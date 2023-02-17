North America (NAFTA) Jewelry and Watch Retail Market Report 2023: Market Size, Competitive Pressures, and Forecasts to 2026

Dublin, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America (NAFTA) Jewelry and Watch Retail Market Summary, Competitive Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The NAFTA Jewelry & Watch Retail industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2017-21, and forecast to 2026). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.



Key Highlights

The North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) is a trade agreement between the countries in North America: the US, Canada and Mexico. The jewelry & watch retail industry within the NAFTA countries had a total market value of $146,059.0 million in 2021.The US was the fastest growing country, with a CAGR of 2.9% over the 2017-21 period.

Within the jewelry & watch retail industry, the US is the leading country among the NAFTA bloc, with market revenues of $138,339.0 million in 2021. This was followed by Canada and Mexico, with a value of $5,096.7 and $2,623.3 million, respectively.

The US is expected to lead the jewelry & watch retail industry in the NAFTA bloc, with a value of $177,367.0 million in 2026, followed by Canada and Mexico with expected values of $6,599.4 and $3,527.2 million, respectively.

Scope

Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the NAFTA jewelry & watch retail market

Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the NAFTA jewelry & watch retail market

Leading company profiles reveal details of key jewelry & watch retail market players' NAFTA operations and financial performance

Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the NAFTA jewelry & watch retail market with five year forecasts

Compares data from the US, Canada and Mexico, alongside individual chapters on each country

Reasons to Buy

What was the size of the NAFTA jewelry & watch retail market by value in 2021?

What will be the size of the NAFTA jewelry & watch retail market in 2026?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the NAFTA jewelry & watch retail market?

How has the market performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the NAFTA jewelry & watch retail market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1. What is this report about?

1.2. Who is the target reader?

1.3. How to use this report

1.4. Definitions



2 NAFTA Jewelry & Watch Retail

2.1. Industry Outlook



3 Jewelry & Watch Retail in Canada

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Market Data

3.3. Market Segmentation

3.4. Market outlook

3.5. Five forces analysis



4 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.1. Country data



5 Jewelry & Watch Retail in Mexico

5.1. Market Overview

5.2. Market Data

5.3. Market Segmentation

5.4. Market outlook

5.5. Five forces analysis



6 Macroeconomic Indicators

6.1. Country data



7 Jewelry & Watch Retail in The United States

7.1. Market Overview

7.2. Market Data

7.3. Market Segmentation

7.4. Market outlook

7.5. Five forces analysis



8 Macroeconomic Indicators

8.1. Country data



9 Company Profiles



10 Appendix

10.1. Methodology

10.2. About the Publisher



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Charm Jewelry Ltd

Birks Group Inc

TOUS Jewelry

El Puerto de Liverpool SAB de CV

Signet Jewelers Ltd

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA

Pandora AS

Walmart Inc





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xsmkub-america?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.