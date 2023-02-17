New York, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Poultry Brooders, Feeders, And Waterers Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06282484/?utm_source=GNW





The global poultry brooders, feeders, and waterers market will grow from $33.88 billion in 2022 to $36.81 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The poultry brooders, feeders, and waterers market is expected to grow to $49.34 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.6%.



The poultry brooders, feeders, and waterers market consists of sales of nipple drinker, linear water, gas brooder, electrical brooder, and circular feeder.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Poultry brooders, feeders, and waterers are poultry farm equipment that helps in the management of birds and chicks. They are used to provide heat, feed, and water to the poultry.



The Asia Pacific was the largest region in the poultry brooders, feeders, and waterers market in 2022.North America was the second largest region in the poultry brooders, feeders, and waterers market.



The regions covered in the poultry brooders, feeders, and waterers report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main product types of poultry are brooders, feeders, and waterers.Brooders are devices or structures for the rearing of young chickens or any other birds.



The operations are automatic, manual, and semi-automatic. The poultry is chicken, turkey, duck, and other poultry.



Increasing consumption of poultry products is expected to drive the growth of the poultry brooders, feeders, and waterers market.The rise in poultry consumption is connected with four key factors such as explicit growth, improvements in income, chicken price relative to those for competitive meats, and dietary preferences.



According to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) statistics, a France-based intergovernmental organisation, in July 2021, the estimate for total poultry meat production in 2020 is 134 Mt, up 1.2% from 2019 and supported by a significant increase in demand in China. Thus, the rising consumption of poultry products is indicating the need for high-quality poultry meat which in turn boosts the market for poultry brooders, feeders, and waterers market.



The shift in preferences of individuals away from non-vegetarian food is expected to limit the growth of poultry brooders, feeders, and waterers markets.One of the major factors for the decrease in poultry food preferences is animal cruelty towards poultry animals.



As indicated in the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), chickens are possibly the most abused animals on the planet.In the USA, approximately 305 million hens are used for their eggs and 9 billion chickens are slaughtered annually for their flesh.



Genetic selection and a steady dose of growth-promoting drugs are used to ensure large, fast-growing birds increase the demand and decrease production costs. This increasing awareness about animal cruelty against poultry animals is driving away people from consuming poultry meat thus causing a decline in the poultry brooders, feeders, and waterers market.



The integration of IoT-based devices with equipment is increasingly being used in the poultry brooders, feeders, and waterers market.IoT solutions will help farmers to settle on better choices regarding feed change and disease control and also monitor key performance indicators that improve production.



In September 2020, BinSentry, a provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions introduced the IoT-enabled solution that allows livestock producers and feeds meals to monitor on-farm inventory. Hence, with an increase in farm size and pressure to produce more food efficiently, IoT devices will occupy more space on farms shortly which is expected to fuel the market growth.



In October 2020, VDL Agrotech B.V., a Netherlands-based company and a member of the VDL Groep offering a wide range of automatic poultry feeding systems acquired Jansen Poultry Equipment (JPE) for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition of JPE will enable VDL Agrotech B.V. to become a complete provider of the international poultry market. Jansen Poultry Equipment is a Netherlands-based company that specializes in the development and manufacturing of systems that are vital to the poultry sector.



The countries covered in the poultry brooders, feeders, and waterers market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



