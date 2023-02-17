New York, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cathode Materials Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798109/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Cathode Materials Market to Reach $34.1 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Cathode Materials estimated at US$18.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$34.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Lead-Acid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7% CAGR and reach US$15.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the LIthium-ion segment is readjusted to a revised 9.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.1% CAGR
The Cathode Materials market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.4% and 6.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$7.8 Billion by the year 2030.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Cathode Materials: Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Battery & Cathode Material Supply Changing Dynamics to Grow
Exponentially to Match EV Demand
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and a Looming Global Recession
Disruption to Battery Supply Chains Impacts Market Prospects
Pandemic Drives Europe to Fortify Battery Value Chain
Geographical Diversification of Anode & Cathode Material
Production in Sight over Longer Term
Russia-Ukraine Crisis & Tight Supply Leave Nickel Prices
Skyrocketing
Global Economic Update
War & Inflation Supersede COVID-19 as Major Downside Risks for
the Global Economy in 2023 & Beyond
Here?s How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy
Impact of Russia-Ukraine War
Stubbornly High Inflation to Single Handedly Drag Down Global
Growth
Here?s What?s Causing the Current Spike in Inflation
EXHIBIT 1: Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed
Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World towards a Cost of
Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price:
(In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2023
EXHIBIT 2: War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based
Price Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation in 2022 to
the Highest Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In
%) for the Years 2019 Through 2024
EXHIBIT 3: War, Global Inflation, Cost of Living Crisis, Failed
Fiscal Policy Attempts to Restore Price Stability & Contain
Downside Risks to Result in Sharper-Than-Expected Slowdown in
Global Economic Growth: World Economic Growth Projections:
(Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022
and 2023
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increasing Importance of Batteries in the Modern World Presents
Opportunities for Cathode Materials
EXHIBIT 5: Global Cathode Materials Market by Application
(in %) for 2023E
Robust Outlook for EVs and Resultant Demand for Offers
Significant Opportunities for Cathode Materials
EXHIBIT 6: Energy Density (Wh/kg), Cost and Lifetime of Cathode
Materials for EV Batteries
EXHIBIT 7: Growing Demand for EVs to Drive Demand for Cathode
Materials: World EVs Sales by Region in Units for Years 2020,
2022, 2024, 2026
EXHIBIT 8: World EVs Sales by Propulsion Type: 2021 & 2027
EXHIBIT 9: High Demand for Lithium-ion Technology in Electric
Vehicles Augurs Well for Cathode Materials Market: Global
Demand for Lithium-ion Batteries (In Gigawatt Hours) in
Electric Vehicles for the Years 2020, 2023, 2026, 2029 &
2030
With COVID-19 Pandemic Affecting Automobile Sales, Prospects
Hit for Battery Materials Market
Active Cathode Material: Critical for Determining Performance
and Material Cost of EV Battery
Battery Recycling Gains Attention
Cathode Material Market for Automotive Li-Ion Battery: An Overview
EXHIBIT 10: Projected Demand for Metals and Minerals from Li-
ion Battery Packs Used in Passenger EVs by Type for the Years
2025 and 2030 (In Thousand Metric Tons)
Staggering EV Demand Offers Springboard to New Cathode Choices
in Li-Ion Market
Li-Rich Cathode Materials to Enable High-Energy EV Batteries
The Rise of LFP
High Manganese Options
A Peek into Current and Evolving EV Battery Technologies
China?s Dominance in the Global EV Supply Chain: A Growing
Cause of Concern for EV Manufacturers
EXHIBIT 11: China On a Clear Path to EV Battery Dominance:
Global Battery Production Capacity (In Terawatt Hours) by
Region for Years 2021, 2026 and 2031
EXHIBIT 12: Chinese EV Battery Manufacturers Unveil Ambitious
Expansion Plans: Breakdown of Commissioned, Under Construction &
Announced Capacity of Top Chinese EV Battery Makers (In
GWh) as of the Year 2022
EXHIBIT 13: Despite U.S. and Europe Scrambling to Boost Battery
Production, China Will Continue to Remain the Pivotal EV
Battery Supplier: Global EV Battery Production (In GWh) by
Country
EXHIBIT 14: China?s Dominance in the EV Supply Chain is Hard to
Ignore & Will be Hard to Crack: % Share of China at Each Level
in the EV Supply Chain as of the Year 2022
Massive Investments to Give Special Thrust to Battery Material
Supply Chain in North America
South Korean & Japanese Investments in US EV Battery Making
Industry Increase with the IRA Coming into Force
EXHIBIT 15: Global Li-ion Battery Production Capacity Pipeline
in GWh for 2020 and 2030
Manufacturers in Developed Countries Race to Exploit Cheap
Cathode Materials to Catch Up with China
Innovations in Battery Is What Will Take EVs to Go Mainstream
Current Innovations are Focused on Improved Battery Capacity
and Reduced MSW Generation, Minus Li-ion
EXHIBIT 16: With EV Commercialization Critically Hinged Onto
Cost of Lithium-Ion Batteries, Promised Decline in Battery
Costs Strengthens Long-Term Market Outlook: Cost of
Automotive Lithium Ion Battery Packs In US$ per kWh for
Years 2016, 2020, 2025, & 2030
Promising EV Battery Technologies
Growing Use of Lithium Batteries in Consumer Electronics
Products Augurs Well for Cathode Materials Market
EXHIBIT 17: World LIB Market by Vertical: Percentage Breakdown
of Spending for Years 2019, 2022, & 2025
EXHIBIT 18: Global Market for Consumer Electronics (In US$
Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026
EXHIBIT 19: Global Opportunity for Consumer Batteries (In US$
Billion) for Years 2020, 2022 & 2024
COVID-19 Impact on Electronics Industry Affects Cathode
Materials Demand
EXHIBIT 20: Global Electrical & Electronics Equipment Market
Growth Outlook (in %) for the Years 2019 through 2025
Premium Segment & 5G Devices Buoy Growth in Smartphones Market
Rise in Adoption of Renewable Energy and Growing Need for
Battery Storage Systems to Drive Demand for Cathode Materials
EXHIBIT 21: Global On-Grid and Off Grid Battery Energy Storage
System Market (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 &
2026
Post COVID-19 Period to Present Robust Growth for Energy
Storage Technologies
EXHIBIT 22: Global Energy Resources Demand Change (in %) During
the COVID-19 Pandemic
EXHIBIT 23: Percentage (%) Breakdown of Global Operational
Energy Storage Technologies: 2020
EXHIBIT 24: Average Capital Cost (in $ / kW & $ kWh) of Select
Energy Storage Technologies
New Generation Li-ion Batteries to go for Cobalt-free Cathode
Materials
LiPo Battery Cathode Materials Outlook
Graphene Holds the Potential to Enhance Attributes of Li-ion
Batteries
High-Ni? Technology Gains Attention
Cathode: The Largest Cost Component of Li-ion Batteries
EXHIBIT 25: Cost Structure of Consumer-Grade Li-ion Battery
(in $/kWh) by Cost Component
Changes in Li-ion Battery Composition and Component Use Impact
Demand for Cathode Materials
Price Volatility of Key raw Materials Drives Manufacturers Seek
Alternate Battery Materials
EXHIBIT 26: Cathode Materials Price Trends: Average Price
(in US$ / Pound) for the Years 2015 through 2022
EXHIBIT 27: Global Cobalt Mine Production Volume (in Thousand
Metric Tons) for 2010 through 2020
Suppliers Confront New Challenges
Innovations & Advancements, and Research Studies to Boost
Market Prospects
Study on Nature of Oxidized Oxygen in Battery Materials to
Transform Future Battery Cathodes
Nano One Gains Patent for Li-Ion Cathode Materials
Nanocomposite Cathode for Lithium Ion Batteries
Researchers Find Singlet Oxygen as the Factor Causing Breakdown
of Li-ion Battery
New Cathode Material for Use in Metal-ion Batteries to Replace
Lithium-ion Technology
Silicone Technology Advancements Brightens Prospects for
Replacing Graphite with Silicone in Li-ion Batteries
Cathode Synthesis Gains Attention
Solid-state Li-ion Batteries to Find Edge
New Developments in the ASSB Technology Space
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
