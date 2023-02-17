New York, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Immunoassay Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442592/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Immunoassay Systems Market to Reach $29.9 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Immunoassay Systems estimated at US$22.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$29.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Reagents & Kits, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.8% CAGR and reach US$19.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Analyzers / Instruments segment is readjusted to a revised 3.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.6% CAGR



The Immunoassay Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1% and 4.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4 Billion by the year 2030.



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Immunoassay Systems: An Introductory Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Steady Growth Projected for World Immunoassay Systems Market

Expanding Applications Boost Market Prospects

Northbound Trajectory in Healthcare Spending Underpins Value

Growth

Developed Regions - Primary Revenue Contributors

Fast Paced Growth Forecasts in Developing Regions

Expansion in Healthcare Infrastructure & Rising Healthcare

Awareness Fuel Demand in Developing Regions

Immunoassay Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Abbott Laboratories (USA)

Beckman Coulter, Inc. (USA)

bioMérieux SA (France)

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (USA)

DiaSorin S.p.A (Italy)

Fujirebio, Inc. (Japan)

Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, Inc. (USA)

Quidel Corporation (USA)

Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland)

Siemens Healthineers (USA)

Sysmex Corporation (Japan)

Tosoh Bioscience Inc. (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Bespoke Solutions Energize Market Growth

Multiplex Immunoassays Accelerate Overall Market Expansion

ELISA - Preferred Immunoassay Test in Research and Diagnostic

Applications

Automation of ELISA - Enabling its Sustenance

Growing Popularity of Multiplexing Deters ELISA Market

Commoditization: A Key Issue Facing ELISA Product Manufacturers

Chemiluminescence Immunoassays Gain Prominence

Waning Demand for Radioimmunoassay Systems

Immunoassays Solidify their Role in Biomarker Detection

SERS - An Attractive Readout Strategy

Automated Immunoassay Systems - In Line with Automation Trend

Point-of-Care (POC) and Digital immunoassay (DIA) Systems Make

Substantial Gains

Miniaturization Aids Roll Out of Sophisticated POC and DIA Systems

Ultra-Sensitive Platforms Set to Proliferate the Market

Infectious Disease Diagnosis - Primary Application Area

Increasing Incidence of Infectious Diseases - An Opportunity

Indicator

Growing Significance in Cancer Care

Sustained Opportunities in Endocrine Testing Procedures

Diabetes Testing

Prenatal Testing

Vital Role in Blood Processing Applications

Blood Grouping and Typing

Food Sciences and Quality Control Offer Robust Growth Verticals

Growing Prominence of Immunoassays in New & Niche Application

Verticals: A Review

Environmental Testing

Drugs of Abuse Testing (DAT)

Therapeutic Drug Monitoring (TDM)

Immune Diseases

Expanding Use Case in Biomedical Research Processes Amplifies

Demand

Consolidation of Hospitals and Labs Triggers Robust Growth

Opportunities

Rising Medical Needs of Aging Population - A Market Driver



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

