Synthetic Paper World Market Compendium 2023: As Conventional Paper Sales Fall, Synthetic Papers Rise as a Replacement

Whereas normal paper is made using wood pulp, leading to concerns, such as deforestation and climate change because of this, Synthetic Papers belong to a family of papers derived from synthetic resins, as the name suggests. Despite being a 100% "tree-free" alternative to standard paper, there are some common features among both these materials, including the use of optical brighteners and mineral fillers to achieve the smoothness, brightness, and opacity associated with regular papers.
The use of normal papers has come down considerably and Synthetic Papers have taken over as appropriate replacements because of some of their outstanding properties, such as resistance to moisture, tearing, oils & numerous chemicals, in addition to durability & sustainability. The wider adoption of these papers in the chemical, food & beverage, personal care & cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals sectors has further spurred demand for them.
This world market compendium analyzes the market for Synthetic Papers at a high level by raw material, application, end-use industry, and geographic region. The market is studied for historical/current trends and future forecasts in terms of value in US$ for 2019, 2022, and 2028.
Raw Material
- Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP)
- High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)
- Other Raw Materials (Primarily PET & PVC, among others)
Application
- Labeling
- Non-Labeling
- Other Applications (Including Paper Bags & Printing)
End-Use Industry
- Chemical
- Food & Beverages
- Personal Care & Cosmetics
- Pharmaceuticals
- Other End-Use Industries (primarily Consumer Goods, Horticulture, Manufacturing & Transportation)
Geographic Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Rest of World
This report provides estimates and forecasts for the global Synthetic Paper market. The study also provides the key market developments and a list of major players in this market that are cited.
4. LATEST MARKET DEVELOPMENTS
- Advantages Galore Propel the Synthetic Paper Market
- Demand for Synthetic Paper Growing as a Replacement for Wood Pulp-Based Paper
- Inkjet Printing on Synthetic Paper Growing Exponentially
- Corona-Treated Plastic Falling Short of Synthetic Paper for Printing Applications
