada-based medical equipment supplier.



The countries covered in the other health and personal care stores market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The other health and personal care stores market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides other health and personal care store market statistics, including other health and personal care store industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with other health and personal care store market share, detailed other health and personal care store market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the other health and personal care store industry. This other health and personal care store market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

