New York, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Dental Surgical Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04159774/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Dental Surgical Equipment Market to Reach $7.9 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Dental Surgical Equipment estimated at US$5.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Handheld Instruments, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5% CAGR and reach US$1.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Lasers segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.8% CAGR
The Dental Surgical Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 4.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.1 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 232 Featured)
- 3M Company
- A-dec Inc.
- AMD LASERS LLC
- Biolase Europe GmbH
- Carestream Dental LLC
- Danaher Corporation
- DCI International
- DentalEZ Inc.
- Dentsply Sirona
- G&H Orthodontics Inc.
- Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co. LLC
- Integra LifeSciences
- Ivoclar Vivadent AG
- J. Morita Mfg. Corp.
- Midmark Corporation
- NSK Nakanishi Inc.
- Planmeca Oy
- Takara Belmont Corporation
- The Yoshida Dental Mfg. Co. Ltd.
- Ultradent Products Inc.
- Young Innovations Inc.
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04159774/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Dental Surgical Equipment: An Introductory Prelude
Recent Market Activity
Bright Prospects Ahead for Dental Surgical Equipment Market
Rising Demand for Dental Care Amid Growing Awareness about Oral
Hygiene Generates Substantial Opportunities
A Glance at Few Common Oral Diseases
Increasing Number of Dentists & Focus on Novel Practice
Strategies Strongly Favor Market Expansion
Ongoing Shift towards Group and Corporate Practices Bodes Well
Sustained Increase in Healthcare Spending Creates Conducive
Environment
Developed Regions Remain the Primary Revenue Contributors
Promising Growth Prospects in Asia-Pacific & Other Developing
Regions
Growing Healthcare Awareness & Increased Access to Care
Facilities Drive Demand in Developing Regions
Facilities Drive Demand in Developing Region
Inadequate Reimbursements
Tightening Regulatory Scenario
Growing Demand for Refurbished Equipment
Dental Surgical Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3M Company (USA)
A-dec, Inc. (USA)
AMD LASERS LLC (USA)
BIOLASE Technology, Inc. (USA)
Carestream Dental LLC (USA)
Danaher Corporation (USA)
DCI International (USA)
DentalEZ, Inc. (USA)
Dentsply Sirona (USA)
G&H Orthodontics, Inc. (USA)
Gnatus International Ltda. (Brazil)
Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., LLC (USA)
Integra LifeSciences (USA)
Ivoclar Vivadent AG (Liechtenstein)
J. Morita Mfg. Corp. (Japan)
Midmark Corporation (USA)
NSK Nakanishi, Inc. (Japan)
Planmeca Oy (Finland)
Takara Belmont Corporation (Japan)
The Yoshida Dental Mfg. Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Ultradent Products, Inc. (USA)
Young Innovations, Inc. (USA)
Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Technology Innovations & Product Improvements Enhance Adoption
Rates
CAD/CAM Techniques Come to Fore in Design & Manufacture of
Dental Equipment
3D Printing & Additive Manufacturing Reinforce CAD/CAM
Capabilities
Growing Lenience towards Cosmetic Dentistry Stirs Dental
Equipment Sales
Dental Tourism - An Opportunity Indicator
Dental Imaging: X-Rays at the Forefront of Market Growth
Dental Digital X-Ray Segment Zooms Ahead
Cone-Beam CT Units Steer Volume Sales
Dental Lasers Emerge as Fastest Growing Product Category
Growing Adoption Across Geographies
Soft Tissue Lasers Lead the Market
Advancements in Laser Dentistry Improve Outcomes and Reduce Costs
Dental Lasers Put Dental Practice on Growth Trajectory
Despite High Potential, Dental Laser Systems Market Faces
Challenges
Intraoral Video Cameras Grow in Prominence in Dental Diagnosis
Dental Chairs: Developments Focus on Improving Ergonomics
Recent Innovations in Dental Chairs
Dental Operatory Equipment Streamline Routine Dental Operations
Infection Control Equipment Gain Traction Amid Growing Risk of
Infections
Instrument Cleaning and Cleaning Monitors: A Necessity for
Dental Practices
Heat Sterilization: The Common Approach to Infection Control in
Dental Practices
Inadequate Cleaning of Surgical Equipment: High Risk for Patients
Dental Equipment Leasing - An Affordable Alternative to Access
High-end Equipment
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Dental Surgical Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Dental Surgical Equipment by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 18-Year Perspective for Dental Surgical
Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,
2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Handheld Instruments by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Handheld Instruments by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 18-Year Perspective for Handheld Instruments by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lasers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Lasers by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 18-Year Perspective for Lasers by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Consumables by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Consumables by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 18-Year Perspective for Consumables by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Dental Surgical Equipment by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Dental Surgical
Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 18-Year Perspective for Other Dental Surgical
Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
Table 16: World Dental Surgical Equipment Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Dental Surgical Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023
(E)
Table 17: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Dental
Surgical Equipment by Product Type - Handheld Instruments,
Lasers, Consumables and Other Dental Surgical Equipment -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 18: USA Historic Review for Dental Surgical Equipment by
Product Type - Handheld Instruments, Lasers, Consumables and
Other Dental Surgical Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 19: USA 18-Year Perspective for Dental Surgical Equipment
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Handheld Instruments, Lasers, Consumables and Other Dental
Surgical Equipment for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 20: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Dental Surgical Equipment by Product Type - Handheld
Instruments, Lasers, Consumables and Other Dental Surgical
Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: Canada Historic Review for Dental Surgical Equipment
by Product Type - Handheld Instruments, Lasers, Consumables and
Other Dental Surgical Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 22: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Dental Surgical
Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Handheld Instruments, Lasers, Consumables and Other Dental
Surgical Equipment for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Dental Surgical Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 23: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Dental Surgical Equipment by Product Type - Handheld
Instruments, Lasers, Consumables and Other Dental Surgical
Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: Japan Historic Review for Dental Surgical Equipment
by Product Type - Handheld Instruments, Lasers, Consumables and
Other Dental Surgical Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 25: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Dental Surgical
Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Handheld Instruments, Lasers, Consumables and Other Dental
Surgical Equipment for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Dental Surgical Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 26: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Dental Surgical Equipment by Product Type - Handheld
Instruments, Lasers, Consumables and Other Dental Surgical
Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: China Historic Review for Dental Surgical Equipment
by Product Type - Handheld Instruments, Lasers, Consumables and
Other Dental Surgical Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 28: China 18-Year Perspective for Dental Surgical
Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Handheld Instruments, Lasers, Consumables and Other Dental
Surgical Equipment for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Dental Surgical Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 29: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Dental Surgical Equipment by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: Europe Historic Review for Dental Surgical Equipment
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 31: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Dental Surgical
Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 32: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Dental Surgical Equipment by Product Type - Handheld
Instruments, Lasers, Consumables and Other Dental Surgical
Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: Europe Historic Review for Dental Surgical Equipment
by Product Type - Handheld Instruments, Lasers, Consumables and
Other Dental Surgical Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 34: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Dental Surgical
Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Handheld Instruments, Lasers, Consumables and Other Dental
Surgical Equipment for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Dental Surgical Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 35: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Dental Surgical Equipment by Product Type - Handheld
Instruments, Lasers, Consumables and Other Dental Surgical
Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: France Historic Review for Dental Surgical Equipment
by Product Type - Handheld Instruments, Lasers, Consumables and
Other Dental Surgical Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 37: France 18-Year Perspective for Dental Surgical
Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Handheld Instruments, Lasers, Consumables and Other Dental
Surgical Equipment for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Dental Surgical Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 38: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Dental Surgical Equipment by Product Type - Handheld
Instruments, Lasers, Consumables and Other Dental Surgical
Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: Germany Historic Review for Dental Surgical Equipment
by Product Type - Handheld Instruments, Lasers, Consumables and
Other Dental Surgical Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 40: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Dental Surgical
Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Handheld Instruments, Lasers, Consumables and Other Dental
Surgical Equipment for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 41: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Dental Surgical Equipment by Product Type - Handheld
Instruments, Lasers, Consumables and Other Dental Surgical
Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: Italy Historic Review for Dental Surgical Equipment
by Product Type - Handheld Instruments, Lasers, Consumables and
Other Dental Surgical Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 43: Italy 18-Year Perspective for Dental Surgical
Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Handheld Instruments, Lasers, Consumables and Other Dental
Surgical Equipment for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Dental Surgical Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023
(E)
Table 44: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Dental
Surgical Equipment by Product Type - Handheld Instruments,
Lasers, Consumables and Other Dental Surgical Equipment -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: UK Historic Review for Dental Surgical Equipment by
Product Type - Handheld Instruments, Lasers, Consumables and
Other Dental Surgical Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 46: UK 18-Year Perspective for Dental Surgical Equipment
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Handheld Instruments, Lasers, Consumables and Other Dental
Surgical Equipment for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
SPAIN
Table 47: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Dental Surgical Equipment by Product Type - Handheld
Instruments, Lasers, Consumables and Other Dental Surgical
Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: Spain Historic Review for Dental Surgical Equipment
by Product Type - Handheld Instruments, Lasers, Consumables and
Other Dental Surgical Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 49: Spain 18-Year Perspective for Dental Surgical
Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Handheld Instruments, Lasers, Consumables and Other Dental
Surgical Equipment for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
RUSSIA
Table 50: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Dental Surgical Equipment by Product Type - Handheld
Instruments, Lasers, Consumables and Other Dental Surgical
Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Russia Historic Review for Dental Surgical Equipment
by Product Type - Handheld Instruments, Lasers, Consumables and
Other Dental Surgical Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 52: Russia 18-Year Perspective for Dental Surgical
Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Handheld Instruments, Lasers, Consumables and Other Dental
Surgical Equipment for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 53: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Dental Surgical Equipment by Product Type - Handheld
Instruments, Lasers, Consumables and Other Dental Surgical
Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Dental Surgical
Equipment by Product Type - Handheld Instruments, Lasers,
Consumables and Other Dental Surgical Equipment Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: Rest of Europe 18-Year Perspective for Dental
Surgical Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Handheld Instruments, Lasers, Consumables and
Other Dental Surgical Equipment for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Dental Surgical Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 56: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Dental Surgical Equipment by Geographic Region - Australia,
India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Dental Surgical
Equipment by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea
and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 58: Asia-Pacific 18-Year Perspective for Dental Surgical
Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 59: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Dental Surgical Equipment by Product Type - Handheld
Instruments, Lasers, Consumables and Other Dental Surgical
Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Dental Surgical
Equipment by Product Type - Handheld Instruments, Lasers,
Consumables and Other Dental Surgical Equipment Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: Asia-Pacific 18-Year Perspective for Dental Surgical
Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Handheld Instruments, Lasers, Consumables and Other Dental
Surgical Equipment for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
AUSTRALIA
Dental Surgical Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)
Table 62: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Dental Surgical Equipment by Product Type - Handheld
Instruments, Lasers, Consumables and Other Dental Surgical
Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Australia Historic Review for Dental Surgical
Equipment by Product Type - Handheld Instruments, Lasers,
Consumables and Other Dental Surgical Equipment Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: Australia 18-Year Perspective for Dental Surgical
Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Handheld Instruments, Lasers, Consumables and Other Dental
Surgical Equipment for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
INDIA
Dental Surgical Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2023 (E)
Table 65: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Dental Surgical Equipment by Product Type - Handheld
Instruments, Lasers, Consumables and Other Dental Surgical
Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: India Historic Review for Dental Surgical Equipment
by Product Type - Handheld Instruments, Lasers, Consumables and
Other Dental Surgical Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 67: India 18-Year Perspective for Dental Surgical
Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Handheld Instruments, Lasers, Consumables and Other Dental
Surgical Equipment for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
SOUTH KOREA
Table 68: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Dental Surgical Equipment by Product Type - Handheld
Instruments, Lasers, Consumables and Other Dental Surgical
Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: South Korea Historic Review for Dental Surgical
Equipment by Product Type - Handheld Instruments, Lasers,
Consumables and Other Dental Surgical Equipment Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: South Korea 18-Year Perspective for Dental Surgical
Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Handheld Instruments, Lasers, Consumables and Other Dental
Surgical Equipment for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 71: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Dental Surgical Equipment by Product Type -
Handheld Instruments, Lasers, Consumables and Other Dental
Surgical Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Dental
Surgical Equipment by Product Type - Handheld Instruments,
Lasers, Consumables and Other Dental Surgical Equipment Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific 18-Year Perspective for Dental
Surgical Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Handheld Instruments, Lasers, Consumables and
Other Dental Surgical Equipment for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
LATIN AMERICA
Dental Surgical Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Latin America for 2023 (E)
Table 74: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Dental Surgical Equipment by Geographic Region - Argentina,
Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Latin America Historic Review for Dental Surgical
Equipment by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and
Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: Latin America 18-Year Perspective for Dental Surgical
Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America
Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 77: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Dental Surgical Equipment by Product Type - Handheld
Instruments, Lasers, Consumables and Other Dental Surgical
Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: Latin America Historic Review for Dental Surgical
Equipment by Product Type - Handheld Instruments, Lasers,
Consumables and Other Dental Surgical Equipment Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: Latin America 18-Year Perspective for Dental Surgical
Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Handheld Instruments, Lasers, Consumables and Other Dental
Surgical Equipment for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
ARGENTINA
Table 80: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Dental Surgical Equipment by Product Type - Handheld
Instruments, Lasers, Consumables and Other Dental Surgical
Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Argentina Historic Review for Dental Surgical
Equipment by Product Type - Handheld Instruments, Lasers,
Consumables and Other Dental Surgical Equipment Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: Argentina 18-Year Perspective for Dental Surgical
Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Handheld Instruments, Lasers, Consumables and Other Dental
Surgical Equipment for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
BRAZIL
Table 83: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Dental Surgical Equipment by Product Type - Handheld
Instruments, Lasers, Consumables and Other Dental Surgical
Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Brazil Historic Review for Dental Surgical Equipment
by Product Type - Handheld Instruments, Lasers, Consumables and
Other Dental Surgical Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 85: Brazil 18-Year Perspective for Dental Surgical
Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Handheld Instruments, Lasers, Consumables and Other Dental
Surgical Equipment for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
MEXICO
Table 86: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Dental Surgical Equipment by Product Type - Handheld
Instruments, Lasers, Consumables and Other Dental Surgical
Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Mexico Historic Review for Dental Surgical Equipment
by Product Type - Handheld Instruments, Lasers, Consumables and
Other Dental Surgical Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 88: Mexico 18-Year Perspective for Dental Surgical
Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Handheld Instruments, Lasers, Consumables and Other Dental
Surgical Equipment for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 89: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Dental Surgical Equipment by Product Type -
Handheld Instruments, Lasers, Consumables and Other Dental
Surgical Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Dental
Surgical Equipment by Product Type - Handheld Instruments,
Lasers, Consumables and Other Dental Surgical Equipment Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Rest of Latin America 18-Year Perspective for Dental
Surgical Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Handheld Instruments, Lasers, Consumables and
Other Dental Surgical Equipment for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
MIDDLE EAST
Dental Surgical Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Middle East for 2023 (E)
Table 92: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Dental Surgical Equipment by Geographic Region - Iran,
Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Middle East Historic Review for Dental Surgical
Equipment by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia,
UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 94: Middle East 18-Year Perspective for Dental Surgical
Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle
East Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 95: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Dental Surgical Equipment by Product Type - Handheld
Instruments, Lasers, Consumables and Other Dental Surgical
Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Middle East Historic Review for Dental Surgical
Equipment by Product Type - Handheld Instruments, Lasers,
Consumables and Other Dental Surgical Equipment Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Middle East 18-Year Perspective for Dental Surgical
Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Handheld Instruments, Lasers, Consumables and Other Dental
Surgical Equipment for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
IRAN
Table 98: Iran Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Dental Surgical Equipment by Product Type - Handheld
Instruments, Lasers, Consumables and Other Dental Surgical
Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Iran Historic Review for Dental Surgical Equipment by
Product Type - Handheld Instruments, Lasers, Consumables and
Other Dental Surgical Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 100: Iran 18-Year Perspective for Dental Surgical
Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Handheld Instruments, Lasers, Consumables and Other Dental
Surgical Equipment for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
ISRAEL
Table 101: Israel Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Dental Surgical Equipment by Product Type - Handheld
Instruments, Lasers, Consumables and Other Dental Surgical
Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Israel Historic Review for Dental Surgical Equipment
by Product Type - Handheld Instruments, Lasers, Consumables and
Other Dental Surgical Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 103: Israel 18-Year Perspective for Dental Surgical
Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04159774/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Dental Surgical Equipment Market to Reach $7.9 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Dental Surgical Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04159774/?utm_source=GNW