3D Printer Global Market Report 2023

Major players in the 3D printer market are Stratasys, GE Additive, SLM Solutions, Voxeljet, Arcam AB, Hoganas AB, Groupe Gorgé, Renishaw PLC, Markforged Inc, and Made In Space.



The global 3d printer market will grow from $13.28 billion in 2022 to $15.67 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.0%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The 3d printer market is expected to grow to $27.14 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 14.7%.



The 3D printer consists of sales of machinery which are used in various applications such as functional prototyping, concept modeling, anatomical modeling, composite tooling.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



3D printer is a machine which create solid 3D objects from a digital blueprint.



North America was the largest region in the 3D printer market in 2022.Asia Pacific was the second-largest region in the 3D printer market.



The regions covered in the 3D printer manufacturing report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main printer types of 3D printers are desktop 3D printers and industrial 3D printers.A desktop 3D printer is a small 3D printer that can create objects from scratch.



Because they fit on the surface of a regular desk, they’re called ""desktop 3D printers."" They don’t necessitate a vast, open area. Desktop 3D printers, on the other hand, are small and portable. The various technologies of the 3D printer include stereo lithograph (SLA), fused deposition modelling (FDM), selective laser sintering (SLS), direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), polyjet/multijet printing (MJP), inkjet printing, electron beam melting (EBM), laser metal deposition (LMD), direct light projection (DLP), and other technologies. The various end-user industries involved are aerospace and defense, healthcare, food, construction and architecture, and other end-user industries.



The growth in the use of 3D printed products in the automotive industry is a key factor driving the growth of the 3D printer manufacturing market.The manufacture of lightweight vehicle components is possible with the aid of 3D printing reduces vehicle weight, boosts car performance, and increases fuel economy, and greater productivity can be achieved in injection molding equipment manufacturing using 3D printing technology.



For instance, in 2022, Xact Metal, a US-based 3D printer manufacturer, launched the XM300G 3D printer.The Xact Metal XM300G Series is intended to provide small-to-medium-sized businesses with industrial-grade 3D printing capabilities at a competitive price.



It is programmable with single, dual, or quad lasers.With its new 3D printer, the company is going after a number of industries, including aerospace, automotive, and general manufacturing.



Therefore, the growth in demand for 3D printed products in the automotive industry drives the demand for manufacturing 3D printers and contributes to the growth of the 3D printer manufacturing market.



The high cost associated with 3D printing hampers the growth of the 3D printer manufacturing market.Various factors contribute to the higher costs of 3D printing tools.



To name a few, the energy that 3D printing requires to manufacture objects is massively expensive and the energy required by some of the 3D printing processes uses up to 50-100 times more electricity than injection molding machines.Furthermore, the software needed to run the 3D printers is costly and must be modified regularly to make them functional and effective.



The cost of a 3D printer can vary by tens of thousands of dollars, from basic $200 fused filament fabrication (FDM) machines to the most advanced ones. The high cost associated with 3D printing limits the demand for 3D printers thereby restraining the growth of the 3D printer manufacturing market.



In February 2019, Xerox, the American manufacturer of printers and photocopiers, acquired Vader Systems for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition helps Xerox to access a Total Addressable Market (TAM) of $8 billion for additive/digital manufacturing.



Vader Systems is a New York-based manufacturer of liquid metal jet 3D printers.



The countries covered in the 3D printer market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



