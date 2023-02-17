VIG Industrial Relocation Offers Specialist Factory and Machinery Relocation and Installation Services Across the Globe

Gateshead, United Kingdom, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VIG Industrial Relocation is a specialist Factory Relocation and Machinery Moving engineering business based in the UK, with its head office in Gateshead, serving manufacturing based clients in a variety of sectors across the world.

The business offers efficient and cost-effective machinery moving services, from the moving of a single piece of manufacturing equipment for one site to another, to a full cross-continental turnkey relocation of an entire factory.

VIG is highly experienced in the project management of small, internal moves through to complex, multi-stream, international projects. Its in-house team of skilled riggers, fitters, welders, electricians, mechanical engineers, and project managers have the knowledge and expertise to handle the dismantling, movement and reinstatement of machinery to its new location.

Focusing on Your Productivity

Providing complete project management and a full turnkey service, VIG’s top priority is to deliver a fast and efficient move that minimises downtime and maximises productivity levels within your business. Its experienced team strives to reduce any major disruption to your production line and is committed to being efficient and as cost-effective as possible.

VIG’s investment in modern technologies has made it possible to move and lift heavy machinery with greater ease than ever before.

The advanced fleet of advanced and versatile lifting equipment utilised by VIG helps to improve safety and avoid potential hazards, while its specialist transportation methods allow its team to move machinery faster and more efficiently, as well as assist them in undertaking more complex industrial projects.

Factory Relocation Projects

VIG offers a full turnkey factory relocation service to help you in managing such a crucial move from beginning to end.

As part of any relocation project, your company will be assigned a principal contractor who will conduct detailed site surveys at the new and existing locations in collaboration with your internal management team.

VIG’s trained team will use their expertise to devise a detailed plan to execute your location within your given team frame. This includes decommissioning, dismantling, removal, transportation, and installation of all machinery, plant, and equipment you need moving.

Machinery Installation Projects

VIG is a highly reputable machine installation company with the expertise and equipment to install manufacturing machinery of all kinds and sizes and has completed hundreds of successful installations across the UK and Europe.

The business understands that acquiring new machinery is a very expensive process and requires a certain level of knowledge to ensure the installation project runs smoothly.

VIG utilises all its available resources to make sure that your machinery installation is safely delivered on time and that excellent work will be carried out on your site.

Machinery Relocation Projects

The specialist movers at VIG have decades of experience relocating a wide range of machinery and equipment within high-technology industry sectors, from single-machine moves to complete factory relocation services.

VIG has successfully completed machinery removal and installation projects worldwide for both manufacturers to end-users operating the machinery within a range of different industries.

When you choose to work with VIG to relocate your machinery, you will be assigned a multi-disciplined team who will conduct site surveys, complete a full risk assessment in line with LOLER (Lifting Operations and Lifting Equipment Regulations) and PUWER (Provision and Use of Work Equipment Regulations) guidelines, finalise the planning stage, issue method statements and other required documentation, as well as manage logistics, such as road closures, escorts and international transportation.

