Global Organ and Tissue Transplantation Market to Reach $37.2 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Organ and Tissue Transplantation estimated at US$18.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$37.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Tissue Products, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.9% CAGR and reach US$20.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Preservation Solutions segment is readjusted to a revised 9.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.1% CAGR
The Organ and Tissue Transplantation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.9% and 7.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.4 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 32 Featured)
- Acelity L.P. Inc.
- CryoLife, Inc.
- Dr. Franz Köhler Chemie GmbH
- Exactech, Inc.
- Organ Recovery Systems
- Organ Transport Systems
- Organogenesis, Inc.
- XVIVO Perfusion AB
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Market Outlook
Recent Market Activity
Current & Future Analysis
A Review of Organ Donors Worldwide
Demand and Supply Imbalance
Measures to Address Organ Shortage
Cardiac Arrest Death Patients: The Untapped Potential Donors
Donation after Circulatory Death - Rife with Ethical Issues
Transplantation - Expenditure and Regional Variations
Bone Grafts: An Overview
Orthopedic Grafts - Regional Market Variations
Organ and Tissue Transplantation - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Acelity L.P. Inc. (USA)
CryoLife, Inc. (USA)
Exactech, Inc. (USA)
Dr. Franz Köhler Chemie GmbH (Germany)
Organogenesis, Inc. (USA)
Organ Recovery Systems (USA)
Organ Transport Systems (USA)
XVIVO Perfusion AB (Sweden)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Combined Organ Transplantation - Gaining Attention
Illegal Organ Trafficking - A Risky Proposition
Transplant Tourism - Creating Brighter Avenues
Graying Population and Chronic Diseases Surge Need for Transplants
Optimization Strategies for Organs Catch Attention and Supply-
Demand Gap Widens
Advent of Innovative Devices Mitigate Chances of Organ Damages
Investment Opportunities Rise for Allied Fields as Organ
Transplantation Market Grows
Shortage of Organs Propels Research on Xenotransplantation
A Peek into the Organ Transplant Immunosuppressants Market
Market to Come Under Tremendous Pressure
Rising Incidences of Degenerative Intervertebral Disc Diseases
Promote Tissue Transplantation
Fetal Tissue for Bionic Devices - Assuming Importance
LVADs - Gaining Significance for Impending Heart Transplants
Synthetic Bone Graft - The Latest Trend
Stem Cell Therapies - Expanding the Horizon of Transplantation
Rising Cancer Incidence to Drive Stem Cell Transplants
Demineralized Bone Matrix (DBM): Strong Growth but Tough
Competition
Bone Morphogenetic Protein - Safety Concerns Affect Growth
Prospects
Dental Bone Grafting - A High Potential Market
Key Recent Technological Innovations
3-D Bioprinting
Preloaded Corneal Tissue Cartridges
Lung Perfusion Technology
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
