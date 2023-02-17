Vertical Harvest Farms is a 2023 Anthem Awards Winner

JACKSON, Wyo., Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vertical Harvest Farms announced today that it has won a GOLD and SILVER for Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion ("DEI") in the 2nd Annual Anthem Awards. The company won Gold in the DEI category for Community Engagement, and Silver in the DEI category, Learning Training & Development, for their Grow Well customized employment program. The Anthem Awards was launched in response to the prevalence social good has taken within the national conversation and cultural zeitgeist in recent years. The competition received nearly 2,000 entries from 43 countries worldwide.

Vertical Harvest Farms is a hydroponic, vertical farming company dedicated to sustainable farms, food and futures. In addition to their passion for local, healthy food grown sustainably, Vertical Harvest also operates on an inclusive employment model. The farms are designed for accessibility and staffed via hiring practices developed for people with disabilities, and the company's mission is to energize local food economies by using food as a medium for meaningful change. As Vertical Harvest brings food production back to cities and urban areas, they are partnering with civic leaders and local developers to co-locate farms with affordable housing, bolster local green energy efforts, keep dollars in-community longer and reestablish people's connection to their farmers and the fresh, flavorful, food we grow.

"Since launching this platform in June of 2021, we have seen that social change has emerged as a dominant force in mainstream culture," said Anthem Awards Managing Director Jessica Lauretti. "The sheer number, breadth and overall quality of the entries shared with us in the 2nd Annual Awards is a testament to the strength of this growing movement and demonstrates an enduring commitment to the work that is both humbling and inspiring to see. From the war in Ukraine to protests in Iran and the ongoing battle for equality here at home in the States, the call for change not only perseveres but is a growing global chorus."

Vertical Harvest's CEO Nona Yehia, said, "Social impact has been part of our story from the beginning. People urged us to start operating the farm first and introduce people with disabilities into our workforce second, and we said no. Growing people's futures is as much a core part of our business as growing the food."

Co-founder and Chief of Human Potential at Vertical Harvest, Caroline Croft Estay, added, "Because we are a for-profit business, our Grow Well program has always been about balancing human productivity with human potential, which is too often overlooked in marginalized communities."

Winners for the 2nd Annual Anthem Awards will be celebrated at the Winners Celebration on February 27 in NYC. Fans will be able to hear from social impact leaders and their hallmark speeches at www.anthemawards.com.

Anthem Winners are selected by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences. Members include: Nicholas Thompson, CEO, The Atlantic, Christina Swarns, Executive Director, Innocence Project, Zarna Surti, Global Creative Director, Nike Purpose, Maurice Mitchell, National Director, Working Families Party, Lindsay Stein, Chief Purpose Officer, Tombras, Jennifer Lotito, President & Chief Operating Officer, (RED), Lisa Sherman, President & CEO, The Ad Council, Emily Barfoot, Global Brand Director Dove, Unilever, Trovon Williams, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications, NAACP, Roma McCaig, Senior VP of Impact, Clif Bar, Michelle Egan, Chief Strategy Officer, NRDC, Dinah-Kareen Jean, Senior Manager, Social Innovation, Etsy, Sarah Kate Ellis, President & CEO, GLAAD, Jad Finck, Vice President of Innovation & Sustainability, Allbirds, Christopher Miller, Head of Global Activism Strategy, Ben & Jerry's, Shayla Tait, Director of Philanthropy The Oprah Winfrey Charitable Foundation.

About The Anthem Awards: Launched in 2021 by The Webby Awards, The Anthem Awards honors the purpose & mission-driven work of people, companies and organizations worldwide. By amplifying the voices that spark global change, we're defining a new benchmark for impactful work that inspires others to take action in their own communities. The Anthem Awards honors work across seven core causes: Diversity, Equity & Inclusion; Education, Art & Culture; Health; Human & Civil Rights; Humanitarian Action & Services; Responsible Technology; and Sustainability, Environment & Climate. Founded in partnership with the Ad Council, Born This Way Foundation, Feeding America, Glaad, Mozilla, NAACP, NRDC, WWF, and XQ. Visit www.anthemawards.com.

About The Webby Awards: Hailed as the "Internet's highest honor" by The New York Times, The Webby Awards is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet, including Websites; Video; Advertising, Media & PR; Apps, Mobile, and Voice; Social; Podcasts; and Games.

For more on Vertical Harvest Farms, visit www.verticalharvestfarms.com.

Contact Information:

Carla Tracy

Carla Tracy Public Relations

carla@carlatracypr.com

646-591-7126



Related Images











Image 1: Vertical Harvest Farms





Vertical Harvest wins two Anthem Awards for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment