Push Lawn Mowers Global Market Report 2023

Major players in the push lawn mowers market are Troy-Bilt, Husqvarna Lawn Mowers, Honda Lawn Mowers, Cub Cadet, The Toro Company, Craftsman, Lawn-Boy Inc, and Makita Corporation.



The global push lawn mowers market will grow from $14.46 billion in 2022 to $15.14 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The push lawn mowers market is expected to grow to $17.69 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.0%.



The push lawn mowers market consists of sales of self-propelled lawn mowers, riding lawn mowers, and zero-turn mowers.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Push lawn mowers is a manual grass cutting machine that is operated by pushing which spins the blades by using gears. They are used to cut grass.



The Asia Pacific was the largest region in the push lawn mowers market in 2022.North America was the second largest region in the push lawn mowers market.



The regions covered in the push lawn mowers report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main types of push lawn mowers are gas lawn mowers and electric lawnmowers.Electric lawn mowers are powered by lithium-ion batteries that will start instantly, run quietly, spew no exhaust fumes, and will require no regular engine maintenance.



The push lawn mowers products involved are manual, electric, petrol, robotic, and other products. The applications include residential and commercial.



The rise in interest in lawn care and gardening activities among people during the COVID-19 outbreak is expected to drive the push lawn mowers market.People are turning towards lawn care and gardening for different reasons such as keeping them busy, as a hobby, to obtain a sense of accomplishment, as a way to reduce stress, and for access to fresh food.



According to ScottsMiracle-Gro’s survey released in June 2020, more than 55% of American adults are currently gardening or caring for their lawn during the COVID-19 outbreak.According to the Office for National Statistics survey, around 45% of Britons are coping with the lockdown by gardening.



Lawn care and gardening activities require equipment such as push lawn mowers for cleaning the area by cutting the grass that enhances the image of the property. Thus, the high demand for gardening equipment is projected to propel the push lawn mowers market’s growth.



The increase in the use of artificial turf for residential lawns and sports areas is expected to hinder the push lawn market.Synthetic turf is preferred due to its low maintenance as it doesn’t require regular cutting and reduces injuries and durability.



For instance, in the USA, artificial turf is used in more than 700,000 playing fields and 17,000 golf courses covering 50 million acres with artificial grass.The advantages offered by artificial turf include the requirement for little to no water, very little maintenance, and longer durability (it can last for 15-20 years).



Hence, the cost-effectiveness, in the long run, has worked extensively in its favour which in turn is likely to challenge the push lawn mowers market in the forecast period.



Manufacturers are concentrating on increasing the efficiency of their products to boost their power to make their products more efficient than their predecessors and increase the run time. For instance, in July 2020, Makita U.S.A., Inc., introduced the latest 18V X2 (36V) LXT Brushless Cordless 21" Self-propelled Commercial Lawn Mower (XML09). Users have the option to mount two additional LXT batteries for a longer running time.



In September 2020, DR Power Equipment, a USA-based subsidiary of Generac Holdings Inc. a manufacturer of professional-grade, outdoor power equipment including an extensive line of gas and battery-powered products, acquired Mean Green Products, LLC for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition is expected to complement DR power equipment’s battery-powered core products and strategically push them to incorporate and build new battery-powered solutions. Mean Green Products, LLC is a USA-based company engaged in designing and manufacturing agricultural machinery including electric lawnmowers.



The countries covered in the push lawn mowers market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



