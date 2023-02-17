New York, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Chitin and Chitosan Derivatives Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05336765/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Chitin and Chitosan Derivatives Market to Reach $24.9 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Chitin and Chitosan Derivatives estimated at US$7.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$24.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Chitosan, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 17.3% CAGR and reach US$15.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Glucosamine segment is readjusted to a revised 12% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.2% CAGR



The Chitin and Chitosan Derivatives market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.1% and 12.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.7% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 39 Featured)

- Advanced Biopolymers AS

- G.T.C. Bio Corporation

- Heppe Medical Chitosan GmbH

- Kitozyme

- Kunpoong Bio Co., Ltd.

- Kytosan® USA, LLC

- Meron Biopolymers

- Primex Ehf

- Zhejiang Candorly Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

- Zhejiang Shinfuda Marine Biotechnology Corporation





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Chitin and Chitosan - Versatile Biomaterials

Current & Future Analysis

Biopolymers Vs. Fossil Fuels

Factors Determining Long-Term Viability of Chitin & Chitosan

Bacteriostatic Property - An Application Area for Chitosans

Gathering Significant Interest

Regulatory Concerns

Chitin and Chitosan Derivatives - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Glucosamine Sustains Lead in Dietary Supplements Despite

Growing Competition

Glucosamine Sourced from Plants - An Expanding Market

Rising Prevalence of Arthritis and Other Orthopedic Disorders

Support Demand for Glucosamine

Nutraceuticals Continue to Drive Growth

Chitosan Draws Attention in Weight Management and Cholesterol

Control

Water Treatment Applications to Drive Demand

Growing Use of Chitosan in Bioanalytical Sciences

Growing Demand for Natural Skincare Products Augurs Well for

Market Growth

Medical Applications of Chitin and Chitosan - Opportunities in

Store

Medical Textiles & Biological Dressings

Potential Applications in Medicine to Drive Growth

Chitosan coated, Chemotherapy Packed Nanoparticles to Target

Cancer Stem Cells

Treatment of Tumors and Leukemia

Tissue Engineering - An Emerging Area of Significance

Potential Substitutes in Acute Burn Wounds

In Preparation of Anti-inflammatory Agents

Aiding Bone Formation

Chitosan as an Analgesic

Prevention of Collagen Digestion by Collagenase

Minimizing Adhesion Formation and Epicardial Reaction

Chitosan for Intestinal Delivery of Nitrofurantoin

Efficacy of Chitosan Post-Treatment in Calcification Prevention

Treatment of Hypoinsulinaemia

Effect of Chitosan DAC in Treating Chronic Renal Problems

Chitin and Chitosan from FLS

Controlled Release of Endothelial Cell Growth Factor from

Chitosan Albumin Micro Spheres for Localized Angiogenesis

Modifications to Chitosan - Key to their Expanding Use in Drug

Delivery Research

Drug Delivery Applications - A Growing Area of Focus

Select Studies and Findings on Chitosan Nanoparticles in Oral

Drug Delivery Application

Select Studies and Findings on Chitosan Nanoparticles in

Pulmonary Drug Delivery Application

Chitosan-based Nanoparticles Gain Significant Interest in

Mucosal Route of Drug Delivery

Select Studies and Findings on Chitosan Nanoparticles in Drug

Delivery Application Specific to Enhancement of Mucoadhesion

Inherent Challenges to Marketability of Chitosan in Drug Delivery

Chitosan-Based Vaccines Hit Human Clinical Trials

Research Underway to Understand Chitosan?s Potential to Augment

Immune Response to Vaccinations

Issues Marr Chitosan in Antimicrobial Applications

Wound Dressing laced with Chitosan to Potentially Mitigate

Issue of Antimicrobial Resistance

Chitin Based Silver-Nanoparticles Demonstrate Potential to Ward

Off Malaria

Agriculture and Food Industry

Use of Chitin & Chitosan in Crop Protection Provide Viable

Solution for Seafood Waste Disposal

Attention Grows in Application for Improving Crop Yields

Renewable Chemicals: A Potential Market

Combating Biotic Stress: A Promising Future

Infection and Odor-Fighting Textiles - A Potential New

Application of Chitosan

Insect Chitin Gains Attention; Project ChitoTex Underway

The Nano3Bio Initiative - Heralding the Move towards Eco-

Friendly Chitosan Production



