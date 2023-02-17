New York, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global LAN/WAN Test Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04484181/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market to Reach $4.2 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for LAN/WAN Test Equipment estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Stress Testers & Performance Analyzers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.4% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Interoperability Test Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $757 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.9% CAGR
The LAN/WAN Test Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$757 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$924.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 4.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$579.9 Million by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 52 Featured)
- Anritsu Corporation
- AOIP
- Averna
- Digital Lightwave
- EXFO Inc.
- Fluke Corporation
- Fortive Corporation
- Greenlee Textron Inc.
- Ixia
- Keysight Technologies Inc.
- National Instruments Corporation
- NetScout Systems Inc.
- Riverbed Technology Inc.
- Rohde & Schwarz
- Spirent Communications plc
- Tektronix Inc.
- Teledyne LeCroy
- VeEX Inc.
- Viavi Solutions Inc.
- Wilcom Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market: An Introductory Prelude
Recent Market Activity
Northbound Trajectory in the Global ICT Sector Creates
Conducive Environment
CSPs? Thrust Towards QoS & QoE Propagates Large-Scale
Opportunities
Developed Nations: Key Revenue Contributors
Market Senses Huge Opportunities in Developing Nations
Assessing the Impact of Recent Economic Upheavals on LAN/WAN
Test Equipment Market
Stable Economic Scenario to Augment Market Demand in the Near-Term
Competitive Landscape
Leading Players in the Global LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market
Vendors Prioritize M&A Route to Enhance Business Operations
Pricing Scenario
LAN/WAN Test Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Anritsu Corporation (Japan)
AOIP (France)
Averna (Canada)
EXFO, Inc. (Canada)
Fortive Corporation (USA)
Fluke Corporation (USA)
Tektronix, Inc. (USA)
Greenlee Textron, Inc. (USA)
IDEAL INDUSTRIES, INC. (USA)
Keysight Technologies, Inc. (USA)
Ixia (USA)
National Instruments Corporation (USA)
NetScout Systems, Inc. (USA)
Riverbed Technology, Inc. (USA)
Rohde & Schwarz (Germany)
Spirent Communications plc (UK)
Teledyne LeCroy (USA)
VeEX, Inc. (USA)
Digital Lightwave (USA)
Viavi Solutions, Inc. (USA)
Wilcom Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Performance Analyzers & Stress Testers: The Key Product Segment
Protocol Analyzers Continue to Generate Revenues
Noteworthy Trends in Protocol Analyzers Segment
Bluetooth Protocol Analyzers Gather Seam
PCIe Protocol Analyzers Assume Importance
DOCSIS Protocol Analyzers Make a Cut
Conformance & Interoperability Test Systems: Critical for
Network Equipment
Key factors Responsible for Interoperability Issues: A Snapshot
Test Equipment Gain Precedence in Network R&D, I&M & Production
Modular Test Equipment Make Their Way
Cloud-based SaaS Solutions Seek Role in LAN/WAN Testing Space
Progression in Network Technologies: A Challenge to Test
Equipment Vendors
Escalating Telecom & Datacom Traffic Volumes & Subsequently
Rising Need to Augment Network Efficiency Builds Strong
Business Case
Key Factors Influencing Telecom & Datacom Traffic Growth
Sharp Increase in the Number of Internet Subscribers
Faster Broadband Speeds
Surging Investments on Advanced Telecom Infrastructure Extends
Parallel Opportunities
Network Test Equipment Assume Critical Importance in Wireless
Networks
Wi-Fi Roll Outs Bodes Well for Network Test Equipment Market
Growth
Continued Evolution in IEEE 802.11 Standards Generates Parallel
Opportunities
Wider Uptake of Smartphones Instigates Expansion in Wireless
Networks
Upcoming 5G Technology to Drive New Line of Opportunities
Expanding Role of Fiber Optic Networks Offer Opportunities
Key Trends Driving Growth in Fiber Optic Network Deployments
Soaring Investments on EPON & GPON Technologies
Proliferation of FTTx Networks
ISPs Put Focus on Test Equipment Amid Soaring Demand for
Gigabit Access Services
NEMs Bet on Test Equipment in Equipment Design & Development
Test Equipment for Seamless Deployment & Operation of
Enterprise IT Networks
Business Continuity & Security Needs Propagate Demand for
Enterprise-Grade Test Equipment
Expanding Image of Enterprise Mobility Creates Business Case
LAN/WAN Test Equipment Benefit from Sustained Demand for VoIP
Emerging IoT to Widen the Scope & Span of Network Test Equipment
M2M Communication Networks Set to Instigate New Opportunities
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
