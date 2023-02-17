Concerning the opinion of the Audit Committee

English Lithuanian

Lithuanian electricity transmission operator LITGRID AB (company code 302564383, registered office address Karlo Emilio Gustavo Manerheimo st. 8, Vilnius, Lithuania), informs that on 17 February 2023 the opinion of the Audit Committee of the holding company UAB EPSO-G was received on the planned transaction with the related party UAB EPSO-G.



On 23 January 2023 meeting, the Audit Committee of UAB EPSO-G considered the transaction with a related party and adopted the following decision (opinion):

After evaluating all the information provided by LITGRID AB (hereinafter – Litgrid), the Audit Committee of UAB EPSO-G, in accordance with Article 372 of the Law on Companies of the Republic of Lithuania, issues an opinion regarding Litgrid's intention to enter into an additional agreement to the existing agreement of mutual lending and borrowing (hereinafter - the Transaction) with the related party UAB EPSO-G:

(i) The conclusion of the Transaction corresponds to the market conditions (the applied interest rates fall within the arm's length range, the applied fees correspond to the market conditions in which Litgrid could enter into similar transactions with credit institutions);

(ii) The Transaction is fair and reasonable in relation to Litgrid's shareholders who are not parties to the Transaction, as Litgrid, upon entering into the Transaction, would receive additional income for the balance of the credit account funds from the total amount of temporarily free funds, therefore both Litgrid itself and its shareholders who are not the parties to the Transaction would receive additional benefits.

The person authorized by LITGRID AB to provide additional information:

Jurga Eivaitė

Communications project manager

phone: +370 613 19977, e-mail: jurga.eivaite@litgrid.eu