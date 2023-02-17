New York, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cathode Materials Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798109/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Cathode Materials Market to Reach $34.1 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Cathode Materials estimated at US$18.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$34.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Lead-Acid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7% CAGR and reach US$15.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the LIthium-ion segment is readjusted to a revised 9.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.1% CAGR



The Cathode Materials market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.4% and 6.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$7.8 Billion by the year 2030.



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Cathode Materials: Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Battery & Cathode Material Supply Changing Dynamics to Grow

Exponentially to Match EV Demand

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and a Looming Global Recession

Disruption to Battery Supply Chains Impacts Market Prospects

Pandemic Drives Europe to Fortify Battery Value Chain

Geographical Diversification of Anode & Cathode Material

Production in Sight over Longer Term

Russia-Ukraine Crisis & Tight Supply Leave Nickel Prices

Skyrocketing

Global Economic Update

War & Inflation Supersede COVID-19 as Major Downside Risks for

the Global Economy in 2023 & Beyond

Here?s How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy

Impact of Russia-Ukraine War

Stubbornly High Inflation to Single Handedly Drag Down Global

Growth

Here?s What?s Causing the Current Spike in Inflation

EXHIBIT 1: Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed

Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World towards a Cost of

Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price:

(In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2023

EXHIBIT 2: War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based

Price Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation in 2022 to

the Highest Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In

%) for the Years 2019 Through 2024

EXHIBIT 3: War, Global Inflation, Cost of Living Crisis, Failed

Fiscal Policy Attempts to Restore Price Stability & Contain

Downside Risks to Result in Sharper-Than-Expected Slowdown in

Global Economic Growth: World Economic Growth Projections:

(Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022

and 2023

Competition

EXHIBIT 4: Cathode Materials - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Recent Market Activity

WORLD BRANDS



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Importance of Batteries in the Modern World Presents

Opportunities for Cathode Materials

EXHIBIT 5: Global Cathode Materials Market by Application

(in %) for 2023E

Robust Outlook for EVs and Resultant Demand for Offers

Significant Opportunities for Cathode Materials

EXHIBIT 6: Energy Density (Wh/kg), Cost and Lifetime of Cathode

Materials for EV Batteries

EXHIBIT 7: Growing Demand for EVs to Drive Demand for Cathode

Materials: World EVs Sales by Region in Units for Years 2020,

2022, 2024, 2026

EXHIBIT 8: World EVs Sales by Propulsion Type: 2021 & 2027

EXHIBIT 9: High Demand for Lithium-ion Technology in Electric

Vehicles Augurs Well for Cathode Materials Market: Global

Demand for Lithium-ion Batteries (In Gigawatt Hours) in

Electric Vehicles for the Years 2020, 2023, 2026, 2029 &

2030

With COVID-19 Pandemic Affecting Automobile Sales, Prospects

Hit for Battery Materials Market

Active Cathode Material: Critical for Determining Performance

and Material Cost of EV Battery

Battery Recycling Gains Attention

Cathode Material Market for Automotive Li-Ion Battery: An Overview

EXHIBIT 10: Projected Demand for Metals and Minerals from Li-

ion Battery Packs Used in Passenger EVs by Type for the Years

2025 and 2030 (In Thousand Metric Tons)

Staggering EV Demand Offers Springboard to New Cathode Choices

in Li-Ion Market

Li-Rich Cathode Materials to Enable High-Energy EV Batteries

The Rise of LFP

High Manganese Options

A Peek into Current and Evolving EV Battery Technologies

China?s Dominance in the Global EV Supply Chain: A Growing

Cause of Concern for EV Manufacturers

EXHIBIT 11: China On a Clear Path to EV Battery Dominance:

Global Battery Production Capacity (In Terawatt Hours) by

Region for Years 2021, 2026 and 2031

EXHIBIT 12: Chinese EV Battery Manufacturers Unveil Ambitious

Expansion Plans: Breakdown of Commissioned, Under Construction &

Announced Capacity of Top Chinese EV Battery Makers (In

GWh) as of the Year 2022

EXHIBIT 13: Despite U.S. and Europe Scrambling to Boost Battery

Production, China Will Continue to Remain the Pivotal EV

Battery Supplier: Global EV Battery Production (In GWh) by

Country

EXHIBIT 14: China?s Dominance in the EV Supply Chain is Hard to

Ignore & Will be Hard to Crack: % Share of China at Each Level

in the EV Supply Chain as of the Year 2022

Massive Investments to Give Special Thrust to Battery Material

Supply Chain in North America

South Korean & Japanese Investments in US EV Battery Making

Industry Increase with the IRA Coming into Force

EXHIBIT 15: Global Li-ion Battery Production Capacity Pipeline

in GWh for 2020 and 2030

Manufacturers in Developed Countries Race to Exploit Cheap

Cathode Materials to Catch Up with China

Innovations in Battery Is What Will Take EVs to Go Mainstream

Current Innovations are Focused on Improved Battery Capacity

and Reduced MSW Generation, Minus Li-ion

EXHIBIT 16: With EV Commercialization Critically Hinged Onto

Cost of Lithium-Ion Batteries, Promised Decline in Battery

Costs Strengthens Long-Term Market Outlook: Cost of

Automotive Lithium Ion Battery Packs In US$ per kWh for

Years 2016, 2020, 2025, & 2030

Promising EV Battery Technologies

Growing Use of Lithium Batteries in Consumer Electronics

Products Augurs Well for Cathode Materials Market

EXHIBIT 17: World LIB Market by Vertical: Percentage Breakdown

of Spending for Years 2019, 2022, & 2025

EXHIBIT 18: Global Market for Consumer Electronics (In US$

Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026

EXHIBIT 19: Global Opportunity for Consumer Batteries (In US$

Billion) for Years 2020, 2022 & 2024

COVID-19 Impact on Electronics Industry Affects Cathode

Materials Demand

EXHIBIT 20: Global Electrical & Electronics Equipment Market

Growth Outlook (in %) for the Years 2019 through 2025

Premium Segment & 5G Devices Buoy Growth in Smartphones Market

Rise in Adoption of Renewable Energy and Growing Need for

Battery Storage Systems to Drive Demand for Cathode Materials

EXHIBIT 21: Global On-Grid and Off Grid Battery Energy Storage

System Market (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 &

2026

Post COVID-19 Period to Present Robust Growth for Energy

Storage Technologies

EXHIBIT 22: Global Energy Resources Demand Change (in %) During

the COVID-19 Pandemic

EXHIBIT 23: Percentage (%) Breakdown of Global Operational

Energy Storage Technologies: 2020

EXHIBIT 24: Average Capital Cost (in $ / kW & $ kWh) of Select

Energy Storage Technologies

New Generation Li-ion Batteries to go for Cobalt-free Cathode

Materials

LiPo Battery Cathode Materials Outlook

Graphene Holds the Potential to Enhance Attributes of Li-ion

Batteries

High-Ni? Technology Gains Attention

Cathode: The Largest Cost Component of Li-ion Batteries

EXHIBIT 25: Cost Structure of Consumer-Grade Li-ion Battery

(in $/kWh) by Cost Component

Changes in Li-ion Battery Composition and Component Use Impact

Demand for Cathode Materials

Price Volatility of Key raw Materials Drives Manufacturers Seek

Alternate Battery Materials

EXHIBIT 26: Cathode Materials Price Trends: Average Price

(in US$ / Pound) for the Years 2015 through 2022

EXHIBIT 27: Global Cobalt Mine Production Volume (in Thousand

Metric Tons) for 2010 through 2020

Suppliers Confront New Challenges

Innovations & Advancements, and Research Studies to Boost

Market Prospects

Study on Nature of Oxidized Oxygen in Battery Materials to

Transform Future Battery Cathodes

Nano One Gains Patent for Li-Ion Cathode Materials

Nanocomposite Cathode for Lithium Ion Batteries

Researchers Find Singlet Oxygen as the Factor Causing Breakdown

of Li-ion Battery

New Cathode Material for Use in Metal-ion Batteries to Replace

Lithium-ion Technology

Silicone Technology Advancements Brightens Prospects for

Replacing Graphite with Silicone in Li-ion Batteries

Cathode Synthesis Gains Attention

Solid-state Li-ion Batteries to Find Edge

New Developments in the ASSB Technology Space



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

