New York, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mammography Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05205332/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Mammography Equipment Market to Reach $3.2 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Mammography Equipment estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2022-2030. 2-D Digital Mammography Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.1% CAGR and reach US$2.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the 3-D Digital Mammography Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $509.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.3% CAGR



The Mammography Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$509.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$741.3 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 7.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$444.9 Million by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 26 Featured)

- Canon Medical Systems Corporation

- Fujifilm Corporation

- GE Healthcare

- Hologic Inc.

- Metaltronica SpA

- Philips Healthcare

- Planmed Oy

- Siemens Healthineers)





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05205332/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Mammography - An Introduction

Recent Market Activity

Mammography - The Gold Standard Technique in Breast Cancer

Screening

Global Market Analysis

Regional Analysis

Segmental Analysis

Patient Education and Awareness Programs Push Sales

Demand for FFDM Devices to Surge

Breast Tomosynthesis - The Next Generation Technology in

Digital Mammography

Diagnosis or Screening - Where Does the Real Opportunity Lie?

Studies Support 3D Mammography

Mammography Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Canon Medical Systems Corporation (Japan)

Fujifilm Corporation (Japan)

GE Healthcare (UK)

Hologic, Inc. (USA)

IMS GIOTTO S.P.A. (Italy)

Metaltronica SpA (Italy)

Philips Healthcare (The Netherlands)

Planmed Oy (Finland)

Siemens Healthineers (Germany)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Innovations Continue to Mark the Mammography Space

Companies Focus on Minimizing Pain and Discomfort during

Mammography

Trend towards Screening Younger Women Fast Catching Up

Risk of Breast Cancer Increases with Age

Governments and NGOs Raise Awareness about Breast Cancer

Alternative Breast Imaging Technologies: Strong Contenders for

Mammography

Computer Aided Detection (CAD) in Breast Cancer - An Insight

Computer Aided Detection Stimulates Growth of Mammography Systems

Breast MRI - Lags behind Mammography in Cancer Detection

Data Compression Area Requires Further Developments



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other

Technologies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Other Technologies by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 18-Year Perspective for Other Technologies by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hospitals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 18-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other

End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 18-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mammography Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Mammography Equipment by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 18-Year Perspective for Mammography Equipment

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 2-D

Digital Mammography Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for 2-D Digital Mammography

Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 18-Year Perspective for 2-D Digital Mammography

Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 &

2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3-D

Digital Mammography Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for 3-D Digital Mammography

Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 18-Year Perspective for 3-D Digital Mammography

Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 &

2030



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Analog Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Analog Systems by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 18-Year Perspective for Analog Systems by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ambulatory Surgery Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Ambulatory Surgery Centers

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 18-Year Perspective for Ambulatory Surgery

Centers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 &

2030



Table 25: World Mammography Equipment Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Mammography Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mammography Equipment by Technology - 2-D Digital Mammography

Systems, 3-D Digital Mammography Systems, Analog Systems and

Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA Historic Review for Mammography Equipment by

Technology - 2-D Digital Mammography Systems, 3-D Digital

Mammography Systems, Analog Systems and Other Technologies

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 28: USA 18-Year Perspective for Mammography Equipment by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 2-D

Digital Mammography Systems, 3-D Digital Mammography Systems,

Analog Systems and Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030



Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mammography Equipment by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory

Surgery Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 30: USA Historic Review for Mammography Equipment by

End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 31: USA 18-Year Perspective for Mammography Equipment by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mammography Equipment by Technology - 2-D Digital Mammography

Systems, 3-D Digital Mammography Systems, Analog Systems and

Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Mammography Equipment by

Technology - 2-D Digital Mammography Systems, 3-D Digital

Mammography Systems, Analog Systems and Other Technologies

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 34: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Mammography Equipment

by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 2-D

Digital Mammography Systems, 3-D Digital Mammography Systems,

Analog Systems and Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030



Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mammography Equipment by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory

Surgery Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Mammography Equipment by

End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 37: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Mammography Equipment

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Mammography Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mammography Equipment by Technology - 2-D Digital Mammography

Systems, 3-D Digital Mammography Systems, Analog Systems and

Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: Japan Historic Review for Mammography Equipment by

Technology - 2-D Digital Mammography Systems, 3-D Digital

Mammography Systems, Analog Systems and Other Technologies

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Mammography Equipment

by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 2-D

Digital Mammography Systems, 3-D Digital Mammography Systems,

Analog Systems and Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030



Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mammography Equipment by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory

Surgery Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Mammography Equipment by

End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Mammography Equipment

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Mammography Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mammography Equipment by Technology - 2-D Digital Mammography

Systems, 3-D Digital Mammography Systems, Analog Systems and

Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: China Historic Review for Mammography Equipment by

Technology - 2-D Digital Mammography Systems, 3-D Digital

Mammography Systems, Analog Systems and Other Technologies

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: China 18-Year Perspective for Mammography Equipment

by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 2-D

Digital Mammography Systems, 3-D Digital Mammography Systems,

Analog Systems and Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030



Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mammography Equipment by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory

Surgery Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 48: China Historic Review for Mammography Equipment by

End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: China 18-Year Perspective for Mammography Equipment

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Mammography Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mammography Equipment by Technology - 2-D Digital Mammography

Systems, 3-D Digital Mammography Systems, Analog Systems and

Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Mammography Equipment by

Technology - 2-D Digital Mammography Systems, 3-D Digital

Mammography Systems, Analog Systems and Other Technologies

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Mammography Equipment

by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 2-D

Digital Mammography Systems, 3-D Digital Mammography Systems,

Analog Systems and Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030



Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mammography Equipment by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory

Surgery Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Mammography Equipment by

End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Mammography Equipment

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mammography Equipment by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Mammography Equipment by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Mammography Equipment

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Mammography Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mammography Equipment by Technology - 2-D Digital Mammography

Systems, 3-D Digital Mammography Systems, Analog Systems and

Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: France Historic Review for Mammography Equipment by

Technology - 2-D Digital Mammography Systems, 3-D Digital

Mammography Systems, Analog Systems and Other Technologies

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: France 18-Year Perspective for Mammography Equipment

by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 2-D

Digital Mammography Systems, 3-D Digital Mammography Systems,

Analog Systems and Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030



Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mammography Equipment by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory

Surgery Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 63: France Historic Review for Mammography Equipment by

End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: France 18-Year Perspective for Mammography Equipment

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Mammography Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mammography Equipment by Technology - 2-D Digital Mammography

Systems, 3-D Digital Mammography Systems, Analog Systems and

Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: Germany Historic Review for Mammography Equipment by

Technology - 2-D Digital Mammography Systems, 3-D Digital

Mammography Systems, Analog Systems and Other Technologies

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Mammography Equipment

by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 2-D

Digital Mammography Systems, 3-D Digital Mammography Systems,

Analog Systems and Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030



Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mammography Equipment by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory

Surgery Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Mammography Equipment by

End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Mammography Equipment

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mammography Equipment by Technology - 2-D Digital Mammography

Systems, 3-D Digital Mammography Systems, Analog Systems and

Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: Italy Historic Review for Mammography Equipment by

Technology - 2-D Digital Mammography Systems, 3-D Digital

Mammography Systems, Analog Systems and Other Technologies

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: Italy 18-Year Perspective for Mammography Equipment

by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 2-D

Digital Mammography Systems, 3-D Digital Mammography Systems,

Analog Systems and Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030



Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mammography Equipment by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory

Surgery Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Mammography Equipment by

End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: Italy 18-Year Perspective for Mammography Equipment

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Mammography Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mammography Equipment by Technology - 2-D Digital Mammography

Systems, 3-D Digital Mammography Systems, Analog Systems and

Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: UK Historic Review for Mammography Equipment by

Technology - 2-D Digital Mammography Systems, 3-D Digital

Mammography Systems, Analog Systems and Other Technologies

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: UK 18-Year Perspective for Mammography Equipment by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 2-D

Digital Mammography Systems, 3-D Digital Mammography Systems,

Analog Systems and Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030



Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mammography Equipment by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory

Surgery Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 81: UK Historic Review for Mammography Equipment by

End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: UK 18-Year Perspective for Mammography Equipment by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2023 & 2030



SPAIN

Table 83: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mammography Equipment by Technology - 2-D Digital Mammography

Systems, 3-D Digital Mammography Systems, Analog Systems and

Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: Spain Historic Review for Mammography Equipment by

Technology - 2-D Digital Mammography Systems, 3-D Digital

Mammography Systems, Analog Systems and Other Technologies

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: Spain 18-Year Perspective for Mammography Equipment

by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 2-D

Digital Mammography Systems, 3-D Digital Mammography Systems,

Analog Systems and Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030



Table 86: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mammography Equipment by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory

Surgery Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 87: Spain Historic Review for Mammography Equipment by

End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: Spain 18-Year Perspective for Mammography Equipment

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2023 & 2030



RUSSIA

Table 89: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mammography Equipment by Technology - 2-D Digital Mammography

Systems, 3-D Digital Mammography Systems, Analog Systems and

Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: Russia Historic Review for Mammography Equipment by

Technology - 2-D Digital Mammography Systems, 3-D Digital

Mammography Systems, Analog Systems and Other Technologies

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: Russia 18-Year Perspective for Mammography Equipment

by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 2-D

Digital Mammography Systems, 3-D Digital Mammography Systems,

Analog Systems and Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030



Table 92: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mammography Equipment by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory

Surgery Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 93: Russia Historic Review for Mammography Equipment by

End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: Russia 18-Year Perspective for Mammography Equipment

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 95: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Mammography Equipment by Technology - 2-D Digital

Mammography Systems, 3-D Digital Mammography Systems, Analog

Systems and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 96: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Mammography

Equipment by Technology - 2-D Digital Mammography Systems, 3-D

Digital Mammography Systems, Analog Systems and Other

Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: Rest of Europe 18-Year Perspective for Mammography

Equipment by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for 2-D Digital Mammography Systems, 3-D Digital Mammography

Systems, Analog Systems and Other Technologies for the Years

2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 98: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Mammography Equipment by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory

Surgery Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 99: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Mammography

Equipment by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 100: Rest of Europe 18-Year Perspective for Mammography

Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Mammography Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Mammography Equipment by Technology - 2-D Digital

Mammography Systems, 3-D Digital Mammography Systems, Analog

Systems and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Mammography

Equipment by Technology - 2-D Digital Mammography Systems, 3-D

Digital Mammography Systems, Analog Systems and Other

Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 103: Asia-Pacific 18-Year Perspective for Mammography

Equipment by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for 2-D Digital Mammography Systems, 3-D Digital Mammography

Systems, Analog Systems and Other Technologies for the Years

2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Mammography Equipment by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory

Surgery Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Mammography

Equipment by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 106: Asia-Pacific 18-Year Perspective for Mammography

Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Mammography Equipment by Geographic Region - Australia,

India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Mammography

Equipment by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea

and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 109: Asia-Pacific 18-Year Perspective for Mammography

Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



AUSTRALIA

Mammography Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)

Table 110: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mammography Equipment by Technology - 2-D Digital Mammography

Systems, 3-D Digital Mammography Systems, Analog Systems and

Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 111: Australia Historic Review for Mammography Equipment

by Technology - 2-D Digital Mammography Systems, 3-D Digital

Mammography Systems, Analog Systems and Other Technologies

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 112: Australia 18-Year Perspective for Mammography

Equipment by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for 2-D Digital Mammography Systems, 3-D Digital Mammography

Systems, Analog Systems and Other Technologies for the Years



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05205332/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________