Specialist Mortgage Brokers Jones And Young Offer Mortgages For The Self-Employed, Company Directors, Contractors, And CIS Workers

Hampshire, United Kingdom, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jones and Young are Specialist Mortgage Lenders with more than 20 years of experience advising those who are employed, self-employed, company directors, and CIS workers on the most cost-effective and efficient solution to their borrowing needs. They specialise in helping self employed people to maximise their borrowing and income without having to pay more tax and increase their taxable income. We use your contract, CIS slips or net profits as income proof, not your taxable income like salary and dividends. This means you can be tax efficient and get the mortgage you need.

The company is dedicated to creating a meaningful, long-term relationship with its clients that is based on understanding, clear and straightforward recommendations, and commitment to progress.

As independent mortgage advisors Jones and Young have access to the entire market, they can offer industry-leading advice and use this knowledge to deliver a fast and efficient service that saves you the time and hassle of approaching multiple lenders, whether it’s your first mortgage, home move or re-mortgage.

Helping You Achieve The Home You Deserve

Jones & Young is made up of a team of independent whole-market mortgage and insurance specialists who provide individually tailored advice that helps you achieve long-term success, financial progression, and the opportunity to secure the home that you deserve.

The company offers a range of highly rated services, including:

Company Director Mortgages – Whether purchasing your first home or your next property, Jones and Young can assist you. We understand how you are paid so we can present your income in the best to the lender. This might be using net profits or salary dividends depending on what your require.

Day Rate Contractors – We have lenders that calculate affordability using your gross day rate and contract as income proof. This means you can borrow more than when you use your taxable income. Jones and Young’s team of whole market brokers can access exclusive rates not available on the high street.

Self Employed Mortgages – If you’re self employed sole trader or limited company we can help you. Most lenders will take an average of the last 2 years trading figures, however we have lenders able to lend with 1 years trading figures or using latest years figures. This will enable you to save on tax or borrow more money.

CIS Mortgages

The lenders’ Jones and Young work with allow you to use your CIS statements like pay slips. With only 3 months of CIS statements needed to secure the mortgage you need, the company’s advisors use your gross pay from your CIS slips for the lender’s affordability rather than your lower taxable pay the accountant submits for your accounts.

By using your gross pay, lenders will generally be able to lend you more money, and you don’t need to increase your taxable income just to get a mortgage.

This unique approach to CIS Mortgages also saves you from paying more taxes and allows you to keep any tax rebates.

Later Life Mortgages

Jones and Young offer several different routes for acquiring Later Life Mortgages so that you can enjoy more of what you want in your retirement. These include:

Older Borrowers – Many building societies are able to offer you a mortgage much later in life than other banks. If your income is enough to cover the mortgage repayments, you will be able to find a mortgage that suits you.

– Many building societies are able to offer you a mortgage much later in life than other banks. If your income is enough to cover the mortgage repayments, you will be able to find a mortgage that suits you. Lifetime Mortgages – These mortgages are designed to be for the rest of your life and often come with lifetime fixed rates. Money is released tax-free, and you also have the choice to opt for optional payments to reduce or maintain the balance.

– These mortgages are designed to be for the rest of your life and often come with lifetime fixed rates. Money is released tax-free, and you also have the choice to opt for optional payments to reduce or maintain the balance. Retirement Mortgages – As a relatively new mortgage option, retirement mortgages are only offered by some banks and building societies. They have been created to enable you to continue to have an interest-only mortgage for the rest of your lives.

More information

To find out more about Jones and Young and to see a complete list of the company’s specialist mortgage services, please visit the website at https://jonesandyoung.co.uk/.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/specialist-mortgage-brokers-jones-and-young-offer-mortgages-for-the-self-employed-company-directors-contractors-and-cis-workers/