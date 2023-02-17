New York, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Organ and Tissue Transplantation Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05379582/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Organ and Tissue Transplantation Market to Reach $37.2 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Organ and Tissue Transplantation estimated at US$18.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$37.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Tissue Products, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.9% CAGR and reach US$20.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Preservation Solutions segment is readjusted to a revised 9.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.1% CAGR



The Organ and Tissue Transplantation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.9% and 7.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.4 Billion by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 32 Featured)

- Acelity L.P. Inc.

- CryoLife, Inc.

- Dr. Franz Köhler Chemie GmbH

- Exactech, Inc.

- Organ Recovery Systems

- Organ Transport Systems

- Organogenesis, Inc.

- XVIVO Perfusion AB





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05379582/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Market Outlook

Recent Market Activity

Current & Future Analysis

A Review of Organ Donors Worldwide

Demand and Supply Imbalance

Measures to Address Organ Shortage

Cardiac Arrest Death Patients: The Untapped Potential Donors

Donation after Circulatory Death - Rife with Ethical Issues

Transplantation - Expenditure and Regional Variations

Bone Grafts: An Overview

Orthopedic Grafts - Regional Market Variations

Organ and Tissue Transplantation - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Acelity L.P. Inc. (USA)

CryoLife, Inc. (USA)

Exactech, Inc. (USA)

Dr. Franz Köhler Chemie GmbH (Germany)

Organogenesis, Inc. (USA)

Organ Recovery Systems (USA)

Organ Transport Systems (USA)

XVIVO Perfusion AB (Sweden)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Combined Organ Transplantation - Gaining Attention

Illegal Organ Trafficking - A Risky Proposition

Transplant Tourism - Creating Brighter Avenues

Graying Population and Chronic Diseases Surge Need for Transplants

Optimization Strategies for Organs Catch Attention and Supply-

Demand Gap Widens

Advent of Innovative Devices Mitigate Chances of Organ Damages

Investment Opportunities Rise for Allied Fields as Organ

Transplantation Market Grows

Shortage of Organs Propels Research on Xenotransplantation

A Peek into the Organ Transplant Immunosuppressants Market

Market to Come Under Tremendous Pressure

Rising Incidences of Degenerative Intervertebral Disc Diseases

Promote Tissue Transplantation

Fetal Tissue for Bionic Devices - Assuming Importance

LVADs - Gaining Significance for Impending Heart Transplants

Synthetic Bone Graft - The Latest Trend

Stem Cell Therapies - Expanding the Horizon of Transplantation

Rising Cancer Incidence to Drive Stem Cell Transplants

Demineralized Bone Matrix (DBM): Strong Growth but Tough

Competition

Bone Morphogenetic Protein - Safety Concerns Affect Growth

Prospects

Dental Bone Grafting - A High Potential Market

Key Recent Technological Innovations

3-D Bioprinting

Preloaded Corneal Tissue Cartridges

Lung Perfusion Technology



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Organ

and Tissue Transplantation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Organ and Tissue

Transplantation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Organ and Tissue

Transplantation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tissue Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Tissue Products by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Tissue Products by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Preservation Solutions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Preservation Solutions by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Preservation Solutions

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Immunosuppressive Drugs by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Immunosuppressive Drugs by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Immunosuppressive Drugs

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tissue Transplantation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Tissue Transplantation by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Tissue Transplantation

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Organ Transplantation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Organ Transplantation by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Organ Transplantation

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 19: World Organ and Tissue Transplantation Market

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Organ and Tissue Transplantation Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States

for 2023 (E)

Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Organ

and Tissue Transplantation by Product Type - Tissue Products,

Preservation Solutions and Immunosuppressive Drugs -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 21: USA Historic Review for Organ and Tissue

Transplantation by Product Type - Tissue Products, Preservation

Solutions and Immunosuppressive Drugs Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 22: USA 16-Year Perspective for Organ and Tissue

Transplantation by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Tissue Products, Preservation Solutions and

Immunosuppressive Drugs for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Organ

and Tissue Transplantation by Application - Tissue

Transplantation and Organ Transplantation - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 24: USA Historic Review for Organ and Tissue

Transplantation by Application - Tissue Transplantation and

Organ Transplantation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 25: USA 16-Year Perspective for Organ and Tissue

Transplantation by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Tissue Transplantation and Organ Transplantation for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 26: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Organ and Tissue Transplantation by Product Type - Tissue

Products, Preservation Solutions and Immunosuppressive Drugs -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: Canada Historic Review for Organ and Tissue

Transplantation by Product Type - Tissue Products, Preservation

Solutions and Immunosuppressive Drugs Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 28: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Organ and Tissue

Transplantation by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Tissue Products, Preservation Solutions and

Immunosuppressive Drugs for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 29: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Organ and Tissue Transplantation by Application - Tissue

Transplantation and Organ Transplantation - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 30: Canada Historic Review for Organ and Tissue

Transplantation by Application - Tissue Transplantation and

Organ Transplantation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 31: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Organ and Tissue

Transplantation by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Tissue Transplantation and Organ Transplantation for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Organ and Tissue Transplantation Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 32: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Organ and Tissue Transplantation by Product Type - Tissue

Products, Preservation Solutions and Immunosuppressive Drugs -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: Japan Historic Review for Organ and Tissue

Transplantation by Product Type - Tissue Products, Preservation

Solutions and Immunosuppressive Drugs Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 34: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Organ and Tissue

Transplantation by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Tissue Products, Preservation Solutions and

Immunosuppressive Drugs for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 35: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Organ and Tissue Transplantation by Application - Tissue

Transplantation and Organ Transplantation - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: Japan Historic Review for Organ and Tissue

Transplantation by Application - Tissue Transplantation and

Organ Transplantation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 37: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Organ and Tissue

Transplantation by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Tissue Transplantation and Organ Transplantation for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Organ and Tissue Transplantation Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 38: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Organ and Tissue Transplantation by Product Type - Tissue

Products, Preservation Solutions and Immunosuppressive Drugs -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: China Historic Review for Organ and Tissue

Transplantation by Product Type - Tissue Products, Preservation

Solutions and Immunosuppressive Drugs Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: China 16-Year Perspective for Organ and Tissue

Transplantation by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Tissue Products, Preservation Solutions and

Immunosuppressive Drugs for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 41: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Organ and Tissue Transplantation by Application - Tissue

Transplantation and Organ Transplantation - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: China Historic Review for Organ and Tissue

Transplantation by Application - Tissue Transplantation and

Organ Transplantation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: China 16-Year Perspective for Organ and Tissue

Transplantation by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Tissue Transplantation and Organ Transplantation for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Organ and Tissue Transplantation Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 44: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Organ and Tissue Transplantation by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: Europe Historic Review for Organ and Tissue

Transplantation by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Organ and Tissue

Transplantation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and

Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 47: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Organ and Tissue Transplantation by Product Type - Tissue

Products, Preservation Solutions and Immunosuppressive Drugs -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: Europe Historic Review for Organ and Tissue

Transplantation by Product Type - Tissue Products, Preservation

Solutions and Immunosuppressive Drugs Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Organ and Tissue

Transplantation by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Tissue Products, Preservation Solutions and

Immunosuppressive Drugs for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Organ and Tissue Transplantation by Application - Tissue

Transplantation and Organ Transplantation - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Organ and Tissue

Transplantation by Application - Tissue Transplantation and

Organ Transplantation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Organ and Tissue

Transplantation by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Tissue Transplantation and Organ Transplantation for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Organ and Tissue Transplantation Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 53: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Organ and Tissue Transplantation by Product Type - Tissue

Products, Preservation Solutions and Immunosuppressive Drugs -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: France Historic Review for Organ and Tissue

Transplantation by Product Type - Tissue Products, Preservation

Solutions and Immunosuppressive Drugs Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: France 16-Year Perspective for Organ and Tissue

Transplantation by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Tissue Products, Preservation Solutions and

Immunosuppressive Drugs for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 56: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Organ and Tissue Transplantation by Application - Tissue

Transplantation and Organ Transplantation - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: France Historic Review for Organ and Tissue

Transplantation by Application - Tissue Transplantation and

Organ Transplantation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: France 16-Year Perspective for Organ and Tissue

Transplantation by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Tissue Transplantation and Organ Transplantation for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Organ and Tissue Transplantation Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 59: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Organ and Tissue Transplantation by Product Type - Tissue

Products, Preservation Solutions and Immunosuppressive Drugs -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: Germany Historic Review for Organ and Tissue

Transplantation by Product Type - Tissue Products, Preservation

Solutions and Immunosuppressive Drugs Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Organ and Tissue

Transplantation by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Tissue Products, Preservation Solutions and

Immunosuppressive Drugs for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 62: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Organ and Tissue Transplantation by Application - Tissue

Transplantation and Organ Transplantation - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: Germany Historic Review for Organ and Tissue

Transplantation by Application - Tissue Transplantation and

Organ Transplantation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Organ and Tissue

Transplantation by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Tissue Transplantation and Organ Transplantation for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 65: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Organ and Tissue Transplantation by Product Type - Tissue

Products, Preservation Solutions and Immunosuppressive Drugs -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: Italy Historic Review for Organ and Tissue

Transplantation by Product Type - Tissue Products, Preservation

Solutions and Immunosuppressive Drugs Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Organ and Tissue

Transplantation by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Tissue Products, Preservation Solutions and

Immunosuppressive Drugs for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 68: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Organ and Tissue Transplantation by Application - Tissue

Transplantation and Organ Transplantation - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Italy Historic Review for Organ and Tissue

Transplantation by Application - Tissue Transplantation and

Organ Transplantation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Organ and Tissue

Transplantation by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Tissue Transplantation and Organ Transplantation for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Organ and Tissue Transplantation Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom

for 2023 (E)

Table 71: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Organ

and Tissue Transplantation by Product Type - Tissue Products,

Preservation Solutions and Immunosuppressive Drugs -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: UK Historic Review for Organ and Tissue

Transplantation by Product Type - Tissue Products, Preservation

Solutions and Immunosuppressive Drugs Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: UK 16-Year Perspective for Organ and Tissue

Transplantation by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Tissue Products, Preservation Solutions and

Immunosuppressive Drugs for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 74: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Organ

and Tissue Transplantation by Application - Tissue

Transplantation and Organ Transplantation - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: UK Historic Review for Organ and Tissue

Transplantation by Application - Tissue Transplantation and

Organ Transplantation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: UK 16-Year Perspective for Organ and Tissue

Transplantation by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Tissue Transplantation and Organ Transplantation for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



SPAIN

Table 77: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Organ and Tissue Transplantation by Product Type - Tissue

Products, Preservation Solutions and Immunosuppressive Drugs -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: Spain Historic Review for Organ and Tissue

Transplantation by Product Type - Tissue Products, Preservation

Solutions and Immunosuppressive Drugs Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Organ and Tissue

Transplantation by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Tissue Products, Preservation Solutions and

Immunosuppressive Drugs for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 80: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Organ and Tissue Transplantation by Application - Tissue

Transplantation and Organ Transplantation - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: Spain Historic Review for Organ and Tissue

Transplantation by Application - Tissue Transplantation and

Organ Transplantation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Organ and Tissue

Transplantation by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Tissue Transplantation and Organ Transplantation for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



RUSSIA

Table 83: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Organ and Tissue Transplantation by Product Type - Tissue

Products, Preservation Solutions and Immunosuppressive Drugs -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: Russia Historic Review for Organ and Tissue

Transplantation by Product Type - Tissue Products, Preservation

Solutions and Immunosuppressive Drugs Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Organ and Tissue

Transplantation by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Tissue Products, Preservation Solutions and

Immunosuppressive Drugs for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 86: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Organ and Tissue Transplantation by Application - Tissue

Transplantation and Organ Transplantation - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: Russia Historic Review for Organ and Tissue

Transplantation by Application - Tissue Transplantation and

Organ Transplantation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Organ and Tissue

Transplantation by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Tissue Transplantation and Organ Transplantation for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 89: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Organ and Tissue Transplantation by Product Type - Tissue

Products, Preservation Solutions and Immunosuppressive Drugs -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Organ and Tissue

Transplantation by Product Type - Tissue Products, Preservation

Solutions and Immunosuppressive Drugs Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Organ and

Tissue Transplantation by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Tissue Products, Preservation Solutions and

Immunosuppressive Drugs for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 92: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Organ and Tissue Transplantation by Application - Tissue

Transplantation and Organ Transplantation - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Organ and Tissue

Transplantation by Application - Tissue Transplantation and

Organ Transplantation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Organ and

Tissue Transplantation by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Tissue Transplantation and Organ

Transplantation for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Organ and Tissue Transplantation Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for

2023 (E)

Table 95: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Organ and Tissue Transplantation by Geographic Region -

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 96: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Organ and Tissue

Transplantation by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South

Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 97: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Organ and Tissue

Transplantation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 98: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Organ and Tissue Transplantation by Product Type - Tissue

Products, Preservation Solutions and Immunosuppressive Drugs -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Organ and Tissue

Transplantation by Product Type - Tissue Products, Preservation

Solutions and Immunosuppressive Drugs Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 100: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Organ and

Tissue Transplantation by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Tissue Products, Preservation Solutions and

Immunosuppressive Drugs for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Organ and Tissue Transplantation by Application - Tissue

Transplantation and Organ Transplantation - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Organ and Tissue

Transplantation by Application - Tissue Transplantation and

Organ Transplantation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 103: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Organ and

Tissue Transplantation by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Tissue Transplantation and Organ

Transplantation for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



AUSTRALIA

Organ and Tissue Transplantation Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2023

(E)

Table 104: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Organ and Tissue Transplantation by Product Type - Tissue

Products, Preservation Solutions and Immunosuppressive Drugs -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 105: Australia Historic Review for Organ and Tissue

Transplantation by Product Type - Tissue Products, Preservation

Solutions and Immunosuppressive Drugs Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 106: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Organ and Tissue

Transplantation by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Tissue Products, Preservation Solutions and

Immunosuppressive Drugs for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 107: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Organ and Tissue Transplantation by Application - Tissue

Transplantation and Organ Transplantation - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 108: Australia Historic Review for Organ and Tissue

Transplantation by Application - Tissue Transplantation and

Organ Transplantation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 109: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Organ and Tissue

Transplantation by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Tissue Transplantation and Organ Transplantation for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



INDIA

Organ and Tissue Transplantation Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2023 (E)

Table 110: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Organ and Tissue Transplantation by Product Type - Tissue

Products, Preservation Solutions and Immunosuppressive Drugs -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 111: India Historic Review for Organ and Tissue

Transplantation by Product Type - Tissue Products, Preservation

Solutions and Immunosuppressive Drugs Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 112: India 16-Year Perspective for Organ and Tissue

Transplantation by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05379582/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________