New York, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Industry"

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Market to Reach $15 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Automotive Lead Acid Batteries estimated at US$12.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Aftermarket Passenger Cars, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.3% CAGR and reach US$6.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Aftermarket Commercial Vehicles segment is readjusted to a revised 2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.4% CAGR



The Automotive Lead Acid Batteries market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.3% and 2.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.9 Billion by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 62 Featured)

- ATLASBX Co., Ltd.

- Camel Group Co., Ltd.

- Crown Battery

- East Penn Manufacturing Company, Inc.

- ENERSYS

- Exide Technologies

- FIRST NATIONAL BATTERY

- Fujian Quanzhou Dahua Battery Co. Ltd.

- Furukawa Battery Co. Ltd.

- GS Yuasa Corporation

- Hitachi Chemical Energy Technology Co., Ltd

- Johnson Controls, Inc.

- Leoch Battery Corporation

- Lion Batteries Holdings Pty Ltd.

- Narada Power Source Co., Ltd.

- Trojan Battery Company

- Yokohama Batteries

- ZIBO TORCH ENERGY Co., LTD.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Lead-Acid Batteries Remain Central to the Automotive Industry

Battery Packs: Vital for Providing the Electrical Juice

Required to Keep Automobiles Up and Running

Rechargeable Lead Acid Batteries: The Standard Power Source for

Automobiles

Innovations in Lead-Acid Batteries: Vital to Compensate for the

Dearth of Battery Breakthroughs

Snapshot of Broad Market Forces

Recent Market Activity

Market Outlook

Automotive Lead Acid Batteries - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

AC Delco Corporation (USA)

ATLASBX Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

Banner Batteries (Austria)

B.B. Battery (China)

Crown Battery (USA)

East Penn Manufacturing Company, Inc. (USA)

ENERSYS (USA)

Exide Technologies (USA)

F.I.A.M.M SpA (Italy)

Firefly International Energy Co. (USA)

FIRST NATIONAL BATTERY (South Africa)

Fujian Quanzhou Dahua Battery Co. Ltd. (China)

Furukawa Battery Co. Ltd. (Japan)

GS Yuasa Corporation (Japan)

Hitachi Chemical Energy Technology Co., Ltd (Taiwan)

Johnson Controls, Inc. (USA)

Leoch Battery Corporation (USA)

Lion Batteries Holdings Pty Ltd. (Australia)

Narada Power Source Co., Ltd. (China)

Trojan Battery Company (USA)

Yokohama Batteries (Malaysia)

ZIBO TORCH ENERGY CO., LTD. (China)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Noteworthy Market/Technology Trends & Drivers

Short Life of Lead Acid Batteries & Growing Vehicle PARC Fuels

Opportunities for Aftermarket Batteries

Battery Drain Exerted by the Proliferation of In-Car

Electronics & Keep Alive Memory (KAM) Chips Fuel Replacements

in the Aftermarket

Vehicle Production Gains in China to Drive Demand for Lead Acid

Batteries in Asia

Search for the Ideal Lead-Acid Battery Technology Continues

Drawbacks of Flooded Lead-Acid Battery Design Drives the

Prominence of Valve-Regulated Lead-Acid (VRLA) Batteries

Lead Acid Batteries for SLI Functions in Electric Vehicles

Dominates, While in High Voltage Applications, Faces

Cannibalization Threat from Competing Technologies

Bevvy of Innovations to Overcome Drawbacks of Conventional Lead

Acid Technology Benefits Growth in the Market

Lead Calcium Battery Gains in Prominence Over Conventional Lead

Acid

With Performance Benefits of Super Capacitors, Lead Carbon

Battery Carries Strong Potential for Automotive Applications

in the Future

Ability to Handle High Electrical Loads Drives Commercial Value

of Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) Battery in Modern Connected Cars

Automotive Lightweighting Fuels Interest in Gel Lead Acid Battery

Research to Develop Lightweight Electrodes Gains Momentum as

Emission Norms Get Stricter

Undisputed Economic & Environmental Advantages Including

Recycling Sustains the Use of Lead Acid Batteries in Hybrid &

Electric Applications



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Lead Acid Batteries by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Automotive Lead Acid

Batteries by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 18-Year Perspective for Automotive Lead Acid

Batteries by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,

2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aftermarket Passenger Cars by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Aftermarket Passenger Cars

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 18-Year Perspective for Aftermarket Passenger

Cars by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aftermarket Commercial Vehicles by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Aftermarket Commercial

Vehicles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 18-Year Perspective for Aftermarket Commercial

Vehicles by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 &

2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aftermarket Motorcycles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Aftermarket Motorcycles by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 18-Year Perspective for Aftermarket Motorcycles

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for OEM

Passenger Cars by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for OEM Passenger Cars by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 18-Year Perspective for OEM Passenger Cars by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for OEM

Commercial Vehicles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for OEM Commercial Vehicles by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 18-Year Perspective for OEM Commercial Vehicles

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for OEM

Motorcycles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for OEM Motorcycles by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 18-Year Perspective for OEM Motorcycles by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 22: World Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Market Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023

(E)

Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Lead Acid Batteries by End-Use - Aftermarket

Passenger Cars, Aftermarket Commercial Vehicles, Aftermarket

Motorcycles, OEM Passenger Cars, OEM Commercial Vehicles and

OEM Motorcycles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 24: USA Historic Review for Automotive Lead Acid

Batteries by End-Use - Aftermarket Passenger Cars, Aftermarket

Commercial Vehicles, Aftermarket Motorcycles, OEM Passenger

Cars, OEM Commercial Vehicles and OEM Motorcycles Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 25: USA 18-Year Perspective for Automotive Lead Acid

Batteries by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Aftermarket Passenger Cars, Aftermarket Commercial Vehicles,

Aftermarket Motorcycles, OEM Passenger Cars, OEM Commercial

Vehicles and OEM Motorcycles for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 26: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Lead Acid Batteries by End-Use - Aftermarket

Passenger Cars, Aftermarket Commercial Vehicles, Aftermarket

Motorcycles, OEM Passenger Cars, OEM Commercial Vehicles and

OEM Motorcycles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: Canada Historic Review for Automotive Lead Acid

Batteries by End-Use - Aftermarket Passenger Cars, Aftermarket

Commercial Vehicles, Aftermarket Motorcycles, OEM Passenger

Cars, OEM Commercial Vehicles and OEM Motorcycles Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 28: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Automotive Lead Acid

Batteries by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Aftermarket Passenger Cars, Aftermarket Commercial Vehicles,

Aftermarket Motorcycles, OEM Passenger Cars, OEM Commercial

Vehicles and OEM Motorcycles for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 29: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Lead Acid Batteries by End-Use - Aftermarket

Passenger Cars, Aftermarket Commercial Vehicles, Aftermarket

Motorcycles, OEM Passenger Cars, OEM Commercial Vehicles and

OEM Motorcycles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 30: Japan Historic Review for Automotive Lead Acid

Batteries by End-Use - Aftermarket Passenger Cars, Aftermarket

Commercial Vehicles, Aftermarket Motorcycles, OEM Passenger

Cars, OEM Commercial Vehicles and OEM Motorcycles Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 31: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Automotive Lead Acid

Batteries by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Aftermarket Passenger Cars, Aftermarket Commercial Vehicles,

Aftermarket Motorcycles, OEM Passenger Cars, OEM Commercial

Vehicles and OEM Motorcycles for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 32: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Lead Acid Batteries by End-Use - Aftermarket

Passenger Cars, Aftermarket Commercial Vehicles, Aftermarket

Motorcycles, OEM Passenger Cars, OEM Commercial Vehicles and

OEM Motorcycles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: China Historic Review for Automotive Lead Acid

Batteries by End-Use - Aftermarket Passenger Cars, Aftermarket

Commercial Vehicles, Aftermarket Motorcycles, OEM Passenger

Cars, OEM Commercial Vehicles and OEM Motorcycles Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 34: China 18-Year Perspective for Automotive Lead Acid

Batteries by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Aftermarket Passenger Cars, Aftermarket Commercial Vehicles,

Aftermarket Motorcycles, OEM Passenger Cars, OEM Commercial

Vehicles and OEM Motorcycles for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 35: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Lead Acid Batteries by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: Europe Historic Review for Automotive Lead Acid

Batteries by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 37: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Automotive Lead Acid

Batteries by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 38: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Lead Acid Batteries by End-Use - Aftermarket

Passenger Cars, Aftermarket Commercial Vehicles, Aftermarket

Motorcycles, OEM Passenger Cars, OEM Commercial Vehicles and

OEM Motorcycles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: Europe Historic Review for Automotive Lead Acid

Batteries by End-Use - Aftermarket Passenger Cars, Aftermarket

Commercial Vehicles, Aftermarket Motorcycles, OEM Passenger

Cars, OEM Commercial Vehicles and OEM Motorcycles Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Automotive Lead Acid

Batteries by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Aftermarket Passenger Cars, Aftermarket Commercial Vehicles,

Aftermarket Motorcycles, OEM Passenger Cars, OEM Commercial

Vehicles and OEM Motorcycles for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 41: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Lead Acid Batteries by End-Use - Aftermarket

Passenger Cars, Aftermarket Commercial Vehicles, Aftermarket

Motorcycles, OEM Passenger Cars, OEM Commercial Vehicles and

OEM Motorcycles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: France Historic Review for Automotive Lead Acid

Batteries by End-Use - Aftermarket Passenger Cars, Aftermarket

Commercial Vehicles, Aftermarket Motorcycles, OEM Passenger

Cars, OEM Commercial Vehicles and OEM Motorcycles Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: France 18-Year Perspective for Automotive Lead Acid

Batteries by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Aftermarket Passenger Cars, Aftermarket Commercial Vehicles,

Aftermarket Motorcycles, OEM Passenger Cars, OEM Commercial

Vehicles and OEM Motorcycles for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 44: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Lead Acid Batteries by End-Use - Aftermarket

Passenger Cars, Aftermarket Commercial Vehicles, Aftermarket

Motorcycles, OEM Passenger Cars, OEM Commercial Vehicles and

OEM Motorcycles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: Germany Historic Review for Automotive Lead Acid

Batteries by End-Use - Aftermarket Passenger Cars, Aftermarket

Commercial Vehicles, Aftermarket Motorcycles, OEM Passenger

Cars, OEM Commercial Vehicles and OEM Motorcycles Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Automotive Lead Acid

Batteries by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Aftermarket Passenger Cars, Aftermarket Commercial Vehicles,

Aftermarket Motorcycles, OEM Passenger Cars, OEM Commercial

Vehicles and OEM Motorcycles for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 47: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Lead Acid Batteries by End-Use - Aftermarket

Passenger Cars, Aftermarket Commercial Vehicles, Aftermarket

Motorcycles, OEM Passenger Cars, OEM Commercial Vehicles and

OEM Motorcycles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: Italy Historic Review for Automotive Lead Acid

Batteries by End-Use - Aftermarket Passenger Cars, Aftermarket

Commercial Vehicles, Aftermarket Motorcycles, OEM Passenger

Cars, OEM Commercial Vehicles and OEM Motorcycles Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: Italy 18-Year Perspective for Automotive Lead Acid

Batteries by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Aftermarket Passenger Cars, Aftermarket Commercial Vehicles,

Aftermarket Motorcycles, OEM Passenger Cars, OEM Commercial

Vehicles and OEM Motorcycles for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for

2023 (E)

Table 50: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Lead Acid Batteries by End-Use - Aftermarket

Passenger Cars, Aftermarket Commercial Vehicles, Aftermarket

Motorcycles, OEM Passenger Cars, OEM Commercial Vehicles and

OEM Motorcycles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: UK Historic Review for Automotive Lead Acid Batteries

by End-Use - Aftermarket Passenger Cars, Aftermarket Commercial

Vehicles, Aftermarket Motorcycles, OEM Passenger Cars, OEM

Commercial Vehicles and OEM Motorcycles Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: UK 18-Year Perspective for Automotive Lead Acid

Batteries by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Aftermarket Passenger Cars, Aftermarket Commercial Vehicles,

Aftermarket Motorcycles, OEM Passenger Cars, OEM Commercial

Vehicles and OEM Motorcycles for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



SPAIN

Table 53: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Lead Acid Batteries by End-Use - Aftermarket

Passenger Cars, Aftermarket Commercial Vehicles, Aftermarket

Motorcycles, OEM Passenger Cars, OEM Commercial Vehicles and

OEM Motorcycles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: Spain Historic Review for Automotive Lead Acid

Batteries by End-Use - Aftermarket Passenger Cars, Aftermarket

Commercial Vehicles, Aftermarket Motorcycles, OEM Passenger

Cars, OEM Commercial Vehicles and OEM Motorcycles Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: Spain 18-Year Perspective for Automotive Lead Acid

Batteries by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Aftermarket Passenger Cars, Aftermarket Commercial Vehicles,

Aftermarket Motorcycles, OEM Passenger Cars, OEM Commercial

Vehicles and OEM Motorcycles for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



RUSSIA

Table 56: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Lead Acid Batteries by End-Use - Aftermarket

Passenger Cars, Aftermarket Commercial Vehicles, Aftermarket

Motorcycles, OEM Passenger Cars, OEM Commercial Vehicles and

OEM Motorcycles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: Russia Historic Review for Automotive Lead Acid

Batteries by End-Use - Aftermarket Passenger Cars, Aftermarket

Commercial Vehicles, Aftermarket Motorcycles, OEM Passenger

Cars, OEM Commercial Vehicles and OEM Motorcycles Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: Russia 18-Year Perspective for Automotive Lead Acid

Batteries by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Aftermarket Passenger Cars, Aftermarket Commercial Vehicles,

Aftermarket Motorcycles, OEM Passenger Cars, OEM Commercial

Vehicles and OEM Motorcycles for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 59: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Automotive Lead Acid Batteries by End-Use - Aftermarket

Passenger Cars, Aftermarket Commercial Vehicles, Aftermarket

Motorcycles, OEM Passenger Cars, OEM Commercial Vehicles and

OEM Motorcycles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Automotive Lead

Acid Batteries by End-Use - Aftermarket Passenger Cars,

Aftermarket Commercial Vehicles, Aftermarket Motorcycles, OEM

Passenger Cars, OEM Commercial Vehicles and OEM Motorcycles

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: Rest of Europe 18-Year Perspective for Automotive

Lead Acid Batteries by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Aftermarket Passenger Cars, Aftermarket Commercial

Vehicles, Aftermarket Motorcycles, OEM Passenger Cars, OEM

Commercial Vehicles and OEM Motorcycles for the Years 2012,

2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 62: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Automotive Lead Acid Batteries by Geographic Region -

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Automotive Lead Acid

Batteries by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea

and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 64: Asia-Pacific 18-Year Perspective for Automotive Lead

Acid Batteries by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 65: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Automotive Lead Acid Batteries by End-Use - Aftermarket

Passenger Cars, Aftermarket Commercial Vehicles, Aftermarket

Motorcycles, OEM Passenger Cars, OEM Commercial Vehicles and

OEM Motorcycles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Automotive Lead Acid

Batteries by End-Use - Aftermarket Passenger Cars, Aftermarket

Commercial Vehicles, Aftermarket Motorcycles, OEM Passenger

Cars, OEM Commercial Vehicles and OEM Motorcycles Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: Asia-Pacific 18-Year Perspective for Automotive Lead

Acid Batteries by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Aftermarket Passenger Cars, Aftermarket Commercial

Vehicles, Aftermarket Motorcycles, OEM Passenger Cars, OEM

Commercial Vehicles and OEM Motorcycles for the Years 2012,

2023 & 2030



AUSTRALIA

Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)

Table 68: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Lead Acid Batteries by End-Use - Aftermarket

Passenger Cars, Aftermarket Commercial Vehicles, Aftermarket

Motorcycles, OEM Passenger Cars, OEM Commercial Vehicles and

OEM Motorcycles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Australia Historic Review for Automotive Lead Acid

Batteries by End-Use - Aftermarket Passenger Cars, Aftermarket

Commercial Vehicles, Aftermarket Motorcycles, OEM Passenger

Cars, OEM Commercial Vehicles and OEM Motorcycles Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: Australia 18-Year Perspective for Automotive Lead

Acid Batteries by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Aftermarket Passenger Cars, Aftermarket Commercial

Vehicles, Aftermarket Motorcycles, OEM Passenger Cars, OEM

Commercial Vehicles and OEM Motorcycles for the Years 2012,

2023 & 2030



INDIA

Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2023 (E)

Table 71: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Lead Acid Batteries by End-Use - Aftermarket

Passenger Cars, Aftermarket Commercial Vehicles, Aftermarket

Motorcycles, OEM Passenger Cars, OEM Commercial Vehicles and

OEM Motorcycles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: India Historic Review for Automotive Lead Acid

Batteries by End-Use - Aftermarket Passenger Cars, Aftermarket

Commercial Vehicles, Aftermarket Motorcycles, OEM Passenger

Cars, OEM Commercial Vehicles and OEM Motorcycles Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: India 18-Year Perspective for Automotive Lead Acid

Batteries by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Aftermarket Passenger Cars, Aftermarket Commercial Vehicles,

Aftermarket Motorcycles, OEM Passenger Cars, OEM Commercial

Vehicles and OEM Motorcycles for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



SOUTH KOREA

Table 74: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Automotive Lead Acid Batteries by End-Use - Aftermarket

Passenger Cars, Aftermarket Commercial Vehicles, Aftermarket

Motorcycles, OEM Passenger Cars, OEM Commercial Vehicles and

OEM Motorcycles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: South Korea Historic Review for Automotive Lead Acid

Batteries by End-Use - Aftermarket Passenger Cars, Aftermarket

Commercial Vehicles, Aftermarket Motorcycles, OEM Passenger

Cars, OEM Commercial Vehicles and OEM Motorcycles Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: South Korea 18-Year Perspective for Automotive Lead

Acid Batteries by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Aftermarket Passenger Cars, Aftermarket Commercial

Vehicles, Aftermarket Motorcycles, OEM Passenger Cars, OEM

Commercial Vehicles and OEM Motorcycles for the Years 2012,

2023 & 2030



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 77: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Automotive Lead Acid Batteries by End-Use -

Aftermarket Passenger Cars, Aftermarket Commercial Vehicles,

Aftermarket Motorcycles, OEM Passenger Cars, OEM Commercial

Vehicles and OEM Motorcycles - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Automotive

Lead Acid Batteries by End-Use - Aftermarket Passenger Cars,

Aftermarket Commercial Vehicles, Aftermarket Motorcycles, OEM

Passenger Cars, OEM Commercial Vehicles and OEM Motorcycles

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: Rest of Asia-Pacific 18-Year Perspective for

Automotive Lead Acid Batteries by End-Use - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Aftermarket Passenger Cars,

Aftermarket Commercial Vehicles, Aftermarket Motorcycles, OEM

Passenger Cars, OEM Commercial Vehicles and OEM Motorcycles for

the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



LATIN AMERICA

Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Latin America for 2023 (E)

Table 80: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Automotive Lead Acid Batteries by Geographic Region -

Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: Latin America Historic Review for Automotive Lead

Acid Batteries by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico

and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 82: Latin America 18-Year Perspective for Automotive Lead

Acid Batteries by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin

America Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 83: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Automotive Lead Acid Batteries by End-Use - Aftermarket

Passenger Cars, Aftermarket Commercial Vehicles, Aftermarket

Motorcycles, OEM Passenger Cars, OEM Commercial Vehicles and

OEM Motorcycles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: Latin America Historic Review for Automotive Lead

Acid Batteries by End-Use - Aftermarket Passenger Cars,

Aftermarket Commercial Vehicles, Aftermarket Motorcycles, OEM

Passenger Cars, OEM Commercial Vehicles and OEM Motorcycles

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: Latin America 18-Year Perspective for Automotive Lead

Acid Batteries by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Aftermarket Passenger Cars, Aftermarket Commercial

Vehicles, Aftermarket Motorcycles, OEM Passenger Cars, OEM

Commercial Vehicles and OEM Motorcycles for the Years 2012,

2023 & 2030



ARGENTINA

Table 86: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Lead Acid Batteries by End-Use - Aftermarket

Passenger Cars, Aftermarket Commercial Vehicles, Aftermarket

Motorcycles, OEM Passenger Cars, OEM Commercial Vehicles and

OEM Motorcycles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: Argentina Historic Review for Automotive Lead Acid

Batteries by End-Use - Aftermarket Passenger Cars, Aftermarket

Commercial Vehicles, Aftermarket Motorcycles, OEM Passenger

Cars, OEM Commercial Vehicles and OEM Motorcycles Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: Argentina 18-Year Perspective for Automotive Lead

Acid Batteries by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Aftermarket Passenger Cars, Aftermarket Commercial

Vehicles, Aftermarket Motorcycles, OEM Passenger Cars, OEM

Commercial Vehicles and OEM Motorcycles for the Years 2012,

2023 & 2030



BRAZIL



