AR and VR Display Market Report 2023: Increasing Demand for OLED Displays in AR and VR Devices Bolsters Growth

The AR and VR display market is projected to grow from USD 1.8 billion in 2023 to USD 8.2 billion by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 35.6% from 2023 to 2028. Growing adoption of AR and VR HMDs in different industries, the growing popularity of Metaverse, growing adoption of AR and VR devices in various applications, the adoption of AR and VR devices in the gaming industry, and the increasing demand for OLED displays in AR and VR devices are key driving factors for the market.
The growing popularity of Metaverse
Metaverse is a virtual reality platform that is considered an extension of the physical world. It is a parallel virtual universe wherein digital avatars of users can practically do everything they do in real life using AR and VR devices. AR technology allows for the integration of virtual components into the real world, whereas VR incorporates 3D technology to develop graphics and designs in the platform.
Consumer applications to grow at a higher CAGR in the AR and VR display market during the forecast period
The growing use of HMDs for gaming will propel the market for consumer applications. Virtual reality technology offers remarkable visual effects when used in gaming and sports broadcasts. The demand for head-mounted displays is high in consumer applications because of their use in gaming and sports & entertainment. North America would lead the virtual reality market for consumer applications owing to the high demand for gadgets such as HMDs and projectors. However, the market for consumer applications in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR owing to the increased adoption of VR HMDs for consumer applications in the region.
Asia Pacific to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period
The AR and VR display market is expected to grow at a faster pace in the next few years, on account of surging consumer demand for AR and VR devices, mainly for gaming and industrial applications. The increased spending on the aerospace & defense sector in recent years by governments of Asian countries such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea is expected to spike the demand for AR and VR HMDs and EVFs.
Further, VR and AR technologies have shown significant progress in Asia Pacific in recent years, and there exists a huge market potential for these technologies. The growing number of consumer applications of AR and VR technologies, with increasing investments by countries such as Japan, India, and China, is also likely to boost the demand for regional AR and VR display-based HMDs. The increased use of HMDs in consumer verticals of Asia Pacific, owing to the easy availability of affordable AR and VR devices in the region, facilitates market growth.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growing Adoption of AR and VR Devices in Various Applications
- Increasing Demand for OLED Displays in AR and VR Devices
- Growing Adoption of AR and VR HMDs in Different Industries
- Adoption of AR and VR Devices in Gaming Industry
- Growing Popularity of Metaverse
Restraints
- Development of Widescreen Alternatives
- Limited Availability of Relevant Content
- Health Issues Associated with Excessive Use of AR and VR Devices
Opportunities
- Growing Demand for AR and VR Devices Post-COVID-19 Outbreak
- Rising Investments in AR and VR Ecosystem
- Rising Technological Advancements and Growing Use of Microdisplays in AR and VR Devices
- Surging Adoption of AR Technology for Enterprise Applications
Challenges
- Display Latency and Limited Field of View
- Complex Processes Involved in Manufacturing AR and VR Displays
- Developing User-Friendly AR/VR Systems
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|238
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$1.8 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$8.2 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|35.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 AR and VR Display Market, by Technology
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Augmented Reality
6.3 Virtual Reality
7 AR and VR Display Market, by Display Technology
7.1 Introduction
7.2 OLED
7.3 LCD
7.4 Others
7.4.1 Micro-LED
7.4.2 Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCOS)
7.4.3 Digital Light Processing (DLP)
8 AR and VR Display Market, by Device Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Head-Mounted Displays
8.3 AR Head-Up Displays
8.4 VR Projectors
9 AR and VR Display Market, by Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 AR Display Applications
9.2.1 Consumer
9.2.1.1 Gaming
9.2.1.2 Sports & Entertainment
9.2.2 Commercial
9.2.3 Enterprise (Manufacturing)
9.2.4 Automotive
9.2.5 Healthcare
9.2.6 Aerospace & Defense
9.2.7 Energy
9.2.8 Others
9.3 VR Display Applications
9.3.1 Consumer
9.3.1.1 Gaming
9.3.1.2 Sports & Entertainment
9.3.2 Commercial
9.3.3 Enterprise (Manufacturing)
9.3.4 Healthcare
9.3.5 Aerospace & Defense
9.3.6 Others
10 Regional Analysis
11 Competitive Landscape
12 Company Profiles
13 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Au Optronics (Auo)
- Barco
- Boe Technology
- Creal
- Emagin Corporation
- Everdisplay Optronics
- Himax Technologies
- Holoeye Photonics
- Innolux Corporation
- Japan Display Inc.
- Jasper Display Corp. (Jdc)
- Kopin Corporation
- Lg Display
- New Vision Display (Nvd)
- Panasonic
- Plessey
- Raontech
- Samsung Electronics
- Seiko Epson
- Sony
- Syndiant
- Tianma Microelectronics
- Truly International
- Universal Display Corporation
- Yunnan Olightek Opto-Electronic Technology
