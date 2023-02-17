New York, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Airport Security Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04838500/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Airport Security Equipment Market to Reach $36.3 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Airport Security Equipment estimated at US$25.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$36.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Explosives Detection, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.1% CAGR and reach US$12.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the X-Ray & Infrared Equipment segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.1% CAGR
The Airport Security Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 3.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 82 Featured)
- Analogic Corporation
- Autoclear, LLC
- Axis Communications AB.
- Ayonix Corporation
- Bertel O. Steen Airport Solutions AS
- Brijot Imaging Systems
- C.E.I.A. S.p.A.
- Gilardoni S.p.A.
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- IDEMIA
- Johnson Controls International PLC
- L3 Security & Detection Systems
- Mistral Security Inc.
- Nuctech Company Limited
- OSI Systems, Inc.
- OSSI
- RedXDefense
- RESA AIRPORT DATA SYSTEMS
- Robert Bosch LLC
- Rockwell Collins
- Siemens AG
- SITA
- Smiths Detection Watford Ltd.
- Thruvision Ltd.
- Vanderlande Industries B.V.
- Westminster International Ltd.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Recent Market Activity
Airports as Conduits for Terrorism Throws the Spotlight On the
Ever-Present Importance of Airport Security
Market Overview
Key Trends and Growth Drivers
Major Macro Market Forces Benefiting Growth
Stable Commercial Aviation Industry Presents Opportunities for
Growth
Growth in Air Passenger Traffic
New Airport Constructions, Development Projects & Modernization
Plans
Stricter Implementation of Security Procedures
Artificial Intelligence Emerges to Transform Airport Security
IoT Gains in Prominence for Its Ability to Reduce Security Wait
Times
"Safety Through Synergy" is the New Buzzword Driving Growth of
the Integrated Approach to Airport Security
Airport Cyber Security: A New and Rapidly Evolving and Growing
Market
Increasing Deployment of Integrated Command & Control Systems
Aggravates Vulnerability to Aviation Cybercrime
Recent Rise in Suicide Bombing, Gun Attacks & Drugs Smuggling
Drive Demand for Explosives/Narcotics Detection Systems
Passenger Discomfort With Physical Search Drives Investments in
Unobtrusive Full Body Scanners
The Indefectible Biometrics Technology Becomes Indispensable in
Identity Verification & Access Control at Airports
Fingerprint Biometrics: The Preferred Choice in Immigration
Control & Travel Document Verification
Airport Security Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
The Need to Expedite Check In and Boarding Drives Interest in
Face Recognition
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Easier Than Fingerprints & More Reliable than Facial
Recognition, Iris-Recognition Witnesses Resurgence in Interest
Automated e-Gates Mark the Beginning of Expedited Travel &
Positive Passenger Flying Experience
Smart Security (SmartS) Program Established to Chase the Goal
of Accelerated Security Clearance
Transition from Reactive to Proactive Deployment of Airport
Security Technologies Bodes Well for the Future of the Market
Electronic Access Control Systems Remain Primary Security
Systems in Airports
Electronic Access Control Systems Remain Primary Security
Systems in Airports
Smart Cards EACS Replace Legacy Card Based EACS
Contactless Card Based Access Control: The Newest Technology
Flavor
Emergence of Optical Cards Based EACS as Substitutes for Smart
Cards Based EACS
Biometrics EACS to Replace Card-based EACS and Keypad-Based
EACS in the Long-Run
IP Video Surveillance Gains Prominence Over Analog Video
Surveillance in Perimeter Security and Facility Monitoring
Innovation Lanes - A Mantra for Increasing Security and
Minimizing Wait Time at Airports
CT Scanners - An Efficient Technology to Check Baggage
Walk-Through Screening: Future of Airport Security
Facial Recognition Software
Biometrics Ensure Data Protection
SmartGUARD: Revolutionary App for Improved Airport Security
Airports Consider Long-Term Perspective to Ensure Passenger
Security
Real-Time Flight Tracking at Cork Airport
Abu Dhabi Airport to Deploy Automated Document Authentication
System
Schiphol Moves to Central Security
Aruba Airport Launches ’Happy Flow’ Project
Privatization of Airport Security - Weighing the Consequences
Airports Use Chromatography to Automatically Detect Explosives
