Toothpaste Packaging Market is Anticipated to Reach a Value of USD 16.19 Billion by Growing at a CAGR of 4.6% During 2022-2028; Growing Awareness Regarding Oral Health to Elevate Market Growth

Westford, USA, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Asia Pacific region is estimated to lead the toothpaste packaging market by gaining the highest market share during the forecast period. The growth of the market can be ascribed to the increasing awareness regarding oral health, rising disposable income, and expanding spending on toothpaste. Furthermore, the rising environmental concerns among the global population and the growing demand for smart, innovative, and sustainable packaging options for toothpaste are expected to motivate key market players to come up with more flexible and renewable toothpaste packaging solutions and which in turn estimated to drive the market growth over the ensuing years.

SkyQuest found during research that in the United States, Colgate introduced its revolutionary recyclable toothpaste tube with the "Recycle Me!" packaging concept, and another major brand, Unilever announced to convert its entire toothpaste portfolio in to recycle tubes. This shows that major toothpaste manufacturers are working with cutting-edge packaging businesses to create sustainable packaging in the future and this will drive market growth over the forecast period.

The majority of toothpaste tubes are constructed from strips of plastic laminate, which are typically formed of a variety of plastics laminated over a fine layer of aluminum that safeguards the fluoride and flavor of the toothpaste. There are many different types of packaging, including Flexible Packaging, Anti-corrosive Packaging, Medicinal Packaging, and Polymers Packaging.

Prominent Players in Toothpaste Packaging Market

Amway Corporation (US)

Arms & Hammer (US)

Colgate Palmolive (US)

Dabur International Ltd (India)

GlaxoSmithKline PLC (UK)

Henkel AG (Germany)

Johnson & Johnson (US)

Procter & Gamble (US)

Unilever Group. (UK)

Harris & Co Ltd. (U.K.)

CCA Industries Inc. (U.S.)

LG Household & Health Care Ltd. (South Korea)

Coswell Spa (Italy)

Crest (USA)

Aquafresh (UK)

Lion Corporation

Collapsible Tube Packaging Segment to Dominate the Market Growth Owing to Its Unique Advantages

With more than 85% of the industry shares, the collapsible tube packaging segment is predicted to dominate the global toothpaste packaging market during the forecast period. Packaging known as collapsible tubes is used to package viscous liquids like toothpaste, lotions, glues, acrylics, balms, jellies, and sealants. Collapsible tubes have the benefit of maintaining their shape while allowing for simple product delivery which is boosting its adoption in toothpaste packaging. In addition to this, as collapsible tubes are lighter and thinner than jars, they are just easier to grip. The product inside the package can be dispensed by hands of almost any size, age, and strength because of the smaller package dimension, softer material, and less weight. Hence, all these factors are estimated to boost the usage of collapsible tubes for toothpaste packaging during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to keep dominating the toothpaste packaging market by gathering the highest market share during the forecast period. The market is estimated to gain more than 82% of the market share along with the market in North America. The growth of the market can be ascribed to the increasing awareness among people regarding oral health owing to the rising prevalence of dental diseases in the region. SkyQuest found during research that in the South-East Asia region, oral disorders are among the most prevalent non-communicable diseases. In 2019, it was predicted that there were more than 900 million cases of untreated dental caries, severe periodontal disorders, and edentulism in the area.

Supermarket/Hypermarket Segment to Gain Significant Market Share Thanks to Ease of Accessibility

Based on the distribution channel, the supermarket/hypermarket segment of the toothpaste packaging market is predicted to gain a significant market share during the forecast period. The growth of the market can be ascribed to the increasing presence of such markets in each region including from metropolitan cities to a conurbation. In addition to this, majority of the people still prefer to shop for daily household items including soaps and toothpaste through offline stores such as hypermarkets, and increasing investment by key market players to make their products available in these stores is predicted to drive the segment growth.

SkyQuest noted during research that innovation remains the major contributing factor over here as well because the smart and attractive packaging attracts more customers’ eyelids and manufacturers are giving due importance to packaging to make their products stand out. It was also found that more than 70% of American users buy products if the packaging attracts them.

Moreover, North America region is predicted to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the growth of the toothpaste packaging market. The growth of the market can be primarily ascribed to the prominent presence of key market players in the region. Additionally, the rising demand for innovative and flavored toothpaste especially for kids in the area is predicted to drive market growth. SkyQuest observed that recently Sanofi first introduced its toothpaste brand, ACT, which was designed with toddlers in mind. The item is packaged in a vibrant plastic tube that may be squeezed and is offered in the flavors of fruit punch and candy floss.

The toothpaste packaging market is highly fragmented, with leading organizations and domestic small- and medium-sized firms participating. The market is gradually turning towards sustainability packaging. To expand their geographic reach and manufacturing capabilities, major players in the sector are concentrating on putting acquisition and collaboration plans into practice.

Key Developments in the Toothpaste Packaging Market

Major consumer goods producer Dabur India Ltd., is looking to expand its position in Southeast Asia and domestically as it faces fierce domestic competition.

The White Now toothpaste launched by Unilever has a folding carton that has a glossy appearance and a sizable PET window that allows customers to see the plastic tube inside clearly. The new package not only gives a premium image but also makes the product more noticeable on store shelves.

The Dow Chemical Company revealed in October 2021 that the world's retail shelves now have recyclable toothpaste tubes that were created and produced in Asia Pacific and used by major consumer brands. To mass produce the new environmentally friendly alternative, the business worked closely with well-known international toothpaste manufacturers.

Key Questions Answered in the Toothpaste Packaging Market Research Report

Which segments are contributing a significant share of the global toothpaste packaging market?

Which regional markets are likely to provide lucrative business opportunities?

What strategies are helping leading players to dominate the global toothpaste packaging market?

What is the projected valuation and growth rate for the market?

