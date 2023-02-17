New York, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04368318/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Market to Reach $15 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Automotive Lead Acid Batteries estimated at US$12.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Aftermarket Passenger Cars, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.3% CAGR and reach US$6.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Aftermarket Commercial Vehicles segment is readjusted to a revised 2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.4% CAGR
The Automotive Lead Acid Batteries market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.3% and 2.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.9 Billion by the year 2030.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Lead-Acid Batteries Remain Central to the Automotive Industry
Battery Packs: Vital for Providing the Electrical Juice
Required to Keep Automobiles Up and Running
Rechargeable Lead Acid Batteries: The Standard Power Source for
Automobiles
Innovations in Lead-Acid Batteries: Vital to Compensate for the
Dearth of Battery Breakthroughs
Snapshot of Broad Market Forces
Recent Market Activity
Market Outlook
Automotive Lead Acid Batteries - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
AC Delco Corporation (USA)
ATLASBX Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
Banner Batteries (Austria)
B.B. Battery (China)
Crown Battery (USA)
East Penn Manufacturing Company, Inc. (USA)
ENERSYS (USA)
Exide Technologies (USA)
F.I.A.M.M SpA (Italy)
Firefly International Energy Co. (USA)
FIRST NATIONAL BATTERY (South Africa)
Fujian Quanzhou Dahua Battery Co. Ltd. (China)
Furukawa Battery Co. Ltd. (Japan)
GS Yuasa Corporation (Japan)
Hitachi Chemical Energy Technology Co., Ltd (Taiwan)
Johnson Controls, Inc. (USA)
Leoch Battery Corporation (USA)
Lion Batteries Holdings Pty Ltd. (Australia)
Narada Power Source Co., Ltd. (China)
Trojan Battery Company (USA)
Yokohama Batteries (Malaysia)
ZIBO TORCH ENERGY CO., LTD. (China)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Noteworthy Market/Technology Trends & Drivers
Short Life of Lead Acid Batteries & Growing Vehicle PARC Fuels
Opportunities for Aftermarket Batteries
Battery Drain Exerted by the Proliferation of In-Car
Electronics & Keep Alive Memory (KAM) Chips Fuel Replacements
in the Aftermarket
Vehicle Production Gains in China to Drive Demand for Lead Acid
Batteries in Asia
Search for the Ideal Lead-Acid Battery Technology Continues
Drawbacks of Flooded Lead-Acid Battery Design Drives the
Prominence of Valve-Regulated Lead-Acid (VRLA) Batteries
Lead Acid Batteries for SLI Functions in Electric Vehicles
Dominates, While in High Voltage Applications, Faces
Cannibalization Threat from Competing Technologies
Bevvy of Innovations to Overcome Drawbacks of Conventional Lead
Acid Technology Benefits Growth in the Market
Lead Calcium Battery Gains in Prominence Over Conventional Lead
Acid
With Performance Benefits of Super Capacitors, Lead Carbon
Battery Carries Strong Potential for Automotive Applications
in the Future
Ability to Handle High Electrical Loads Drives Commercial Value
of Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) Battery in Modern Connected Cars
Automotive Lightweighting Fuels Interest in Gel Lead Acid Battery
Research to Develop Lightweight Electrodes Gains Momentum as
Emission Norms Get Stricter
Undisputed Economic & Environmental Advantages Including
Recycling Sustains the Use of Lead Acid Batteries in Hybrid &
Electric Applications
Global Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Market to Reach $15 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
