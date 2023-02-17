New York, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Chitin and Chitosan Derivatives Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05336765/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Chitin and Chitosan Derivatives Market to Reach $24.9 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Chitin and Chitosan Derivatives estimated at US$7.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$24.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Chitosan, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 17.3% CAGR and reach US$15.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Glucosamine segment is readjusted to a revised 12% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.2% CAGR
The Chitin and Chitosan Derivatives market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.1% and 12.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.7% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 39 Featured)
- Advanced Biopolymers AS
- G.T.C. Bio Corporation
- Heppe Medical Chitosan GmbH
- Kitozyme
- Kunpoong Bio Co., Ltd.
- Kytosan® USA, LLC
- Meron Biopolymers
- Primex Ehf
- Zhejiang Candorly Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
- Zhejiang Shinfuda Marine Biotechnology Corporation
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Chitin and Chitosan - Versatile Biomaterials
Current & Future Analysis
Biopolymers Vs. Fossil Fuels
Factors Determining Long-Term Viability of Chitin & Chitosan
Bacteriostatic Property - An Application Area for Chitosans
Gathering Significant Interest
Regulatory Concerns
Chitin and Chitosan Derivatives - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Glucosamine Sustains Lead in Dietary Supplements Despite
Growing Competition
Glucosamine Sourced from Plants - An Expanding Market
Rising Prevalence of Arthritis and Other Orthopedic Disorders
Support Demand for Glucosamine
Nutraceuticals Continue to Drive Growth
Chitosan Draws Attention in Weight Management and Cholesterol
Control
Water Treatment Applications to Drive Demand
Growing Use of Chitosan in Bioanalytical Sciences
Growing Demand for Natural Skincare Products Augurs Well for
Market Growth
Medical Applications of Chitin and Chitosan - Opportunities in
Store
Medical Textiles & Biological Dressings
Potential Applications in Medicine to Drive Growth
Chitosan coated, Chemotherapy Packed Nanoparticles to Target
Cancer Stem Cells
Treatment of Tumors and Leukemia
Tissue Engineering - An Emerging Area of Significance
Potential Substitutes in Acute Burn Wounds
In Preparation of Anti-inflammatory Agents
Aiding Bone Formation
Chitosan as an Analgesic
Prevention of Collagen Digestion by Collagenase
Minimizing Adhesion Formation and Epicardial Reaction
Chitosan for Intestinal Delivery of Nitrofurantoin
Efficacy of Chitosan Post-Treatment in Calcification Prevention
Treatment of Hypoinsulinaemia
Effect of Chitosan DAC in Treating Chronic Renal Problems
Chitin and Chitosan from FLS
Controlled Release of Endothelial Cell Growth Factor from
Chitosan Albumin Micro Spheres for Localized Angiogenesis
Modifications to Chitosan - Key to their Expanding Use in Drug
Delivery Research
Drug Delivery Applications - A Growing Area of Focus
Select Studies and Findings on Chitosan Nanoparticles in Oral
Drug Delivery Application
Select Studies and Findings on Chitosan Nanoparticles in
Pulmonary Drug Delivery Application
Chitosan-based Nanoparticles Gain Significant Interest in
Mucosal Route of Drug Delivery
Select Studies and Findings on Chitosan Nanoparticles in Drug
Delivery Application Specific to Enhancement of Mucoadhesion
Inherent Challenges to Marketability of Chitosan in Drug Delivery
Chitosan-Based Vaccines Hit Human Clinical Trials
Research Underway to Understand Chitosan?s Potential to Augment
Immune Response to Vaccinations
Issues Marr Chitosan in Antimicrobial Applications
Wound Dressing laced with Chitosan to Potentially Mitigate
Issue of Antimicrobial Resistance
Chitin Based Silver-Nanoparticles Demonstrate Potential to Ward
Off Malaria
Agriculture and Food Industry
Use of Chitin & Chitosan in Crop Protection Provide Viable
Solution for Seafood Waste Disposal
Attention Grows in Application for Improving Crop Yields
Renewable Chemicals: A Potential Market
Combating Biotic Stress: A Promising Future
Infection and Odor-Fighting Textiles - A Potential New
Application of Chitosan
Insect Chitin Gains Attention; Project ChitoTex Underway
The Nano3Bio Initiative - Heralding the Move towards Eco-
Friendly Chitosan Production
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
