Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market to Reach $4.2 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for LAN/WAN Test Equipment estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Stress Testers & Performance Analyzers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.4% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Interoperability Test Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $757 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.9% CAGR



The LAN/WAN Test Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$757 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$924.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 4.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$579.9 Million by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 52 Featured)

- Anritsu Corporation

- AOIP

- Averna

- Digital Lightwave

- EXFO Inc.

- Fluke Corporation

- Fortive Corporation

- Greenlee Textron Inc.

- Ixia

- Keysight Technologies Inc.

- National Instruments Corporation

- NetScout Systems Inc.

- Riverbed Technology Inc.

- Rohde & Schwarz

- Spirent Communications plc

- Tektronix Inc.

- Teledyne LeCroy

- VeEX Inc.

- Viavi Solutions Inc.

- Wilcom Inc.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market: An Introductory Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Northbound Trajectory in the Global ICT Sector Creates

Conducive Environment

CSPs? Thrust Towards QoS & QoE Propagates Large-Scale

Opportunities

Developed Nations: Key Revenue Contributors

Market Senses Huge Opportunities in Developing Nations

Assessing the Impact of Recent Economic Upheavals on LAN/WAN

Test Equipment Market

Stable Economic Scenario to Augment Market Demand in the Near-Term

Competitive Landscape

Leading Players in the Global LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market

Vendors Prioritize M&A Route to Enhance Business Operations

Pricing Scenario

LAN/WAN Test Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Anritsu Corporation (Japan)

AOIP (France)

Averna (Canada)

EXFO, Inc. (Canada)

Fortive Corporation (USA)

Fluke Corporation (USA)

Tektronix, Inc. (USA)

Greenlee Textron, Inc. (USA)

IDEAL INDUSTRIES, INC. (USA)

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (USA)

Ixia (USA)

National Instruments Corporation (USA)

NetScout Systems, Inc. (USA)

Riverbed Technology, Inc. (USA)

Rohde & Schwarz (Germany)

Spirent Communications plc (UK)

Teledyne LeCroy (USA)

VeEX, Inc. (USA)

Digital Lightwave (USA)

Viavi Solutions, Inc. (USA)

Wilcom Inc. (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Performance Analyzers & Stress Testers: The Key Product Segment

Protocol Analyzers Continue to Generate Revenues

Noteworthy Trends in Protocol Analyzers Segment

Bluetooth Protocol Analyzers Gather Seam

PCIe Protocol Analyzers Assume Importance

DOCSIS Protocol Analyzers Make a Cut

Conformance & Interoperability Test Systems: Critical for

Network Equipment

Key factors Responsible for Interoperability Issues: A Snapshot

Test Equipment Gain Precedence in Network R&D, I&M & Production

Modular Test Equipment Make Their Way

Cloud-based SaaS Solutions Seek Role in LAN/WAN Testing Space

Progression in Network Technologies: A Challenge to Test

Equipment Vendors

Escalating Telecom & Datacom Traffic Volumes & Subsequently

Rising Need to Augment Network Efficiency Builds Strong

Business Case

Key Factors Influencing Telecom & Datacom Traffic Growth

Sharp Increase in the Number of Internet Subscribers

Faster Broadband Speeds

Surging Investments on Advanced Telecom Infrastructure Extends

Parallel Opportunities

Network Test Equipment Assume Critical Importance in Wireless

Networks

Wi-Fi Roll Outs Bodes Well for Network Test Equipment Market

Growth

Continued Evolution in IEEE 802.11 Standards Generates Parallel

Opportunities

Wider Uptake of Smartphones Instigates Expansion in Wireless

Networks

Upcoming 5G Technology to Drive New Line of Opportunities

Expanding Role of Fiber Optic Networks Offer Opportunities

Key Trends Driving Growth in Fiber Optic Network Deployments

Soaring Investments on EPON & GPON Technologies

Proliferation of FTTx Networks

ISPs Put Focus on Test Equipment Amid Soaring Demand for

Gigabit Access Services

NEMs Bet on Test Equipment in Equipment Design & Development

Test Equipment for Seamless Deployment & Operation of

Enterprise IT Networks

Business Continuity & Security Needs Propagate Demand for

Enterprise-Grade Test Equipment

Expanding Image of Enterprise Mobility Creates Business Case

LAN/WAN Test Equipment Benefit from Sustained Demand for VoIP

Emerging IoT to Widen the Scope & Span of Network Test Equipment

M2M Communication Networks Set to Instigate New Opportunities



