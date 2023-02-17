Global Caffeine Market Is Expected to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2031: Says AMR

Portland, OR, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global caffeine market was estimated at $715.20 million in 2021 and is expected to hit $1.2 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3451

Report coverage & details:

Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $715.20 Million Market Size in 2031 $1.2 Billion CAGR 5.2% No. of Pages in Report 210 Segments Covered Application, Type, and Region. Drivers Increase in the number of people choosing active lifestyle Growing preference for caffeine beverages Restraints Certain allergic reactions associated with the consumption of caffeine Side-effects of synthetic caffeine Opportunities Rise in the number of product launches

Covid-19 scenario-



Although the out-of-house consumption of food & beverages witnessed a standstill, the at-home consumption of food had considerably increased, which impacted the global caffeine market positively.

This drift has continued post-pandemic as well.

The global caffeine market is analyzed across application, type, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

By application, the pharmaceutical segment contributed to nearly one-third of the global caffeine market share in 2021, and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The food segment, on the other hand, would display the fastest CAGR of 6.0% throughout the forecast period.

Buy This Report (210 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://bit.ly/3XFHSMO

By type, the synthesized caffeine segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, generating nearly three-fifths of the global caffeine market revenue. The natural caffeine segment, however, would portray the fastest CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

By region, Europe held the major share in 2021, garnering nearly one-third of the global caffeine market revenue. LAMEA, simultaneously, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2031. The other provinces studied through the report include North America and Asia-Pacific.

The key market players analyzed in the global caffeine market report include JoinTown Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., Spectrum Laboratory Products, Inc., Taj Pharma Group, Jilin Province Synthetic Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited., Caesar & Loretz GmbH, Ravago Group, Aarti Industries Limited, BASF SE, and Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.

Enquire Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3451

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of " Market Research Reports " and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.