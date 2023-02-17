New York, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cotton Ginning Machinery Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06282485/?utm_source=GNW





The global cotton ginning machinery market will grow from $3.05 billion in 2022 to $3.31 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The cotton ginning machinery market is expected to grow to $4.49 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.9%.



The cotton ginning machinery market consists of sales of single-roller cotton gin, and two-roller gin.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Cotton ginning machinery refers to the equipment used to separate cotton fibres from their seeds, enabling much greater productivity than manual cotton separation.



The Asia Pacific was the largest region in the cotton ginning machinery market in 2022.North America was the second largest region in the cotton ginning machinery market.



The regions covered in the cotton ginning machinery report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main types of cotton ginning machinery are roller cotton gin and saw cotton gin.The roller cotton gins refer to the machinery that is used for ginning cotton and are mostly used by the small factories.



The various feeding includes automatic feeding and manual feeding. These are used in saw gin, double roller gin, and rotary knife gin.



Growing demand for cotton and related products is expected to drive the cotton ginning market.Cotton is the oldest and most widely used fabric for making apparel as it is the most comfortable fabric to use, especially in tropical regions where the climate is humid.



It is also used to make other industrial fabrics.In July 2020, Cotton Corporation of India, an Indian state-owned company, sold about 700,000 bales of cotton the highest single-day sale in five years.



Cotton is sold only after ginning which is separate fiber from the seed done using the cotton ginning machine. Thus, the rise in demand for cotton aids in the growth of the cotton ginning market.



Uncertain economic conditions are anticipated to affect the cotton ginning market.Changing economic conditions due to the trade wars and economic slowdowns affect the price of cotton.



When the price of cotton lowers, the production of cotton also decreases. For instance, according to August 2020, the cotton and wool outlook by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), the estimations for global cotton production in 2020-21 are predicted at 117.5 million bales, about 4.5% below 2019-20. Due to the decrease in the price of cotton, farmers may not opt to produce the crop due to the fear of losses as the area of production drops, and output declines, which also reduces the usage of cotton ginning machines for separating and thereby acts as a hindrance to the market.



The use of DNA traceability systems in cotton gins is a major trend shaping the market.For assuring the origin of the cotton fiber, the DNA traceability system uses DNA tagging which will allow the retailers and customers to verify the presence of cotton in the finished products.



For instance, in May 2022, Reinhart, a Switzerland-based cotton trader has teamed up with Swiss product traceability expert Haelixa to provide traceable Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) cotton from Tanzania.together with Tanzanian cotton ginning firm Alliance Ginneries, Reinhart is offering traceable GOTS certified cotton for the first time by utilising the DNA-based traceability solution from Haelixa. For Reinhart, Haelixa created a special marker that was then applied with the specially designed automated sprayer Haelixa created right at the gin in Tanzania. The use of DNA traceability will allow consumers to make more confident purchase decisions and promote the use of cotton.



The countries covered in the cotton ginning machinery market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The cotton ginning machinery market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides cotton ginning machinery market statistics, including cotton ginning machinery industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a cotton ginning machinery market share, detailed cotton ginning machinery market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the cotton ginning machinery industry. This cotton ginning machinery market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

