New York, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFCs) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04838501/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFCs) Market to Reach $9.3 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFCs) estimated at US$748.9 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 37.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Stationary, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 35.5% CAGR and reach US$7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Transportation segment is readjusted to a revised 40.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $219.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 34.8% CAGR
The Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFCs) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$219.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 34.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 33.1% and 31.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 24.5% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured)
- Adelan Ltd.
- Atrex Energy Inc.
- Bloom Energy Corporation
- Ceramic Fuel Cells Limited
- Ceres Power Limited
- Convion Ltd.
- Elcogen AS
- FuelCell Energy, Inc.
- Hexis AG
- SOLIDpower S.p.A.
- Sunfire GmbH
- Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04838501/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Fuel Cells - A Rudimentary Overview
Recent Market Activity
Solid Oxide Fuel Cells - A Curtain Raiser
Current and Future Analysis
Collaborative Effort - Key to Successful Commercialization
Present Levels of Commercialization
Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFCs) - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Adelan Ltd. (UK)
Atrex Energy, Inc. (USA)
Bloom Energy Corporation (USA)
Ceramic Fuel Cells Limited (Australia)
Ceres Power Limited (UK)
Convion Ltd. (Finland)
Elcogen AS (Estonia)
FuelCell Energy, Inc. (USA)
Hexis AG (Switzerland)
SOLIDpower S.p.A. (Italy)
Sunfire GmbH (Germany)
Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc (UK)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
SOFCs Takes on Competition from Market Leader PEMFC Head-On
Growing Focus on Environmental Protection to Drive Adoption of
SOFCs in Power & Transportation Sector
Growing Demand for Electricity Driving Demand for SOFCs in
Power Sector
SOFCs Gather Momentum in Stationary Cogeneration/CHP Deployments
SOFCs: Ideal for Distributed Power Generation
Growing Focus on Renewable Energy to Add to Market Demand for
SOFCs
Positive Outlook for Fuel Cell Integrated Residential CHPs
Efforts in Full Swing to Make SOFC a Mainstream Technology for
APU in Automobiles
Factors Indicating Potential Opportunity for SOFCs in Heavy-
Duty Trucks and Refrigerated Transport Vehicles
Opportunities in Military & Defense Sector
SOFCs Make Perfect Sense for Mobile Networks
The Role of the Government in Driving the Market?s Future
Favorable Government Policies Remain Critical to Success
Investments Pour In, Promising to Expand the Industry?s Scope
Planar SOFC Remains the Dominant SOFC Technology in the Market
SOFCs: A Technology of Interest to Developed Countries
Japan - A Unique Case of Environment Driven and Energy Driven
Market
Developing Nations Set to Follow Developed Markets in Adoption
of SOFCs
China on the Verge of a Fuel Cell Boom
Technological Developments Widen Scope of Applications for SOFCs
Technological Innovations Promise to Revolutionize SOFC
Manufacturing
Nano Coatings Emerge as Means to Enhance Durability of SOFC
SOFC Demand Not Disruptive to Supplies of Rare Earth Elements
Conventional Power Companies Vie for the SOFC Pie
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Solid
Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFCs) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Solid Oxide Fuel Cells
(SOFCs) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Solid Oxide Fuel Cells
(SOFCs) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stationary by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Stationary by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Stationary by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transportation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Transportation by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Transportation by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Portable by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Portable by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Portable by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFCs) Market Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFCs) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023
(E)
Table 14: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Solid
Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFCs) by Application - Stationary,
Transportation and Portable - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 15: USA Historic Review for Solid Oxide Fuel Cells
(SOFCs) by Application - Stationary, Transportation and
Portable Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 16: USA 16-Year Perspective for Solid Oxide Fuel Cells
(SOFCs) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Stationary, Transportation and Portable for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 17: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFCs) by Application - Stationary,
Transportation and Portable - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 18: Canada Historic Review for Solid Oxide Fuel Cells
(SOFCs) by Application - Stationary, Transportation and
Portable Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 19: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Solid Oxide Fuel Cells
(SOFCs) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Stationary, Transportation and Portable for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFCs) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 20: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFCs) by Application - Stationary,
Transportation and Portable - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 21: Japan Historic Review for Solid Oxide Fuel Cells
(SOFCs) by Application - Stationary, Transportation and
Portable Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 22: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Solid Oxide Fuel Cells
(SOFCs) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Stationary, Transportation and Portable for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
CHINA
Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFCs) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 23: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFCs) by Application - Stationary,
Transportation and Portable - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 24: China Historic Review for Solid Oxide Fuel Cells
(SOFCs) by Application - Stationary, Transportation and
Portable Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 25: China 16-Year Perspective for Solid Oxide Fuel Cells
(SOFCs) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Stationary, Transportation and Portable for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFCs) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 26: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFCs) by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: Europe Historic Review for Solid Oxide Fuel Cells
(SOFCs) by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 28: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Solid Oxide Fuel Cells
(SOFCs) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 29: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFCs) by Application - Stationary,
Transportation and Portable - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 30: Europe Historic Review for Solid Oxide Fuel Cells
(SOFCs) by Application - Stationary, Transportation and
Portable Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 31: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Solid Oxide Fuel Cells
(SOFCs) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Stationary, Transportation and Portable for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFCs) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 32: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFCs) by Application - Stationary,
Transportation and Portable - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 33: France Historic Review for Solid Oxide Fuel Cells
(SOFCs) by Application - Stationary, Transportation and
Portable Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: France 16-Year Perspective for Solid Oxide Fuel Cells
(SOFCs) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Stationary, Transportation and Portable for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFCs) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 35: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFCs) by Application - Stationary,
Transportation and Portable - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 36: Germany Historic Review for Solid Oxide Fuel Cells
(SOFCs) by Application - Stationary, Transportation and
Portable Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Solid Oxide Fuel
Cells (SOFCs) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Stationary, Transportation and Portable for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 38: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFCs) by Application - Stationary,
Transportation and Portable - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 39: Italy Historic Review for Solid Oxide Fuel Cells
(SOFCs) by Application - Stationary, Transportation and
Portable Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Solid Oxide Fuel Cells
(SOFCs) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Stationary, Transportation and Portable for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFCs) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for
2023 (E)
Table 41: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Solid
Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFCs) by Application - Stationary,
Transportation and Portable - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 42: UK Historic Review for Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFCs)
by Application - Stationary, Transportation and Portable
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: UK 16-Year Perspective for Solid Oxide Fuel Cells
(SOFCs) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Stationary, Transportation and Portable for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 44: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFCs) by Application - Stationary,
Transportation and Portable - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 45: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Solid Oxide Fuel
Cells (SOFCs) by Application - Stationary, Transportation and
Portable Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Solid Oxide
Fuel Cells (SOFCs) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Stationary, Transportation and Portable for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFCs) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 47: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFCs) by Application - Stationary,
Transportation and Portable - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 48: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Solid Oxide Fuel
Cells (SOFCs) by Application - Stationary, Transportation and
Portable Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Solid Oxide Fuel
Cells (SOFCs) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Stationary, Transportation and Portable for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF WORLD
Table 50: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFCs) by Application - Stationary,
Transportation and Portable - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 51: Rest of World Historic Review for Solid Oxide Fuel
Cells (SOFCs) by Application - Stationary, Transportation and
Portable Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Solid Oxide
Fuel Cells (SOFCs) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Stationary, Transportation and Portable for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04838501/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFCs) Market to Reach $9.3 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFCs) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04838501/?utm_source=GNW