Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFCs) Market to Reach $9.3 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFCs) estimated at US$748.9 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 37.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Stationary, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 35.5% CAGR and reach US$7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Transportation segment is readjusted to a revised 40.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $219.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 34.8% CAGR



The Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFCs) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$219.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 34.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 33.1% and 31.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 24.5% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured)

- Adelan Ltd.

- Atrex Energy Inc.

- Bloom Energy Corporation

- Ceramic Fuel Cells Limited

- Ceres Power Limited

- Convion Ltd.

- Elcogen AS

- FuelCell Energy, Inc.

- Hexis AG

- SOLIDpower S.p.A.

- Sunfire GmbH

- Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04838501/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Fuel Cells - A Rudimentary Overview

Recent Market Activity

Solid Oxide Fuel Cells - A Curtain Raiser

Current and Future Analysis

Collaborative Effort - Key to Successful Commercialization

Present Levels of Commercialization

Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFCs) - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

SOFCs Takes on Competition from Market Leader PEMFC Head-On

Growing Focus on Environmental Protection to Drive Adoption of

SOFCs in Power & Transportation Sector

Growing Demand for Electricity Driving Demand for SOFCs in

Power Sector

SOFCs Gather Momentum in Stationary Cogeneration/CHP Deployments

SOFCs: Ideal for Distributed Power Generation

Growing Focus on Renewable Energy to Add to Market Demand for

SOFCs

Positive Outlook for Fuel Cell Integrated Residential CHPs

Efforts in Full Swing to Make SOFC a Mainstream Technology for

APU in Automobiles

Factors Indicating Potential Opportunity for SOFCs in Heavy-

Duty Trucks and Refrigerated Transport Vehicles

Opportunities in Military & Defense Sector

SOFCs Make Perfect Sense for Mobile Networks

The Role of the Government in Driving the Market?s Future

Favorable Government Policies Remain Critical to Success

Investments Pour In, Promising to Expand the Industry?s Scope

Planar SOFC Remains the Dominant SOFC Technology in the Market

SOFCs: A Technology of Interest to Developed Countries

Japan - A Unique Case of Environment Driven and Energy Driven

Market

Developing Nations Set to Follow Developed Markets in Adoption

of SOFCs

China on the Verge of a Fuel Cell Boom

Technological Developments Widen Scope of Applications for SOFCs

Technological Innovations Promise to Revolutionize SOFC

Manufacturing

Nano Coatings Emerge as Means to Enhance Durability of SOFC

SOFC Demand Not Disruptive to Supplies of Rare Earth Elements

Conventional Power Companies Vie for the SOFC Pie



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Solid

Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFCs) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Solid Oxide Fuel Cells

(SOFCs) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Solid Oxide Fuel Cells

(SOFCs) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Stationary by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Stationary by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Stationary by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Transportation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Transportation by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Transportation by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Portable by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Portable by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Portable by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFCs) Market Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFCs) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023

(E)

Table 14: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Solid

Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFCs) by Application - Stationary,

Transportation and Portable - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 15: USA Historic Review for Solid Oxide Fuel Cells

(SOFCs) by Application - Stationary, Transportation and

Portable Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 16: USA 16-Year Perspective for Solid Oxide Fuel Cells

(SOFCs) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Stationary, Transportation and Portable for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 17: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFCs) by Application - Stationary,

Transportation and Portable - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 18: Canada Historic Review for Solid Oxide Fuel Cells

(SOFCs) by Application - Stationary, Transportation and

Portable Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 19: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Solid Oxide Fuel Cells

(SOFCs) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Stationary, Transportation and Portable for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFCs) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 20: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFCs) by Application - Stationary,

Transportation and Portable - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 21: Japan Historic Review for Solid Oxide Fuel Cells

(SOFCs) by Application - Stationary, Transportation and

Portable Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 22: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Solid Oxide Fuel Cells

(SOFCs) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Stationary, Transportation and Portable for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



CHINA

Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFCs) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 23: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFCs) by Application - Stationary,

Transportation and Portable - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 24: China Historic Review for Solid Oxide Fuel Cells

(SOFCs) by Application - Stationary, Transportation and

Portable Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 25: China 16-Year Perspective for Solid Oxide Fuel Cells

(SOFCs) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Stationary, Transportation and Portable for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFCs) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 26: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFCs) by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: Europe Historic Review for Solid Oxide Fuel Cells

(SOFCs) by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and

Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 28: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Solid Oxide Fuel Cells

(SOFCs) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 29: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFCs) by Application - Stationary,

Transportation and Portable - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 30: Europe Historic Review for Solid Oxide Fuel Cells

(SOFCs) by Application - Stationary, Transportation and

Portable Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 31: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Solid Oxide Fuel Cells

(SOFCs) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Stationary, Transportation and Portable for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFCs) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 32: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFCs) by Application - Stationary,

Transportation and Portable - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 33: France Historic Review for Solid Oxide Fuel Cells

(SOFCs) by Application - Stationary, Transportation and

Portable Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 34: France 16-Year Perspective for Solid Oxide Fuel Cells

(SOFCs) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Stationary, Transportation and Portable for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFCs) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 35: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFCs) by Application - Stationary,

Transportation and Portable - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 36: Germany Historic Review for Solid Oxide Fuel Cells

(SOFCs) by Application - Stationary, Transportation and

Portable Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 37: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Solid Oxide Fuel

Cells (SOFCs) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Stationary, Transportation and Portable for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 38: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFCs) by Application - Stationary,

Transportation and Portable - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 39: Italy Historic Review for Solid Oxide Fuel Cells

(SOFCs) by Application - Stationary, Transportation and

Portable Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Solid Oxide Fuel Cells

(SOFCs) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Stationary, Transportation and Portable for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFCs) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for

2023 (E)

Table 41: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Solid

Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFCs) by Application - Stationary,

Transportation and Portable - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 42: UK Historic Review for Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFCs)

by Application - Stationary, Transportation and Portable

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: UK 16-Year Perspective for Solid Oxide Fuel Cells

(SOFCs) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Stationary, Transportation and Portable for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 44: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFCs) by Application - Stationary,

Transportation and Portable - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 45: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Solid Oxide Fuel

Cells (SOFCs) by Application - Stationary, Transportation and

Portable Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Solid Oxide

Fuel Cells (SOFCs) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Stationary, Transportation and Portable for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFCs) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 47: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFCs) by Application - Stationary,

Transportation and Portable - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 48: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Solid Oxide Fuel

Cells (SOFCs) by Application - Stationary, Transportation and

Portable Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Solid Oxide Fuel

Cells (SOFCs) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Stationary, Transportation and Portable for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF WORLD

Table 50: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFCs) by Application - Stationary,

Transportation and Portable - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 51: Rest of World Historic Review for Solid Oxide Fuel

Cells (SOFCs) by Application - Stationary, Transportation and

Portable Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Solid Oxide

Fuel Cells (SOFCs) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Stationary, Transportation and Portable for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



IV. COMPETITION

