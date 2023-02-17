Recovery Centers of America Opening Treatment Center in Greenville, South Carolina

King of Prussia, PA, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recovery Centers of America (RCA), a healthcare network of substance use disorder treatment facilities on the East Coast and in the Midwest, today announced plans to open a new inpatient treatment center in Greenville, South Carolina. When RCA at Greenville opens in August 2023, it will mark the network’s 11th inpatient facility.

Located at 47 Fisherman Lane, the facility was formerly a Wyndham hotel. The site is undergoing a massive renovation and initially will feature 40 beds when it opens, with an additional 90 beds available six months later. Greenville County is situated about halfway between Atlanta and Charlotte, North Carolina.

More than 20 million Americans have a substance use disorder (SUD), according to the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion. In South Carolina alone, about 451,000 people (one in every 10 South Carolinians) suffer from substance-related problems, according to the state’s Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services.

“Sadly, the damage SUD causes does not spare any community, including South Carolina,” said J. Brian O’Neill, RCA chief executive officer. “This new inpatient center, RCA’s first in South Carolina, highlights our commitment to serving people where and when they need help. We believe it will become an important, effective treatment destination for those focused on achieving recovery.”

The new treatment center will feature RCA’s fast-track admission process and its evidence-based care management protocol. Trauma-informed care, Dialectical Behavioral Therapy, family involvement and assertive use of medication for addiction treatment are all part of RCA’s new care model. To help guide patient care, this model also includes three clinical pathways: one for patients in their first one to two admissions; one for patients who have multiple prior treatments episodes; and one for those with significant mental health and medical comorbidities.

RCA at Greenville will join RCA’s 10 other facilities in its mission to save one million lives from the disease of addiction – one neighborhood at a time. As an innovative, world-class facility, RCA at Greenville will provide drug and alcohol detox, and inpatient treatment by a caring and committed staff.

Among RCA’s areas of expertise is opioid use disorder, a significantly growing concern throughout the U.S., including in South Carolina. An estimated 54,000 South Carolinians struggle with an opioid use disorder, for which roughly only one-quarter are seeking treatment, according to a recent research paper in the International Journal of Drug Policy, a peer-reviewed medical journal.

"RCA at Greenville will offer comprehensive, individualized treatment options, helping patients with addictions to heroin, fentanyl, alcohol, cocaine, xanax, crystal meth and other substances,” said O’Neill. “As the crisis of addiction grows, so will RCA. We are committed to helping those in need.”

About Recovery Centers of America

Recovery Centers of America is dedicated to helping patients achieve a life of recovery through evidence-based alcohol and drug addiction treatment, as well as treatment for mental health disorders. RCA has 10 inpatient facilities in Earleville and Waldorf (near Washington D.C.), Maryland, Danvers and Westminster, Massachusetts; Devon (near Philadelphia), and Monroeville (near Pittsburgh), Pennsylvania; South Amboy and Mays Landing, NJ; St. Charles, Illinois (outside of Chicago), and Indianapolis, Indiana. A full spectrum of outpatient treatment is also provided at many of these facilities. Patients can obtain immediate substance use disorder care and mental health treatment by calling 1-844-5-RCA-NOW (844-572-2669) with complimentary transportation provided in most cases. For the third year, RCA is recognized as having multiple sites atop Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Best Addiction Centers rankings for excellence.