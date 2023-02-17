New York, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Dehumidifiers Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06282490/?utm_source=GNW





The global dehumidifiers market will grow from $4.15 billion in 2022 to $4.43 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The dehumidifiers market is expected to grow to $5.64 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.3%.



The dehumidifiers market consists of sales of refrigerant, desiccant and whole house. Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods



Dehumidifiers are electrical appliances used to reduce and maintain the level of humidity in the air, usually for health or comfort reasons.It also eliminates a musty odour and prevents the growth of mildew by extracting water from the air.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The Asia Pacific was the largest region in the dehumidifiers market in 2022.North America was the second largest region in the dehumidifiers market.



The regions covered in the dehumidifiers report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main product types of dehumidifiers are chemical absorbents, heat pumps, and ventilating dehumidifiers.A heat pump refers to a heat engine running in the reverse direction.



The dehumidifier technologies included are cold condensation, sorption, warm condensation, and other technologies. The various applications involved are commercial, industrial, and residential.



The rise in disposable income contributed to the growth of the dehumidifiers market.An increase in disposable income means households have more money to spend and this leads to an increase in the purchase of products, especially those that benefit health.



According to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the average household net adjusted disposable income per capita across OECD countries is $30,563 per year.The average US household net adjusted disposable income per capita increased to $68,703 in 2019.



The rise in disposable income boosted demand for consumer spending, and this, in turn, drove the market for dehumidifiers market during the period.



The high energy consumption by the dehumidifier is expected to limit the growth of the dehumidifier market.High energy consumption will result in high electricity bills.



For instance, a 70-pint model could cause $120 a year using a dehumidifier for just 8 hours per day.So, on average it costs around $10 per month to use a dehumidifier.



Therefore, the dehumidifier has an additional energy expense, and mostly it is expensive for people whose income ranges from low-level income to mid-level income. So, it is expected to have a negative impact on the dehumidifiers market.



Dehumidifier manufacturers are increasingly using Climatix in the device which is likely to be an emerging trend in the dehumidifiers market.Climatic is a solution that uses technology to enable cost-effective and efficient control of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning equipment (HVAC).



It is designed for heating or cooling application and seamlessly integrates into a building automation system. For instance, Munters uses Climatix for the efficient performance of their dehumidifiers.



In October 2020, Dantherm Group, a Denmark-based company that engineers, produces, and sells products and solutions designed to heat, cool, dry, ventilate, or purify the air acquired Heylo GmbH for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, Heylo operates in the market as a brand of the Dantherm Group, utilizing the market and product strengths of each other to continue delivering quality market-leading products to Dantherm customers and partners.



Heylo is a Germany-based manufacturer of portable heating, dehumidification, and air-cleaning products.



The countries covered in the dehumidifiers market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The dehumidifiers market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides dehumidifiers market statistics, including dehumidifiers industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a dehumidifiers market share, detailed dehumidifiers market segments, market trends and opportunities.

