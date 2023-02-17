Worldwide Residential Air Purifiers Industry to 2029: Rising Demand for Smart Homes Drives Growth

Dublin, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Residential Air Purifiers Market Analysis by Technology, by Type, and by Region - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The residential air purifiers market size is estimated to be USD 11.14 billion in 2021 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.41% during the forecast period 2022-2029.

The rising demand for smart homes, supportive government rules for better air pollution monitoring and control, enhancing public-private funding for effective air pollution monitoring, surging levels of air pollution worldwide, and increasing public awareness about the health and environmental consequences of air pollution are projected to drive the market growth in near future.

However, rising cost of these devices and technological constraints associated with air quality monitoring equipment are expected to restrain the market growth.



By Technology



Based on technology, the market is bifurcated into high efficiency particulate air (HEPA) and others technologies. In 2021, the high efficiency particulate air (HEPA) segment accounted for the highest revenue share owing to the increased awareness of environmental protection and the growing public awareness of the health consequences of air pollution has led in greater use of HEPA technology in the domestic air purifiers industry.



By End user



On the basis of end user, the market is bifurcated into in-duct air purifiers and portable/stand alone purifiers. In 2021, the portable/stand alone purifiers segment accounted for the highest revenue share due to the increasing acceptance of smart homes and ambient residential care, improving public knowledge of the health consequences of air quality, and the requirement to eliminate sources of allergies or contaminants from ambient air.



Regional Markets



In 2021, Asia Pacific region accounted for the highest revenue in the residential air purifiers market and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

This is attributed to rapid implementation of smart indoor air quality monitoring technologies, continuous technological advancements in the field of particulate sensors, increasing public-private funding and investments, and the existence of supportive government regulations.



Competitor Insights



Some of the key players operating in the residential air purifiers market are Daikin Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Sharp Corporation (Japan), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), LG Electronics Inc. (South Korea), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Dyson (UK), Unilever Group (UK), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Whirlpool Corporation (US), AllerAir Industries Inc. (US), IQAir (Switzerland), Winix Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Xiaomi Corporation (China), Camfil AB (Sweden), Airpura Industries Inc. (Canada), Airgle Corporation (US), Hunter Pure Air (US), Kent RO Systems Ltd. (India), SHIL Limited (India), IDEAL Krug & Priester GMBH & Co. KG (Germany), Havells India Ltd. (India), Molekule (US), Carrier Global (US), and Coway CO., Ltd. (South Korea).

