Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Therapeutics Market to Reach $51.9 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Therapeutics estimated at US$28.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$51.9 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 7.7% over the period 2022-2030. Stimulant, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.2% CAGR and reach US$43 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Non-Stimulant segment is readjusted to a revised 10.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.2% CAGR



The Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Therapeutics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.9% and 6.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.9% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 27 Featured)

- Alcobra Ltd.

- Amarantus Bioscience Holdings, Inc.

- Curemark, LLC

- Eli Lilly and Company

- Intellipharmaceutics International, Inc.

- Janssen Global Services, LLC

- Mallinckrodt PLC

- Mylan NV

- Neos Therapeutics, Inc.

- Neurovance, Inc.

- Noven Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

- Pfizer Inc.

- Shire plc

- Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

- Tris Pharma, Inc.





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

ADHD Therapeutics: A Primer

Recent Market Activity

ADHD Therapeutics Market Outlook

Factors Driving ADHD Therapeutics Market

Changes in Insurance Coverage

Addition of Formal Guidelines

Low Diagnosis Threshold

Advancements in Field of Medicine

Unmet Needs

Launch of Pipeline Drugs

Factors Inhibiting ADHD Therapeutics Market

Side Effects Related to Use of Stimulants to Treat ADHD

Under-diagnosis of ADHD Condition

Reduced Availability of Non-Stimulants in Certain Geographies

Competitive Landscape

Major ADHD Medications Available in the Market

ADHD Medications Approved by FDA

Patent Validity for Major ADHD Drugs

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Therapeutics -

Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Alcobra Ltd. (Israel)

Amarantus Bioscience Holdings, Inc. (US)

Amedra Pharmaceuticals LLC (US)

Curemark, LLC. (US)

Eli Lilly and Company (US)

Intellipharmaceutics International, Inc. (US)

Janssen Global Services, LLC (US)

Mallinckrodt PLC (Ireland)

Mylan N.V. (The Netherlands)

Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (US)

Neurovance, Inc. (US)

Noven Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (US)

Pfizer Inc. (US)

Shire plc (Ireland)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (US)

Tris Pharma, Inc. (US)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Biological Psychiatry Gaining Ground

Social Media Drives Heightened Awareness

Stimulants Dominate the Market but Non-Stimulants Inching Their

Way to Popularity

Robust Growth in Pediatric ADHD Therapeutic Market to Propel

Overall Market

Strategic Alliances



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

