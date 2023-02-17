New York, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Whey Protein Ingredients Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442604/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Whey Protein Ingredients Market to Reach $17.5 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Whey Protein Ingredients estimated at US$10.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$17.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Whey Protein Concentrates, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.6% CAGR and reach US$8.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Whey Protein Hydrolysates segment is readjusted to a revised 7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.2% CAGR



The Whey Protein Ingredients market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 7.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.4 Billion by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 19 Featured)

- Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S

- Carbery Food Ingredients

- Cargill Inc.

- Dairy Farmers of America Inc.

- Davisco Foods International Inc.

- Foremost Farms USA

- Glanbia Plc

- Grande Custom Ingredients Group

- Hilmar Cheese Company

- MG Nutritionals

- Royal FrieslandCampina

- Valio Ltd.

- Volac International Ltd.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442604/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Whey Protein Ingredients: The Most Sought After Ingredient in

Functional Foods and Sports Nutrition Products

Recent Market Activity

Whey Protein Offer Nutritional Benefits in Exercise Recovery,

Weight Management, Healthy Aging, and Overall Wellness

Whey Protein for All Ages

Myriad Health and Wellness Benefits of Proteins Drive

Widespread Consumption of Whey Protein Ingredients

Protein Retains Position as Undisputed Leader in the

Ingredients Market

Whey Protein Ingredients Rides on Protein Popularity

Whey Proteins: Past, Present, and Future Insights

Future Developments in the Whey Market

Global Market Outlook

Emerging Countries Continue to Offer Huge Market Growth Potential

Whey Protein Ingredients - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S (Denmark)

Amco Proteins (USA)

Carbery Food Ingredients (Ireland)

Cargill, Inc. (USA)

Dairy Farmers of America, Inc. (USA)

Darigold, Inc. (USA)

Davisco Foods International, Inc. (USA)

Davisco Foods International, Inc. (USA)

Davisco Foods International, Inc. (USA)

Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited (New Zealand)

Foremost Farms USA (USA)

Foremost Farms USA (USA)

Glanbia Foods, Inc. (USA)

Glanbia Foods, Inc. (USA)

Glanbia Foods, Inc. (USA)

Hilmar Cheese Company (USA)

Hilmar Ingredients (USA)

Lactalis Ingredients (France)

Leprino Foods Company (USA)

Leprino Foods Company (USA)

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan)

MG Nutritionals (China)

MG Nutritionals (China)

Royal FrieslandCampina (Netherlands)

DMV International BV (Netherlands)

Saputo Inc. (USA)

Saputo Inc. (USA)

Uniq Bioresearch Ltd. (Finland)

Unternehmensgruppe Theo Müller S.e.c.s (Luxembourg)

Valio Ltd. (Finland)

Volac International Ltd. (UK)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Ubiquity of Whey Proteins in Clean Eating and Good Nutrition

Drive Healthy Market Growth

Whey Protein Transform from a Niche to a Mainstream Status

Dairy Replacements: Almond Milk Emerge as the Dominant Dairy

Alternative

Dominant Dairy Alternative

Elimination of Trans-fats from Products Lead to Change in Food

Formulations, Augurs Well for the Market

Nutrition as an Essential Building Block for Performance

Improvement Drive Robust Demand in Sports Nutrition Products

Customized Protein Delivery

Growing Applications in Food Fortification and Clinical

Nutrition Products Boosts Demineralized Whey Powder

Consumption

Clinical Nutrition Products: A High Potential Segment

Infant Formula and Nutritional Supplements Drive Healthy Growth

in Demand for Protein Hydrolysate Ingredients

Steady Demand for Milk Protein Hydrolysates

Rising Use in Nutrient Powders, Supplements, and Powered Baby

Foods

Infant Formula to Present Huge Opportunities for Protein

Hydrolysate Ingredients

Traditional Revenue Contributors Making Way for Asian Super Powers

Ingestion of Whey Protein in Fighting ?Sarcopenia?Boosts Demand

from the Expanding Aging Demography

Demographic Statistics of the Global Aging Populace: Unfurling

the Market Potential

Whey Protein as an Effective Ingredient for Diabetes Cure Lends

Traction to Market Growth

Alarming Levels of Diabetes Incidence Worldwide: An Important

Opportunity Indicator

Growing Demand for Functional Foods & Beverages Augurs Well for

Market Expansion

High Protein: The Latest Trend in Functional Foods

Dairy Ingredients as a High Quality Source of Protein Drive

Market Adoption

Favorable Research for Further Fractionation of Whey to Create

New Business Opportunities

Whey Protein Innovations and Advancements: Spearheading Growth

Tricellar Whey?: Lending Helping Hand to Superior Muscle Gain

Whey Protein Weaving Silk Alternate

Surplus Whey Find Better Applications

Demand for Protein Fortified Products beyond Traditional Customers

High Concentrate Whey Proteins Gain Popularity

Nano Whey Proteins: Opportunities in Beverage Formulations

Focus on Preventive Healthcare Fuels Demand for Whey Protein

Fortified Products

Increasing Obesity Levels Drive Consumption of Healthy and Whey

Protein Rich Diets for Weight Management

Favorable Demographic and Economic Trends Strengthen Market

Prospects

Expanding Population

Exponential Increase in Urban Population

Increasing Affluence of the Ballooning Middle Class Population

Will Plant-based Protein Replace Dairy-Based Whey Protein in

the Long Term?

Whey Protein Powders from Organic Farms to the Rescue



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Whey

Protein Ingredients by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Whey Protein Ingredients by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 18-Year Perspective for Whey Protein Ingredients

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Whey

Protein Concentrates by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Whey Protein Concentrates by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 18-Year Perspective for Whey Protein

Concentrates by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Whey

Protein Hydrolysates by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Whey Protein Hydrolysates by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 18-Year Perspective for Whey Protein

Hydrolysates by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Whey

Protein Isolates by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Whey Protein Isolates by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 18-Year Perspective for Whey Protein Isolates

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food &

Beverages by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Food & Beverages by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 18-Year Perspective for Food & Beverages by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nutritional Supplements by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Nutritional Supplements by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 18-Year Perspective for Nutritional Supplements

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Personal Care by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Personal Care by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 18-Year Perspective for Personal Care by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Animal Feed & Pet Food by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Animal Feed & Pet Food by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 18-Year Perspective for Animal Feed & Pet Food

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 25: World Whey Protein Ingredients Market Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Whey Protein Ingredients Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Whey

Protein Ingredients by Type - Whey Protein Concentrates, Whey

Protein Hydrolysates and Whey Protein Isolates - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA Historic Review for Whey Protein Ingredients by

Type - Whey Protein Concentrates, Whey Protein Hydrolysates and

Whey Protein Isolates Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 28: USA 18-Year Perspective for Whey Protein Ingredients

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Whey Protein

Concentrates, Whey Protein Hydrolysates and Whey Protein

Isolates for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Whey

Protein Ingredients by Application - Food & Beverages,

Nutritional Supplements, Personal Care and Animal Feed & Pet

Food - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA Historic Review for Whey Protein Ingredients by

Application - Food & Beverages, Nutritional Supplements,

Personal Care and Animal Feed & Pet Food Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 31: USA 18-Year Perspective for Whey Protein Ingredients

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverages, Nutritional Supplements, Personal Care and Animal

Feed & Pet Food for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Whey Protein Ingredients by Type - Whey Protein Concentrates,

Whey Protein Hydrolysates and Whey Protein Isolates -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Whey Protein Ingredients

by Type - Whey Protein Concentrates, Whey Protein Hydrolysates

and Whey Protein Isolates Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 34: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Whey Protein

Ingredients by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Whey Protein Concentrates, Whey Protein Hydrolysates and Whey

Protein Isolates for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Whey Protein Ingredients by Application - Food & Beverages,

Nutritional Supplements, Personal Care and Animal Feed & Pet

Food - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Whey Protein Ingredients

by Application - Food & Beverages, Nutritional Supplements,

Personal Care and Animal Feed & Pet Food Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 37: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Whey Protein

Ingredients by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Food & Beverages, Nutritional Supplements, Personal

Care and Animal Feed & Pet Food for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Whey Protein Ingredients Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Whey

Protein Ingredients by Type - Whey Protein Concentrates, Whey

Protein Hydrolysates and Whey Protein Isolates - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: Japan Historic Review for Whey Protein Ingredients by

Type - Whey Protein Concentrates, Whey Protein Hydrolysates and

Whey Protein Isolates Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Whey Protein

Ingredients by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Whey Protein Concentrates, Whey Protein Hydrolysates and Whey

Protein Isolates for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Whey

Protein Ingredients by Application - Food & Beverages,

Nutritional Supplements, Personal Care and Animal Feed & Pet

Food - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Whey Protein Ingredients by

Application - Food & Beverages, Nutritional Supplements,

Personal Care and Animal Feed & Pet Food Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Whey Protein

Ingredients by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Food & Beverages, Nutritional Supplements, Personal

Care and Animal Feed & Pet Food for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Whey Protein Ingredients Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Whey

Protein Ingredients by Type - Whey Protein Concentrates, Whey

Protein Hydrolysates and Whey Protein Isolates - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: China Historic Review for Whey Protein Ingredients by

Type - Whey Protein Concentrates, Whey Protein Hydrolysates and

Whey Protein Isolates Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: China 18-Year Perspective for Whey Protein

Ingredients by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Whey Protein Concentrates, Whey Protein Hydrolysates and Whey

Protein Isolates for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Whey

Protein Ingredients by Application - Food & Beverages,

Nutritional Supplements, Personal Care and Animal Feed & Pet

Food - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: China Historic Review for Whey Protein Ingredients by

Application - Food & Beverages, Nutritional Supplements,

Personal Care and Animal Feed & Pet Food Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: China 18-Year Perspective for Whey Protein

Ingredients by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Food & Beverages, Nutritional Supplements, Personal

Care and Animal Feed & Pet Food for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Whey Protein Ingredients Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Whey Protein Ingredients by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Whey Protein Ingredients

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 52: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Whey Protein

Ingredients by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and

Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Whey Protein Ingredients by Type - Whey Protein Concentrates,

Whey Protein Hydrolysates and Whey Protein Isolates -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Whey Protein Ingredients

by Type - Whey Protein Concentrates, Whey Protein Hydrolysates

and Whey Protein Isolates Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 55: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Whey Protein

Ingredients by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Whey Protein Concentrates, Whey Protein Hydrolysates and Whey

Protein Isolates for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Whey Protein Ingredients by Application - Food & Beverages,

Nutritional Supplements, Personal Care and Animal Feed & Pet

Food - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Whey Protein Ingredients

by Application - Food & Beverages, Nutritional Supplements,

Personal Care and Animal Feed & Pet Food Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Whey Protein

Ingredients by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Food & Beverages, Nutritional Supplements, Personal

Care and Animal Feed & Pet Food for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Whey Protein Ingredients Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Whey Protein Ingredients by Type - Whey Protein Concentrates,

Whey Protein Hydrolysates and Whey Protein Isolates -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: France Historic Review for Whey Protein Ingredients

by Type - Whey Protein Concentrates, Whey Protein Hydrolysates

and Whey Protein Isolates Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 61: France 18-Year Perspective for Whey Protein

Ingredients by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Whey Protein Concentrates, Whey Protein Hydrolysates and Whey

Protein Isolates for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Whey Protein Ingredients by Application - Food & Beverages,

Nutritional Supplements, Personal Care and Animal Feed & Pet

Food - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: France Historic Review for Whey Protein Ingredients

by Application - Food & Beverages, Nutritional Supplements,

Personal Care and Animal Feed & Pet Food Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: France 18-Year Perspective for Whey Protein

Ingredients by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Food & Beverages, Nutritional Supplements, Personal

Care and Animal Feed & Pet Food for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Whey Protein Ingredients Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Whey Protein Ingredients by Type - Whey Protein Concentrates,

Whey Protein Hydrolysates and Whey Protein Isolates -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: Germany Historic Review for Whey Protein Ingredients

by Type - Whey Protein Concentrates, Whey Protein Hydrolysates

and Whey Protein Isolates Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 67: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Whey Protein

Ingredients by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Whey Protein Concentrates, Whey Protein Hydrolysates and Whey

Protein Isolates for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Whey Protein Ingredients by Application - Food & Beverages,

Nutritional Supplements, Personal Care and Animal Feed & Pet

Food - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Whey Protein Ingredients

by Application - Food & Beverages, Nutritional Supplements,

Personal Care and Animal Feed & Pet Food Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Whey Protein

Ingredients by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Food & Beverages, Nutritional Supplements, Personal

Care and Animal Feed & Pet Food for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Whey

Protein Ingredients by Type - Whey Protein Concentrates, Whey

Protein Hydrolysates and Whey Protein Isolates - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: Italy Historic Review for Whey Protein Ingredients by

Type - Whey Protein Concentrates, Whey Protein Hydrolysates and

Whey Protein Isolates Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: Italy 18-Year Perspective for Whey Protein

Ingredients by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Whey Protein Concentrates, Whey Protein Hydrolysates and Whey

Protein Isolates for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Whey

Protein Ingredients by Application - Food & Beverages,

Nutritional Supplements, Personal Care and Animal Feed & Pet

Food - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Whey Protein Ingredients by

Application - Food & Beverages, Nutritional Supplements,

Personal Care and Animal Feed & Pet Food Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: Italy 18-Year Perspective for Whey Protein

Ingredients by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Food & Beverages, Nutritional Supplements, Personal

Care and Animal Feed & Pet Food for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Whey Protein Ingredients Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Whey

Protein Ingredients by Type - Whey Protein Concentrates, Whey

Protein Hydrolysates and Whey Protein Isolates - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: UK Historic Review for Whey Protein Ingredients by

Type - Whey Protein Concentrates, Whey Protein Hydrolysates and

Whey Protein Isolates Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: UK 18-Year Perspective for Whey Protein Ingredients

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Whey Protein

Concentrates, Whey Protein Hydrolysates and Whey Protein

Isolates for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Whey

Protein Ingredients by Application - Food & Beverages,

Nutritional Supplements, Personal Care and Animal Feed & Pet

Food - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: UK Historic Review for Whey Protein Ingredients by

Application - Food & Beverages, Nutritional Supplements,

Personal Care and Animal Feed & Pet Food Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: UK 18-Year Perspective for Whey Protein Ingredients

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverages, Nutritional Supplements, Personal Care and Animal

Feed & Pet Food for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



SPAIN

Table 83: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Whey

Protein Ingredients by Type - Whey Protein Concentrates, Whey

Protein Hydrolysates and Whey Protein Isolates - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: Spain Historic Review for Whey Protein Ingredients by

Type - Whey Protein Concentrates, Whey Protein Hydrolysates and

Whey Protein Isolates Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: Spain 18-Year Perspective for Whey Protein

Ingredients by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Whey Protein Concentrates, Whey Protein Hydrolysates and Whey

Protein Isolates for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 86: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Whey

Protein Ingredients by Application - Food & Beverages,

Nutritional Supplements, Personal Care and Animal Feed & Pet

Food - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: Spain Historic Review for Whey Protein Ingredients by

Application - Food & Beverages, Nutritional Supplements,

Personal Care and Animal Feed & Pet Food Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: Spain 18-Year Perspective for Whey Protein

Ingredients by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Food & Beverages, Nutritional Supplements, Personal

Care and Animal Feed & Pet Food for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



RUSSIA

Table 89: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Whey Protein Ingredients by Type - Whey Protein Concentrates,

Whey Protein Hydrolysates and Whey Protein Isolates -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: Russia Historic Review for Whey Protein Ingredients

by Type - Whey Protein Concentrates, Whey Protein Hydrolysates

and Whey Protein Isolates Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 91: Russia 18-Year Perspective for Whey Protein

Ingredients by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Whey Protein Concentrates, Whey Protein Hydrolysates and Whey

Protein Isolates for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 92: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Whey Protein Ingredients by Application - Food & Beverages,

Nutritional Supplements, Personal Care and Animal Feed & Pet

Food - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: Russia Historic Review for Whey Protein Ingredients

by Application - Food & Beverages, Nutritional Supplements,

Personal Care and Animal Feed & Pet Food Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: Russia 18-Year Perspective for Whey Protein

Ingredients by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Food & Beverages, Nutritional Supplements, Personal

Care and Animal Feed & Pet Food for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 95: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Whey Protein Ingredients by Type - Whey Protein

Concentrates, Whey Protein Hydrolysates and Whey Protein

Isolates - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 96: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Whey Protein

Ingredients by Type - Whey Protein Concentrates, Whey Protein

Hydrolysates and Whey Protein Isolates Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: Rest of Europe 18-Year Perspective for Whey Protein

Ingredients by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Whey Protein Concentrates, Whey Protein Hydrolysates and Whey

Protein Isolates for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 98: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Whey Protein Ingredients by Application - Food & Beverages,

Nutritional Supplements, Personal Care and Animal Feed & Pet

Food - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Whey Protein

Ingredients by Application - Food & Beverages, Nutritional

Supplements, Personal Care and Animal Feed & Pet Food Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 100: Rest of Europe 18-Year Perspective for Whey Protein

Ingredients by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Food & Beverages, Nutritional Supplements, Personal

Care and Animal Feed & Pet Food for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Whey Protein Ingredients Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Whey Protein Ingredients by Geographic Region - Australia,



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442604/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________