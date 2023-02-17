New York, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Peptic Ulcer Testing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443595/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Peptic Ulcer Testing Market to Reach $710.4 Million by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Peptic Ulcer Testing estimated at US$457.7 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$710.4 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Laboratory Tests, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.2% CAGR and reach US$372.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Upper Endoscopy segment is readjusted to a revised 5.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $133.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.2% CAGR



The Peptic Ulcer Testing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$133.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$124.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.1% and 4.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 41 Featured)

- Beckman Coulter Inc.

- Becton Dickinson and Company

- Biohit Oyj

- Biomerica Inc.

- bioMérieux SA

- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

- DiaSorin S.p.A.

- EKF Diagnostics

- Exalenz Bioscience Ltd.

- Halyard Health Inc.

- Kibion AB

- Meridian Bioscience Inc.

- Orion Diagnostica Oy

- Otsuka America Pharmaceutical Inc.

- Quidel Corporation

- Sekisui Diagnostics LLC

- Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443595/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Peptic Ulcer Disease - A Global Phenomenon

Recent Market Activity

H. Pylori Infection: The Root Cause of Peptic Ulcer Disease

Diagnosis of Peptic Ulcer Disease - Testing for H. Pylori

Infection

Market Outlook

Developing Countries Lead Peptic Ulcer Testing Market

Rising Incidence of Gastric Cancer: Potential Opportunities for

H. Pylori Testing

WHO Promotes H. Pylori Screening to Prevent Gastric Cancer-

Related Deaths

Competitive Scenario

Select H. Pylori Diagnostic Tests/Test Kits Available in the

Market

A Review of Select H. Pylori Tests

Heliprobe? Systems

QuickVue H. pylori gII test

CLOtest Rapid Urease Test

EZ-H.P. (Bulk) and EZ-H.P. (Professional)

BreathID® Lab System

Peptic Ulcer Testing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Becton, Dickinson and Company (US)

Beckman Coulter, Inc. (US)

Biomerica, Inc. (US)

Biohit Oyj (Finland)

bioMérieux SA (France)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US)

DiaSorin S.p.A. (Italy)

EKF Diagnostics (UK)

Exalenz Bioscience Ltd. (Israel)

Halyard Health, Inc. (US)

Kibion AB (Sweden)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (US)

Otsuka America Pharmaceutical, Inc. (US)

Orion Diagnostica Oy (Finland)

Polymedco CDP, LLC (US)

Quidel Corporation (US)

Sekisui Diagnostics, LLC (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Sustained increase in Prevalence of Infectious Diseases Turns

Focus onto Rapid Testing

Higher Risk of H. pylori Disease Raises Demand for Testing from

Elderly Population

Differential Accuracy of Diagnostic Tests in Adults and Children

Rapid Tests - Enabling Faster Testing for H. Pylori Infection

Rapid Urease Tests: Most Useful Invasive Test for H. Pylori

Detection

Urea Breath Test - A Gold Standard in Non-Invasive Tests

Availability of Tests Influences Market Adoption

Cost Influencing Choice of Testing for H. Pylori

Recommendations for H. Pylori Diagnostic Tests - An Overview

Diagnostic Methods for H. Pylori Infection as Recommended by

Guidelines in Select Countries

Histology, UBT and SAT: Expensive Yet High-Value Offering Tests

DVC-FISH Test Offers Positive Results in Detecting Viable H.

Pylori Cells in Fecal Samples

FIVH (fluorescence in vivo hybridization) - The New Kid on the

Block

Guidelines for Diagnosing H. Pylori Ulcers in Children

Antibody Tests Not Recommended for Children; Biopsy Tests More

Pertinent



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Peptic Ulcer Testing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Peptic Ulcer Testing by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 18-Year Perspective for Peptic Ulcer Testing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Laboratory Tests by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Laboratory Tests by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 18-Year Perspective for Laboratory Tests by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Upper

Endoscopy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Upper Endoscopy by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 18-Year Perspective for Upper Endoscopy by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Gastrointestinal Endoscopy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 18-Year Perspective for Gastrointestinal

Endoscopy by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Laboratories by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Laboratories by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 18-Year Perspective for Laboratories by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hospitals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 18-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 18-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 22: World Peptic Ulcer Testing Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Peptic Ulcer Testing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Peptic

Ulcer Testing by Diagnostic Test - Laboratory Tests, Upper

Endoscopy and Gastrointestinal Endoscopy - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 24: USA Historic Review for Peptic Ulcer Testing by

Diagnostic Test - Laboratory Tests, Upper Endoscopy and

Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 25: USA 18-Year Perspective for Peptic Ulcer Testing by

Diagnostic Test - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Laboratory Tests, Upper Endoscopy and Gastrointestinal

Endoscopy for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Peptic

Ulcer Testing by End-Use - Laboratories, Hospitals and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA Historic Review for Peptic Ulcer Testing by

End-Use - Laboratories, Hospitals and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 28: USA 18-Year Perspective for Peptic Ulcer Testing by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Laboratories,

Hospitals and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 29: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Peptic Ulcer Testing by Diagnostic Test - Laboratory Tests,

Upper Endoscopy and Gastrointestinal Endoscopy - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 30: Canada Historic Review for Peptic Ulcer Testing by

Diagnostic Test - Laboratory Tests, Upper Endoscopy and

Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 31: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Peptic Ulcer Testing

by Diagnostic Test - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Laboratory Tests, Upper Endoscopy and Gastrointestinal

Endoscopy for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Peptic Ulcer Testing by End-Use - Laboratories, Hospitals and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Peptic Ulcer Testing by

End-Use - Laboratories, Hospitals and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 34: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Peptic Ulcer Testing

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Laboratories, Hospitals and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,

2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Peptic Ulcer Testing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 35: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Peptic Ulcer Testing by Diagnostic Test - Laboratory Tests,

Upper Endoscopy and Gastrointestinal Endoscopy - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: Japan Historic Review for Peptic Ulcer Testing by

Diagnostic Test - Laboratory Tests, Upper Endoscopy and

Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 37: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Peptic Ulcer Testing by

Diagnostic Test - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Laboratory Tests, Upper Endoscopy and Gastrointestinal

Endoscopy for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Peptic Ulcer Testing by End-Use - Laboratories, Hospitals and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: Japan Historic Review for Peptic Ulcer Testing by

End-Use - Laboratories, Hospitals and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Peptic Ulcer Testing by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Laboratories,

Hospitals and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Peptic Ulcer Testing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 41: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Peptic Ulcer Testing by Diagnostic Test - Laboratory Tests,

Upper Endoscopy and Gastrointestinal Endoscopy - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: China Historic Review for Peptic Ulcer Testing by

Diagnostic Test - Laboratory Tests, Upper Endoscopy and

Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 43: China 18-Year Perspective for Peptic Ulcer Testing by

Diagnostic Test - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Laboratory Tests, Upper Endoscopy and Gastrointestinal

Endoscopy for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Peptic Ulcer Testing by End-Use - Laboratories, Hospitals and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: China Historic Review for Peptic Ulcer Testing by

End-Use - Laboratories, Hospitals and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: China 18-Year Perspective for Peptic Ulcer Testing by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Laboratories,

Hospitals and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Peptic Ulcer Testing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 47: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Peptic Ulcer Testing by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 48: Europe Historic Review for Peptic Ulcer Testing by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Peptic Ulcer Testing

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Peptic Ulcer Testing by Diagnostic Test - Laboratory Tests,

Upper Endoscopy and Gastrointestinal Endoscopy - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Peptic Ulcer Testing by

Diagnostic Test - Laboratory Tests, Upper Endoscopy and

Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 52: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Peptic Ulcer Testing

by Diagnostic Test - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Laboratory Tests, Upper Endoscopy and Gastrointestinal

Endoscopy for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Peptic Ulcer Testing by End-Use - Laboratories, Hospitals and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Peptic Ulcer Testing by

End-Use - Laboratories, Hospitals and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Peptic Ulcer Testing

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Laboratories, Hospitals and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,

2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Peptic Ulcer Testing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 56: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Peptic Ulcer Testing by Diagnostic Test - Laboratory Tests,

Upper Endoscopy and Gastrointestinal Endoscopy - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: France Historic Review for Peptic Ulcer Testing by

Diagnostic Test - Laboratory Tests, Upper Endoscopy and

Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 58: France 18-Year Perspective for Peptic Ulcer Testing

by Diagnostic Test - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Laboratory Tests, Upper Endoscopy and Gastrointestinal

Endoscopy for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Peptic Ulcer Testing by End-Use - Laboratories, Hospitals and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: France Historic Review for Peptic Ulcer Testing by

End-Use - Laboratories, Hospitals and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: France 18-Year Perspective for Peptic Ulcer Testing

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Laboratories, Hospitals and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,

2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Peptic Ulcer Testing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 62: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Peptic Ulcer Testing by Diagnostic Test - Laboratory Tests,

Upper Endoscopy and Gastrointestinal Endoscopy - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: Germany Historic Review for Peptic Ulcer Testing by

Diagnostic Test - Laboratory Tests, Upper Endoscopy and

Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 64: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Peptic Ulcer Testing

by Diagnostic Test - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Laboratory Tests, Upper Endoscopy and Gastrointestinal

Endoscopy for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Peptic Ulcer Testing by End-Use - Laboratories, Hospitals and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: Germany Historic Review for Peptic Ulcer Testing by

End-Use - Laboratories, Hospitals and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Peptic Ulcer Testing

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Laboratories, Hospitals and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,

2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 68: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Peptic Ulcer Testing by Diagnostic Test - Laboratory Tests,

Upper Endoscopy and Gastrointestinal Endoscopy - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Italy Historic Review for Peptic Ulcer Testing by

Diagnostic Test - Laboratory Tests, Upper Endoscopy and

Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 70: Italy 18-Year Perspective for Peptic Ulcer Testing by

Diagnostic Test - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Laboratory Tests, Upper Endoscopy and Gastrointestinal

Endoscopy for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Peptic Ulcer Testing by End-Use - Laboratories, Hospitals and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: Italy Historic Review for Peptic Ulcer Testing by

End-Use - Laboratories, Hospitals and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: Italy 18-Year Perspective for Peptic Ulcer Testing by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Laboratories,

Hospitals and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Peptic Ulcer Testing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 74: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Peptic

Ulcer Testing by Diagnostic Test - Laboratory Tests, Upper

Endoscopy and Gastrointestinal Endoscopy - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 75: UK Historic Review for Peptic Ulcer Testing by

Diagnostic Test - Laboratory Tests, Upper Endoscopy and

Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 76: UK 18-Year Perspective for Peptic Ulcer Testing by

Diagnostic Test - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Laboratory Tests, Upper Endoscopy and Gastrointestinal

Endoscopy for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Peptic

Ulcer Testing by End-Use - Laboratories, Hospitals and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: UK Historic Review for Peptic Ulcer Testing by

End-Use - Laboratories, Hospitals and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: UK 18-Year Perspective for Peptic Ulcer Testing by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Laboratories,

Hospitals and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 80: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Peptic Ulcer Testing by Diagnostic Test - Laboratory Tests,

Upper Endoscopy and Gastrointestinal Endoscopy - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Peptic Ulcer

Testing by Diagnostic Test - Laboratory Tests, Upper Endoscopy

and Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 82: Rest of Europe 18-Year Perspective for Peptic Ulcer

Testing by Diagnostic Test - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Laboratory Tests, Upper Endoscopy and

Gastrointestinal Endoscopy for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 83: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Peptic Ulcer Testing by End-Use - Laboratories, Hospitals

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Peptic Ulcer

Testing by End-Use - Laboratories, Hospitals and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: Rest of Europe 18-Year Perspective for Peptic Ulcer

Testing by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Laboratories, Hospitals and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,

2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Peptic Ulcer Testing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 86: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Peptic Ulcer Testing by Diagnostic Test - Laboratory Tests,

Upper Endoscopy and Gastrointestinal Endoscopy - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Peptic Ulcer Testing

by Diagnostic Test - Laboratory Tests, Upper Endoscopy and

Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 88: Asia-Pacific 18-Year Perspective for Peptic Ulcer

Testing by Diagnostic Test - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Laboratory Tests, Upper Endoscopy and

Gastrointestinal Endoscopy for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 89: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Peptic Ulcer Testing by End-Use - Laboratories, Hospitals

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Peptic Ulcer Testing

by End-Use - Laboratories, Hospitals and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: Asia-Pacific 18-Year Perspective for Peptic Ulcer

Testing by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Laboratories, Hospitals and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,

2023 & 2030



REST OF WORLD

Table 92: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Peptic Ulcer Testing by Diagnostic Test - Laboratory Tests,

Upper Endoscopy and Gastrointestinal Endoscopy - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: Rest of World Historic Review for Peptic Ulcer

Testing by Diagnostic Test - Laboratory Tests, Upper Endoscopy

and Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 94: Rest of World 18-Year Perspective for Peptic Ulcer

Testing by Diagnostic Test - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Laboratory Tests, Upper Endoscopy and

Gastrointestinal Endoscopy for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 95: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Peptic Ulcer Testing by End-Use - Laboratories, Hospitals

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 96: Rest of World Historic Review for Peptic Ulcer

Testing by End-Use - Laboratories, Hospitals and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: Rest of World 18-Year Perspective for Peptic Ulcer

Testing by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Laboratories, Hospitals and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,

2023 & 2030



IV. COMPETITION

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443595/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________