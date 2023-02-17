New York, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Humidifying Equipment Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06282492/?utm_source=GNW





The global humidifying equipment market will grow from $4.54 billion in 2022 to $4.57 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The humidifying equipment market is expected to grow to $4.9 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 1.8%.



The humidifying equipment market consists of sales of vents, drainers, regulators, and gas-fired heater.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Humidifying equipment is a device that is used to maintain the humidity of a room to ensure there is enough moisture. It is used to increase the humidity of the air.



The Asia Pacific was the largest region in the humidifying equipment market in 2022.North America was the second largest region in the humidifying equipment market.



The regions covered in the humidifying equipment report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main types of humidifying equipment are warm-mist humidifiers, cool-mist humidifiers, ultrasonic humidifiers, and evaporative humidifiers.The warm-mist humidifier in humidifying equipment market refers to the humidifiers that are designed to create and distribute warm and moist air.



These are applicable in commercial, industrial, and residential. The various distribution channels include multi-brand stores, exclusive stores, online, and other distribution channels.



An increase in the prevalence of diseases such as asthma, sinusitis, and other allergies attributed to dry air has created awareness among customers to maintain specific humidity in the air by using humidifying equipment.For instance, according to the world health organization, asthma report 2021, the number of people affected by asthma was 262 million people in 2019 and the deaths are 461000 deaths.



Humidifying equipment releases steam or water vapor into the air to increase humidity and help individuals avoid issues faced with dry air. Hence, the increasing prevalence of diseases such as asthma, sinusitis, and other allergies to dry air is projected to generate higher demand for humidifying equipment.



The high cost of installation and maintenance of humidifying equipment is a major factor restraining the growth of the global humidifying equipment market.Central humidifier work by increasing the relative humidity consistently and come in several different sizes, types, and installation style that impacts the overall cost.



For instance, the average cost of installing a central humidifier is between $600 and $1,000.The minimum cost for installing a basic humidifier is around $487, while the maximum cost is around $1,532 for a steam humidifier.



Therefore, the high cost of installation and maintenance of humidifying equipment is predicted to restrain the market growth.



Major players operating in the market are focusing on developing new innovative products to attract a large customer base and maintain their position in the competitive business environment.The humidifying equipment manufacturing companies are incorporating advanced technologies to introduce innovative portable smart products.



For instance, in July 2019, Xiaomi launched a new portable MIJIA Smart Sterilization Humidifier with UV-C water sterilization and smart humidifiers for offices and homes. It has a smart constant humidity function that monitors indoor humidity in real-time.



In July 2021, Medline, a US-based biomedical company acquired Hudson RCI for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, Medline will extend its respiratory solutions portfolio and provide a wide range of offerings to patients.



The Hudson RCI is a company manufacturing humidifiers based in Sweden.



The countries covered in the humidifying equipment market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The humidifying equipment market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides humidifying equipment market statistics, including humidifying equipment industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a humidifying equipment market share, detailed humidifying equipment market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the humidifying equipment industry.

