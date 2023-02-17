New York, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Airport Security Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04838500/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Airport Security Equipment Market to Reach $36.3 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Airport Security Equipment estimated at US$25.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$36.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Explosives Detection, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.1% CAGR and reach US$12.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the X-Ray & Infrared Equipment segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.1% CAGR



The Airport Security Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 3.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 82 Featured)

- Analogic Corporation

- Autoclear, LLC

- Axis Communications AB.

- Ayonix Corporation

- Bertel O. Steen Airport Solutions AS

- Brijot Imaging Systems

- C.E.I.A. S.p.A.

- Gilardoni S.p.A.

- Honeywell International, Inc.

- IDEMIA

- Johnson Controls International PLC

- L3 Security & Detection Systems

- Mistral Security Inc.

- Nuctech Company Limited

- OSI Systems, Inc.

- OSSI

- RedXDefense

- RESA AIRPORT DATA SYSTEMS

- Robert Bosch LLC

- Rockwell Collins

- Siemens AG

- SITA

- Smiths Detection Watford Ltd.

- Thruvision Ltd.

- Vanderlande Industries B.V.

- Westminster International Ltd.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Recent Market Activity

Airports as Conduits for Terrorism Throws the Spotlight On the

Ever-Present Importance of Airport Security

Market Overview

Key Trends and Growth Drivers

Major Macro Market Forces Benefiting Growth

Stable Commercial Aviation Industry Presents Opportunities for

Growth

Growth in Air Passenger Traffic

New Airport Constructions, Development Projects & Modernization

Plans

Stricter Implementation of Security Procedures

Artificial Intelligence Emerges to Transform Airport Security

IoT Gains in Prominence for Its Ability to Reduce Security Wait

Times

"Safety Through Synergy" is the New Buzzword Driving Growth of

the Integrated Approach to Airport Security

Airport Cyber Security: A New and Rapidly Evolving and Growing

Market

Increasing Deployment of Integrated Command & Control Systems

Aggravates Vulnerability to Aviation Cybercrime

Recent Rise in Suicide Bombing, Gun Attacks & Drugs Smuggling

Drive Demand for Explosives/Narcotics Detection Systems

Passenger Discomfort With Physical Search Drives Investments in

Unobtrusive Full Body Scanners

The Indefectible Biometrics Technology Becomes Indispensable in

Identity Verification & Access Control at Airports

Fingerprint Biometrics: The Preferred Choice in Immigration

Control & Travel Document Verification

Airport Security Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

The Need to Expedite Check In and Boarding Drives Interest in

Face Recognition

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Easier Than Fingerprints & More Reliable than Facial

Recognition, Iris-Recognition Witnesses Resurgence in Interest

Automated e-Gates Mark the Beginning of Expedited Travel &

Positive Passenger Flying Experience

Smart Security (SmartS) Program Established to Chase the Goal

of Accelerated Security Clearance

Transition from Reactive to Proactive Deployment of Airport

Security Technologies Bodes Well for the Future of the Market

Electronic Access Control Systems Remain Primary Security

Systems in Airports

Electronic Access Control Systems Remain Primary Security

Systems in Airports

Smart Cards EACS Replace Legacy Card Based EACS

Contactless Card Based Access Control: The Newest Technology

Flavor

Emergence of Optical Cards Based EACS as Substitutes for Smart

Cards Based EACS

Biometrics EACS to Replace Card-based EACS and Keypad-Based

EACS in the Long-Run

IP Video Surveillance Gains Prominence Over Analog Video

Surveillance in Perimeter Security and Facility Monitoring

Innovation Lanes - A Mantra for Increasing Security and

Minimizing Wait Time at Airports

CT Scanners - An Efficient Technology to Check Baggage

Walk-Through Screening: Future of Airport Security

Facial Recognition Software

Biometrics Ensure Data Protection

SmartGUARD: Revolutionary App for Improved Airport Security

Airports Consider Long-Term Perspective to Ensure Passenger

Security

Real-Time Flight Tracking at Cork Airport

Abu Dhabi Airport to Deploy Automated Document Authentication

System

Schiphol Moves to Central Security

Aruba Airport Launches ’Happy Flow’ Project

Privatization of Airport Security - Weighing the Consequences

Airports Use Chromatography to Automatically Detect Explosives



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Airport Security Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Airport Security Equipment

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Airport Security

Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Biometrics Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Biometrics Equipment by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Biometrics Equipment by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metal

Detectors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Metal Detectors by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Metal Detectors by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Airport Security Equipment Market Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Explosives Detection by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 15: World Historic Review for Explosives Detection by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 16: World 16-Year Perspective for Explosives Detection by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

X-Ray & Infrared Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 18: World Historic Review for X-Ray & Infrared Equipment

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 19: World 16-Year Perspective for X-Ray & Infrared

Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Perimeter & Access Control by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 21: World Historic Review for Perimeter & Access Control

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for Perimeter & Access

Control by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Video Surveillance by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 24: World Historic Review for Video Surveillance by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 25: World 16-Year Perspective for Video Surveillance by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Airport Security Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023

(E)

Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Airport Security Equipment by Type - Explosives Detection,

X-Ray & Infrared Equipment, Perimeter & Access Control, Video

Surveillance, Biometrics Equipment, Metal Detectors and Other

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA Historic Review for Airport Security Equipment by

Type - Explosives Detection, X-Ray & Infrared Equipment,

Perimeter & Access Control, Video Surveillance, Biometrics

Equipment, Metal Detectors and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 28: USA 16-Year Perspective for Airport Security

Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Explosives Detection, X-Ray & Infrared Equipment, Perimeter &

Access Control, Video Surveillance, Biometrics Equipment, Metal

Detectors and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 29: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Airport Security Equipment by Type - Explosives Detection,

X-Ray & Infrared Equipment, Perimeter & Access Control, Video

Surveillance, Biometrics Equipment, Metal Detectors and Other

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 30: Canada Historic Review for Airport Security Equipment

by Type - Explosives Detection, X-Ray & Infrared Equipment,

Perimeter & Access Control, Video Surveillance, Biometrics

Equipment, Metal Detectors and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 31: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Airport Security

Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Explosives Detection, X-Ray & Infrared Equipment, Perimeter &

Access Control, Video Surveillance, Biometrics Equipment, Metal

Detectors and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Airport Security Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 32: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Airport Security Equipment by Type - Explosives Detection,

X-Ray & Infrared Equipment, Perimeter & Access Control, Video

Surveillance, Biometrics Equipment, Metal Detectors and Other

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: Japan Historic Review for Airport Security Equipment

by Type - Explosives Detection, X-Ray & Infrared Equipment,

Perimeter & Access Control, Video Surveillance, Biometrics

Equipment, Metal Detectors and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 34: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Airport Security

Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Explosives Detection, X-Ray & Infrared Equipment, Perimeter &

Access Control, Video Surveillance, Biometrics Equipment, Metal

Detectors and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Airport Security Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 35: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Airport Security Equipment by Type - Explosives Detection,

X-Ray & Infrared Equipment, Perimeter & Access Control, Video

Surveillance, Biometrics Equipment, Metal Detectors and Other

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: China Historic Review for Airport Security Equipment

by Type - Explosives Detection, X-Ray & Infrared Equipment,

Perimeter & Access Control, Video Surveillance, Biometrics

Equipment, Metal Detectors and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 37: China 16-Year Perspective for Airport Security

Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Explosives Detection, X-Ray & Infrared Equipment, Perimeter &

Access Control, Video Surveillance, Biometrics Equipment, Metal

Detectors and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Airport Security Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 38: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Airport Security Equipment by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: Europe Historic Review for Airport Security Equipment

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Airport Security

Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 41: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Airport Security Equipment by Type - Explosives Detection,

X-Ray & Infrared Equipment, Perimeter & Access Control, Video

Surveillance, Biometrics Equipment, Metal Detectors and Other

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: Europe Historic Review for Airport Security Equipment

by Type - Explosives Detection, X-Ray & Infrared Equipment,

Perimeter & Access Control, Video Surveillance, Biometrics

Equipment, Metal Detectors and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Airport Security

Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Explosives Detection, X-Ray & Infrared Equipment, Perimeter &

Access Control, Video Surveillance, Biometrics Equipment, Metal

Detectors and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Airport Security Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 44: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Airport Security Equipment by Type - Explosives Detection,

X-Ray & Infrared Equipment, Perimeter & Access Control, Video

Surveillance, Biometrics Equipment, Metal Detectors and Other

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: France Historic Review for Airport Security Equipment

by Type - Explosives Detection, X-Ray & Infrared Equipment,

Perimeter & Access Control, Video Surveillance, Biometrics

Equipment, Metal Detectors and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: France 16-Year Perspective for Airport Security

Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Explosives Detection, X-Ray & Infrared Equipment, Perimeter &

Access Control, Video Surveillance, Biometrics Equipment, Metal

Detectors and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Airport Security Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 47: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Airport Security Equipment by Type - Explosives Detection,

X-Ray & Infrared Equipment, Perimeter & Access Control, Video

Surveillance, Biometrics Equipment, Metal Detectors and Other

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: Germany Historic Review for Airport Security

Equipment by Type - Explosives Detection, X-Ray & Infrared

Equipment, Perimeter & Access Control, Video Surveillance,

Biometrics Equipment, Metal Detectors and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Airport Security

Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Explosives Detection, X-Ray & Infrared Equipment, Perimeter &

Access Control, Video Surveillance, Biometrics Equipment, Metal

Detectors and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 50: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Airport Security Equipment by Type - Explosives Detection,

X-Ray & Infrared Equipment, Perimeter & Access Control, Video

Surveillance, Biometrics Equipment, Metal Detectors and Other

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Italy Historic Review for Airport Security Equipment

by Type - Explosives Detection, X-Ray & Infrared Equipment,

Perimeter & Access Control, Video Surveillance, Biometrics

Equipment, Metal Detectors and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Airport Security

Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Explosives Detection, X-Ray & Infrared Equipment, Perimeter &

Access Control, Video Surveillance, Biometrics Equipment, Metal

Detectors and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Airport Security Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023

(E)

Table 53: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Airport

Security Equipment by Type - Explosives Detection, X-Ray &

Infrared Equipment, Perimeter & Access Control, Video

Surveillance, Biometrics Equipment, Metal Detectors and Other

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: UK Historic Review for Airport Security Equipment by

Type - Explosives Detection, X-Ray & Infrared Equipment,

Perimeter & Access Control, Video Surveillance, Biometrics

Equipment, Metal Detectors and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: UK 16-Year Perspective for Airport Security Equipment

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Explosives

Detection, X-Ray & Infrared Equipment, Perimeter & Access

Control, Video Surveillance, Biometrics Equipment, Metal

Detectors and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 56: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Airport Security Equipment by Type - Explosives Detection,

X-Ray & Infrared Equipment, Perimeter & Access Control, Video

Surveillance, Biometrics Equipment, Metal Detectors and Other

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Airport Security

Equipment by Type - Explosives Detection, X-Ray & Infrared

Equipment, Perimeter & Access Control, Video Surveillance,

Biometrics Equipment, Metal Detectors and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Airport

Security Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Explosives Detection, X-Ray & Infrared Equipment,

Perimeter & Access Control, Video Surveillance, Biometrics

Equipment, Metal Detectors and Other Types for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Airport Security Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 59: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Airport Security Equipment by Type - Explosives Detection,

X-Ray & Infrared Equipment, Perimeter & Access Control, Video

Surveillance, Biometrics Equipment, Metal Detectors and Other

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Airport Security

Equipment by Type - Explosives Detection, X-Ray & Infrared

Equipment, Perimeter & Access Control, Video Surveillance,

Biometrics Equipment, Metal Detectors and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Airport Security

Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Explosives Detection, X-Ray & Infrared Equipment, Perimeter &

Access Control, Video Surveillance, Biometrics Equipment, Metal

Detectors and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF WORLD

Table 62: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Airport Security Equipment by Type - Explosives Detection,

X-Ray & Infrared Equipment, Perimeter & Access Control, Video

Surveillance, Biometrics Equipment, Metal Detectors and Other

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: Rest of World Historic Review for Airport Security

Equipment by Type - Explosives Detection, X-Ray & Infrared

Equipment, Perimeter & Access Control, Video Surveillance,

Biometrics Equipment, Metal Detectors and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Airport

Security Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Explosives Detection, X-Ray & Infrared Equipment,

Perimeter & Access Control, Video Surveillance, Biometrics

Equipment, Metal Detectors and Other Types for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



IV. COMPETITION

