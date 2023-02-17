New Samsung Galaxy S23 Series and Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 now available in Canada; Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra to follow on February 22

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Samsung Electronics Canada today announced that the new Samsung Galaxy S23 Series, including the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S23+ and Samsung Galaxy S23, complemented by the new Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 360, are now available for purchase at Samsung Experience Stores, online at samsung.com/ca, and at select national retail and carrier partners across Canada. The Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra will follow on February 22, 2023.

“The Galaxy S23 Series and Galaxy Book3 Series are two of Samsung’s most powerful and sustainable innovations ever,” said Raj Doshi, Head of Mobile Business at Samsung Electronics Canada. “With seamless integration between all your Samsung devices, best-in-class camera capabilities, longer battery life, and eco-conscious design, users can create and share however and wherever they work or play for maximum creativity and productivity.”

Ushering in a new era of Galaxy S

Setting the standard for a premium smartphone experience, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Series offers one-of-a-kind experiences that can only be found on Samsung Galaxy. The Galaxy S23 Series challenges what’s possible in a premium smartphone, combining peak performance with elevated camera experiences, including DSLR-style image shooting and editing in RAW1 and JPEG. In another Galaxy first, the Galaxy S23 Series introduces the first Samsung Galaxy Super HDR selfie camera, making front-facing photos and videos look better – whether capturing your next selfie or taking video calls2. With future-ready mobile gaming supported by the Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy, users have more freedom to explore their creativity than ever before.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Series also unlocks the next level of mobile security with Samsung Message Guard3. This powerful sandboxing tool preemptively protects against zero-click exploit attacks. This is a new kind of cyberattack where just receiving an image can compromise a device – even without the user’s interaction. Samsung Message Guard acts as a virtual quarantine, trapping harmful images and ensuring you receive safe images4.

At the forefront, the Galaxy S23 Ultra makes it easy for any level of photographer, from the everyday user to the professional, to capture phenomenal content that stands out from the crowd with the first-ever 200MP Adaptive Pixel sensor that uses tetra squared binning for more detailed images. It offers Samsung Galaxy’s most advanced camera system yet5 with enhanced 8K video recording and Super HDR technology, tailored for nearly any lighting condition and engineered to render ultra-fine resolution. On the Galaxy S23 Ultra, the signature built-in, low-latency S Pen6 that many long-time Samsung Galaxy users know and love, offers possibilities for productivity, note taking, hobbies and more.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is available in Phantom Black, Cream, Green, and Lavender, and exclusively on samsung.com/ca in Lime, Graphite, Red, and Sky Blue in the below variations: 256GB model: Available for $1,649.99 (MSRP) 512GB model: Available for $1,889.99 (MSRP). 1TB model: Available for $2,209.99 (MSRP), exclusively at samsung.com/ca



For more information and availability, please visit: www.samsung.com/ca/smartphones/galaxy-s23-ultra/

The Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23, reimagined for different passions and lifestyles, offer users the freedom to choose the right device for them. Designed to take everyday passions further, the Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 redefine the essential elements of a premium mobile experience with enhanced features to suit individual needs.

The Galaxy S23+ is available in Phantom Black, Cream, Green, and Lavender, and exclusively on samsung.com/ca in Lime and Graphite in the below variations: 256GB model: Available for $1,399.99 (MSRP). 512GB model: Available for $1,559.99 (MSRP).





The Galaxy S23 is available at in Phantom Black, Cream, Green, and Lavender, and exclusively on samsung.com/ca in Lime and Graphite in the below variations:

128GB model: Available for $1,099.99 (MSRP). 256GB model: Available for $1,179.99 (MSRP).





For more information and availability, please visit: www.samsung.com/ca/smartphones/galaxy-s23/

Providing the Power to Perform

Samsung’s newest Galaxy Book3 Series reimagines the PC for a multi-device world, enabling users to easily work and perform creative tasks – not only across devices but across different operating systems for the ultimate go-anywhere flexibility. Offering ultra-high-performance computing and easy access to a seamless Galaxy connected experience, the Galaxy Book3 Series is ideal for Galaxy users and ambitious creators who need powerful devices.

The Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 takes thin, lightweight portability and optimized performance to new levels. Paired with a 2-in-1 convertible form factor and touch screen S Pen7 compatibility, the Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 merges PC and tablet experiences together into a single hybrid device, allowing you to supercharge your creativity and productivity on the go.

The Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 is available at samsung.com/ca , Samsung Experience Stores, and major retailer partners across Canada in Graphite in the below variations: 16GB | 1TB Model: Available for $2,499 (MSRP) 16GB | 512GB Model: Available for $2,199 (MSRP)



, Samsung Experience Stores, and major retailer partners across Canada in Graphite in the below variations:

For more information and availability, please visit: www.samsung.com/ca/computers/galaxy-book/galaxy-book3-pro-360-16-inch-i7-16gb-1tb-np960qfg-ka2ca/

The Galaxy Book3 Ultra offers ultra-high computing performance, enabling supercharged productivity and boundless creativity. Equipped with the latest 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processor – the most powerful processor in the Galaxy Book Series yet – an NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4050 Laptop GPU for studio-grade graphics - and a 16-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 3K resolution for stunning visual quality - the Galaxy Book3 Ultra delivers a comprehensive and powerful PC experience.

The Galaxy Book3 Ultra will be available for purchase starting February 22 at samsung.com/ca , Samsung Experience Stores and major retailer partners across Canada in Graphite in the below variations: 16GB | 1TB Model: Available for $3,269 (MSRP) 16GB | 512GB Model: Available for $2,999 (MSRP)



, Samsung Experience Stores and major retailer partners across Canada in Graphite in the below variations:

For more information and availability, please visit: www.samsung.com/ca/computers/galaxy-book/galaxy-book3-ultra-16-inch-i7-16gb-512gb-np960xfh-xa1ca/

Also unveiled on February 1, 2023, Canadian availability details for the Samsung Galaxy Book3 360 will be announced in the coming days. For more information and availability, please visit: https://www.samsung.com/ca/galaxy-book/

Level up with a Connected Galaxy Experience

The new Galaxy S23 Series and Galaxy Book3 Series are designed to work seamlessly within the Galaxy connected experience, maximizing productivity and creativity. Enhanced Samsung Multi Control8 lets you control your connected Galaxy smartphones or tablets using your Galaxy Book’s keyboard and trackpad. Users can drag and drop images or copy and paste text seamlessly between devices, making transferring information and files easier. As well, since users often create content on multiple devices, connectivity between the Galaxy Book3 and Galaxy S23 Series’ makes the creative process easier. Now, users can take high quality photos using Expert RAW9 on their Galaxy smartphone, including stunning night sky shots captured in Astrophoto, and sync to their Galaxy Book3 Series laptop automatically for further edits on Adobe Lightroom10.

Users can also enjoy seamless phone-to-PC connectivity with features such as Link to Windows11 / Microsoft Phone Link’s Recent Websites12, which lets you continue web sessions from your phone to PC – such as looking up the price of a flight on your phone and then booking it on your PC.

Galaxy for the Planet

Samsung believes that technological innovation is essential in shaping a more sustainable future. The latest Galaxy devices push the boundaries of design with select parts created from pre-consumer recycled aluminum and glass and post-consumer recycled plastics13. In addition, both the Galaxy S23 Series and Galaxy Book3 Series come in redesigned packaging that reduces plastics and leverages recycled materials14.

To enhance device longevity, Galaxy S23 Series and Galaxy Book3 Series are also eligible for Samsung Care+15, a support service for physical or liquid damages, repairs, and more.

Promotional Offers

Financing

Canadians who purchase an eligible Galaxy S23 Series device at samsung.com/ca or at a Samsung Experience Store can pay as low as $22.64 per month with financing on approved credit through PayBright by Affirm. 12, 24, or 36 month plans at 0 percent APR are available with purchase16.

Gift with Purchase

Canadians who purchase a Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra at an authorized Canadian retailer or carrier, at a Samsung Experience Store in Canada or online at samsung.com/ca between February 22, 2023 and March 9, 2023 are eligible to receive 50% off the MSRP of Samsung Galaxy Buds217.

Canadians can also get 50% off the MSRP of Samsung Galaxy Buds2 when they purchase a Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 at an authorized Canadian retailer or carrier, at a Samsung Experience Store in Canada or online at samsung.com/ca between February 17, 2023 and March 9, 202318.

Microsoft 365 Basic Offer

Canadians who purchase a Samsung Galaxy S23 Series device between February 7, 2023 and December 31, 2023 can receive a six-month trial of Microsoft 365 Basic ($2/month value). With six months of Microsoft 365 Basic, users can enjoy storage, an ad-free email and access to Microsoft support19.

SiriusXM Offer

Canadians who purchase a Samsung Galaxy S23 Series device between February 17, 2023 and March 3, 2023 at an authorized Canadian retailer or carrier, at a Samsung Experience Store in Canada or online at samsung.com/ca can enjoy six months of SiriusXM streaming subscription20.

Galaxy Store Coupon Offer

Canadians can receive a $100 Galaxy Store in-app coupon when they purchase a Samsung Galaxy S23 Series device between February 17, 2023 and March 3, 2023 at an authorized Canadian retailer or carrier, at a Samsung Experience Store in Canada or online at samsung.com/ca 21.

Double the storage, on us.

Canadians can receive twice the storage for the same price when they purchase a Galaxy S23 Series device between February 17, 2023 and March 2, 202322.

Get a Galaxy S23 256GB (MSRP: $1,179.99) for the price of a Galaxy S23 128GB (MSRP: $1,099.99), a discount of $80 off the regular price.

Get a Galaxy S23+ 512GB (MSRP: $1,559.99) for the price of Galaxy S23 256GB (MSRP: $1,399.99), a discount of $160 off the regular price.

Get a Galaxy S23 Ultra 512GB (MSRP: $1,889.99) for the price of Galaxy S23 Ultra 256GB (MSRP: $1,649.99), a discount of $240 off the regular price.



Canadians can receive twice the storage for the same price when they purchase a Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra between February 14, 2023, and March 2, 2023; that equates to $270 in savings off the MSRP of a Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra23.

Trade-In Offers

Canadians who purchase a Galaxy S23 Series device between February 17, 2023 and April 3, 2023, can receive a trade-in promotional credit of up to $350, in addition to the trade-in value of their eligible old smartphone. The trade-in program is available for purchases made at samsung.com/ca , Samsung Experience Stores, and participating authorized Canadian retailers and carriers in Canada24.

Canadians who purchase a Galaxy S23 Series device between February 1, 2023 and April 3, 2023, can receive a combined trade-in promotional credit and trade-in credit of up to $800 when they trade-in an eligible Galaxy S21 Ultra, Note20 or Note20 Ultra smartphone in any condition. The trade-in program is being supported at samsung.com/ca, at Samsung Experience Stores and at participating authorized Canadian retailers and carriers in Canada25.

YouTube Premium

Canadians who purchase and activate any Galaxy S23 Series device from February 1, 2023, to March 1, 2024, can get up to four months free of YouTube Premium and enjoy an ad-free, offline, and background play experience26.

Peace of Mind with Samsung Care+

With a Samsung Care+ Plan, Canadians can experience total care service for their new Galaxy Smartphone, Laptop, Tablet or Wearable device. Users will be protected for up to two years against physical or liquid damage and mechanical malfunction or defects, with a team of dedicated Galaxy experts available to help them get back on track27.

Canadians who purchase a Galaxy S23 Series device between February 17 and April 3, 2023, can get a Samsung Care+ 2 Year Plan on their selected Galaxy S23 device (regular price: $229.00) for 50 percent off ($114.50 before taxes) as applicable 28 .

. Canadians who purchase a Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 device between February 17, 2023, and March 9, 2023, will receive a Samsung Care 2 Year Plan (regular price: $279.00) at 50 percent off ($139.50 before taxes), as applicable 29 .

. Canadians who purchase a Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra Series device between February 22, 2023, and March 9, 2023, will receive a Samsung Care+ 2 Year Plan (regular price: $279.00) at 50 percent off ($139.50 before taxes), as applicable30.



The above offers can be redeemed online at samsung.com/ca for purchases made at samsung.com/ca and in-store at point of sale for purchases made at Samsung Experience Stores. For purchases made at participating retailers and carriers, please visit: https://shop.samsung.com/ca/samsung-care-plus .

Samsung Pay Got Even Better. Meet Samsung Wallet.

Samsung Wallet is your on-the-go, worry-free app for essentials — payment cards and loyalty and membership cards, now all in one place, all accessible with one swipe. With Samsung Wallet, you’ll be able to store passwords, addresses and card details for easier online browsing and shopping. Your payment cards and loyalty and membership cards scattered around your inbox can be stored as well. The entire wallet is protected by allowing access using your biometric data or PIN number. Please visit: https://www.samsung.com/ca/apps/samsung-wallet/

About Samsung Electronics Canada Inc.

Samsung Electronics Canada inspires Canadians to reach their full potential through a transformative ecosystem of products and services that deliver innovation and distinct design to every aspect of their connected lives. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, and wearable devices, tablets and digital appliances. In 2022, Samsung was ranked as one of Canada's "Most Reputable Companies" by Léger, named one of Canada’s Top 100 Employers and placed first on Forbes’ 'The World's Best Employers' list. Dedicated to helping make a difference in the lives of Canadians, Samsung's award-winning corporate giving initiatives support public education and health-related issues in communities across the country. To discover more, please visit: www.samsung.com/ca .

1 Expert RAW must be downloaded separately from the Galaxy Store, for free, before use. Expert RAW app is available on Galaxy S23 series (S23 Ultra, S23+, S23), Galaxy S22 Series (S22 Ultra/S22+/S22), S21 Ultra, S20 Ultra, Z Fold4, Z Fold3, Z Fold2 and Note20 Ultra. To automatically transfer images, Quick Share must be installed on the PC and users must log in with same Samsung account on both devices. (PC: Turn on Quick Share reception and Screen. Phone: Turn on Auto Share to PC or tablet in Expert RAW setting > Choose your PC)

2 Camera Assistant app is downloadable on Galaxy Store. Camera Assistant app is available on Galaxy S23 series (S23 Ultra, S23+, S23), Galaxy S22 series (S22 Ultra, S22+, S22) with One U.I 5.0 (as a beta version) and will be available on Galaxy flagship smartphones running One U.I 5.1.

Results from internal Samsung lab tests, conducted with 45W Travel Adapter connected to newly pre-released version of Galaxy S23 Ultra while device had 0% of power remaining, with all services, features and screen turned off. Actual charging speed may vary depending on the actual usage, charging conditions and other factors.

3 https://news.samsung.com/global/samsung-message-guard-protects-you-from-new-and-invisible-threats

4 Samsung Message Guard supports protection against the following image formats: PNG, JPG/JPEG, GIF, ICO, WEBP, BMP, WBMP

5 Compared to Galaxy S22 Ultra

6 S Pen is only available on Galaxy S23 Ultra within the Galaxy S23 Series.

7 The S Pen is included with Galaxy Book3 Pro 360. S Pen is sold separately for Galaxy Book3 360.

8 Samsung Multi Control works on Galaxy tablets with One UI 4.1 or above, Galaxy phones with One UI 5.1 or above and Galaxy Book Series devices launched in 2021 or later with either Samsung Settings v1.5 (Intel) or Samsung Settings v3.3 (ARM). Some models may have limited feature support and both phone and PC must be signed into the same Samsung account in order to use this feature.

9 Expert RAW must be downloaded separately from the Galaxy Store, for free, before use. Expert RAW app is available on Galaxy S23 series (S23 Ultra, S23+, S23), Galaxy S22 Series (S22 Ultra/S22+/S22), S21 Ultra, S20 Ultra, Z Fold4, Z Fold3, Z Fold2 and Note20 Ultra. To automatically transfer images, Quick Share must be installed on the PC and users must log in with same Samsung account on both devices. (PC: Turn on Quick Share reception and Screen. Phone: Turn on Auto Share to PC or tablet in Expert RAW setting > Choose your PC)

10 To receive a 2-month complimentary trial offer (US$19.98 value) for Adobe Lightroom for Samsung (“Offer”), a valid form of payment, a Samsung device, a Samsung account and an Adobe ID are required. You must redeem this offer before February 10 2024. This Offer is non-transferrable and cannot be combined with any other offer. Limit one (1) Offer per person. Offer not available to existing Lightroom subscribers. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. Lightroom subscription is subject to the Adobe Terms of Use ( https://www.adobe.com/legal/subscription-terms.html)

11 Users must link their Samsung Galaxy device to their Windows PC through ‘Link to Windows’ on phone and the Microsoft Phone Link App on PC and follow the set-up prompts, including being signed into the same Microsoft account. Link to Windows is preloaded on select Samsung Galaxy devices. PC (Microsoft Phone Link App) requires Windows 10 or above. Microsoft Phone Link recommends Samsung Galaxy device to be on the same Wi-Fi network as the PC. Some mobile apps may restrict content to be shared on other screens. Some related features may vary by device.

12 Recent Websites’ is only available when using Samsung Internet app on Samsung Galaxy smartphone with One UI 3.1.1 or above (Samsung Galaxy S, Note, Z Fold, Z Flip) and Windows PC with Windows 10 20H1 or above. Requires latest app updates to Phone Link/Link to Windows/Samsung internet. Internet connection is required on both devices.

13 The recycled plastics consist of two plastic types: PA (Polyamide) material sourced from discarded fishing nets, and PC (Polycarbonate) material sourced from discarded water barrels. We incorporated recycled materials into the upper, front and rear case. Upper, front and rear case do not include internal circuits, boards or other components.

14 Galaxy S23 Ultra increases the presence of recycled materials from six internal components in the Galaxy S22 Ultra to twelve internal and external components. Recycled materials include plastic, glass and aluminum.

15 Terms and conditions apply. Samsung Care+ coverage, service type, and redemption may vary by market and deductibles (service fee) may apply. For detailed Samsung Care+ information, please www.samsung.com/samsung-care-plus/.

16 On approved credit. Purchase an eligible product using a payment plan offered by PayBright by Affirm with up to 36-months term and 0% APR for qualified customers. To qualify for financing, minimum purchase value of cart must be $200 before taxes and fees. If you purchase products from multiple categories, the lowest available financing rate will be applied to each product in your cart. All the other financing terms and conditions remain the same. If you purchase products separately, then different financing rates may apply.Applicants who are not approved for a 0% APR payment plan may be offered alternative payment plans at a greater cost of credit. All transactions are subject to approval by PayBright by Affirm. Financing offers may vary from time to time and may be amended or cancelled at any time. Financing offers may vary for customers in the Province of Quebec. See www.paybright.com/faq for more information.

17 Some conditions apply. Offer is valid from February 22nd 2023 to March 9th 2023. Purchase from any participating authorized Canadian retailer, Samsung Experience Store in Canada or online at https://www.samsung.com/ca/ any eligible Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra and receive 50% off the MSRP of a Samsung Galaxy Buds2 ($189.99) as a bonus upon completion of your purchase of a Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra. Eligible Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra devices are as follows: NP960XFH-XA2CA regular price: $3269.99, NP960XFH-XA1CA regular price: $2999.99. Savings will be realized upon completion of your purchase of a Samsung Galaxy Book3. While supplies last. No rain checks. Limit of one a Samsung Galaxy Buds2 per Samsung Galaxy Book3 purchased. The exact colour of the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 received by the customer may vary depending on the availability as selected by Samsung in its own discretion. . Open to Canadian residents only. Participating authorized Canadian retailers may vary and may sell for less. Cannot be combined with any other offer or promotion. Promotion may be canceled or changed without notice.

18 Some conditions apply. Offer is valid from (Feb 17th to Mar 9th 2023). Purchase from any participating authorized Canadian retailer any eligible Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 and receive $140 off MSRP Samsung Galaxy Buds2 ($189.99) as a bonus upon completion of your Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 360. Eligible Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 are as follows:NP960QFG-KA2CA regular price: $2499.99, NP960QFG-KA1CA regular price: $2199.99. Savings will be realized upon completion of your Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 purchase. While supplies last. No rain checks. Limit of one Samsung Galaxy Buds2 per Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 purchased. The exact colour of the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 received by the customer may vary depending on the availability as selected by Samsung at its own discretion. Open to Canadian residents only. Participating authorized Canadian retailers may vary and may sell for less. Cannot be combined with any other offer or promotion. Promotion may be canceled or changed without notice.

19Terms and Conditions apply. Six-month trial of Microsoft 365 Basic ($2/month value) available for consumers who have purchased a Samsung Galaxy S23 (S23, S23+, S23 Ultra). Availability may vary by region or country. After the 6 month trial, your subscription will automatically renew into a monthly paid subscription subject to Google Play’s terms and conditions. Cancel any time to stop future charges. Offer not available to existing Microsoft 365 subscribers (including trials), anyone who previously redeemed a Microsoft 365 or OneDrive trial in Google Play, or former Microsoft 365 or OneDrive premium subscribers who canceled in the last 90 days. One offer per customer and per device. Offer cannot be transferred or combined with other Microsoft offers, and is available between February 7th, 2023 and December 31st, 2023. It must be redeemed during this period on Google Play Store and Participants must sync their gallery with OneDrive to commence the six-month trial. Offer requires a Samsung and Microsoft account. Refer tohttps://www.microsoft.com/onedrive-samsung-offer for details..

20Terms and conditions apply. SiriusXM 6 month offer is valid from February 17th, 2023 and March 3rd, 2023 at 11:59pm EST. When you purchase any Samsung Galaxy S23 Series, you are eligible to receive one (1) SiriusXM Promo Code that can be used towards redeeming one (1) 6 months free SiriusXM Platinum Streaming subscription. Then $10.99/month plus fees & taxes.

21Terms and conditions apply. The $100 Galaxy Store Offer is valid from February 17th, 2023 and March 3th, 2023 at 11:59pm EST. When you purchase any Samsung Galaxy S23 Series, you are eligible to receive one (1) $100 Galaxy Store In-app Coupon. Your Galaxy Store Coupon must be downloaded from Samsung Members App on your eligible device by March 31, 2023 at 11:59pm EST. Once the Galaxy Store Coupon is applied to your Galaxy Store Account, your $100 Coupon must be used by May 1st, 2023. Your Galaxy Store Coupon can only be used for a single in-app purchase transaction within the Samsung Galaxy Store games. Visit www.samsung.com/ca/offer for more details.

22Pre-order from February 1 to February 16, 2023 and complete your purchase by March 2, 2023 from a participating Canadian authorized retailer or carrier, a Samsung Experience Store in Canada or online at samsung.com/ca the following devices: (i) A Galaxy S23 256GB for the price of a Galaxy S23 128GB (a discount of $80 off of regular price) (ii) A Galaxy S23+ 512GB for the price of a Galaxy S23+ 256GB (a discount of $160 off of regular price); or (iii) A Galaxy S23 Ultra 512GB for the price of a Galaxy S23 Ultra 256GB (a discount of $240 off of regular price). Selection and availability may vary. While quantities last. No rain checks. Offer is subject to change or cancellation without notice and is available to Canadian residents only. Participating Canadian authorized retailers and carriers may vary. Offer provided by Samsung Electronics Canada Inc.

23 Complete the purchase of a Galaxy Book3 Ultra between February 14th, 2023 and March 2nd, 2023; (the “Offer Period”) from a participating authorized Canadian retailer, a Samsung Experience Store in Canada or online at https://www.samsung.com/ca/ and save $270 off the MSRP on a Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra (NP960XFH-XA2CA) (now the same price as NP960XFH-XA1CA). It’s like getting twice the storage at no additional cost! Selection and availability may vary. While quantities last. No rain checks. Offer is subject to change or cancellation without notice and is available to Canadian residents only. Participating authorized Canadian retailers may vary. Offer provided by Samsung Electronics Canada Inc. Cannot be combined with any other offer except where expressly permitted.

24 Certain conditions apply. Receive a trade-in promotional credit of up to $350, in addition to the trade-in value of your eligible old smartphone (the “Eligible Trade-In Product”), when you purchase an eligible Galaxy S23 Series device between February 17th, 2023 and April 3rd, 2023 (the “Offer Period”), from a participating authorized Canadian retailer or carrier, a Samsung Experience Store in Canada, or online at https://www.samsung.com/ca/; and (ii)complete the trade-in of your Eligible Trade-In Product by April 3rd, 2023; and (iii) ship the Eligible Trade-in Product within 21 calendar days of receiving the waybill. Selection and availability may vary. While quantities last. No rain checks. No cash value. The minimum qualifying trade-in value of the “Eligible Trade-In Product” must be $25 as determined by the Service Provider’s device valuation software. $350 credit is based on completing the trade-in of an eligible Galaxy Note Series, Galaxy S Series, or Galaxy Z Series device and purchasing a Galaxy S23 Series device. Offer is subject to change or cancellation without notice, cannot be combined with any other offer and is available to Canadian residents only. Offer provided by Samsung Electronics Canada Inc. See https://www.samsung.com/ca/offer/ for Full Terms and Conditions. Please note: for trade-in transactions online at Samsung.com/ca if you do not send in your Eligible Trade-In Product within the prescribed time, or if the device condition differs materially from that which you have represented to be accurate using the Trade-In Tool, your trade-in transaction may be subject to a charge-back, in whole or in part, in accordance with the Trade-In Program Terms and Conditions of Use.

25 * Certain conditions apply. Receive a combined trade-in promotional credit and trade-in value of $800, for your eligible Galaxy S21 Ultra, Note20 or Note20 Ultra smartphone (the “Eligible Trade-In Product”), when you: (i) pre-order and complete your purchase of an eligible Galaxy S23 Series device between February 1st, 2023 and February 16th, 2023; or purchase an eligible Galaxy S23 Series device between February 17th, 2023 and April 3rd, 2023 (the “Offer Period”), from a participating authorized Canadian retailer or carrier, a Samsung Experience Store in Canada, or online at https://www.samsung.com/ca/; and (ii) complete the trade-in of your Eligible Trade-In Product by April 3rd, 2023; and (iii)ship the Eligible Trade-in Product within 21 calendar days of receiving the waybill. Selection and availability may vary. While quantities last. No rain checks. No cash value. $800 credit is based on completing the trade-in of an eligible Galaxy S21 Ultra Series, Note20 Series or Note20 Ultra Series device and purchasing a Galaxy S23 Series device. Offer is subject to change or cancellation without notice, cannot be combined with any other offer and is available to Canadian residents only. Offer provided by Samsung Electronics Canada Inc. See https://www.samsung.com/ca/offer/ for Full Terms and Conditions. Please note: for trade-in transactions online at Samsung.com/ca if you do not send in your Eligible Trade-In Product within the prescribed time, your trade-in transaction may be subject to a charge-back, in whole, in accordance with the Trade-In Program Terms and Conditions of Use. The Galaxy S21 Ultra, Note20 or Note20 Ultra can be traded-in in any condition to participate in this program.

26 This YouTube Premium 4 month trial promotion is open to participants in Canada who purchase and activate any Galaxy S23 Series between February 1, 2023 and March 1, 2024. Offer only available to customers who are not current YouTube Premium or YouTube Music Premium subscribers, have not been YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium, or Google Play Music subscribers nor participated in a YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium or Google Play Music trial before. Offer must be redeemed by March 1, 2024 at 11:59pm PST. Valid form of payment required at sign-up, but you will not be charged until the promotion is complete. At the end of the promotion, you will be automatically charged the individual subscription price, currently $11.99/month, on a monthly recurring basis. You can cancel your trial at no charge at any time before the trial is over. No refunds for partial billing periods are available. Offer requires a Google account. Promoter: Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., 129 Samsung-ro, Yeongtong-gu, Suwon-si, Gyeonggi-do, Korea.

27 Terms and Conditions apply. For full Terms and Conditions, please see https://support-ca.samsung.com/secaew/consumer/ca/terms.

28 Purchase from February 17 to April 3, 2023, a Galaxy S23 Series (each an “Eligible Galaxy device” as listed below) and you can receive: One (1) Samsung Care+ 2 Year Plan at 50% off (before taxes) for your selected Galaxy S23 Series for $114.50 (Tier 3 Smartphone Samsung Care+ SKU P-GT-AXXCS0GV regular price – $229). Offer available at participating authorized Canadian retailers and carriers, at Samsung Experience Stores in Canada, and online at Samsung.com/ca. While quantities last. No rain checks. Offer is not transferrable and cannot be switched once selected. Limit of one (1) Samsung Care+ 2 Year Plan at 50% off, as applicable, per Eligible Galaxy device purchased. Open to Canadian Residents only. Participating authorized Canadian retailers and carriers may vary. Samsung reserves the right to request a bill of sale to verify date and location of purchase. Samsung reserves the right to change or cancel the promotion without notice. Full terms and conditions for the Samsung Care+ 2 Year Plan are available at pages.samsung.com/ca/promotions/English/Samsung_careplus_terms_conditions_EN.pdf. Eligible devices include: SM-S911WLGAXAC, SM-S911WLGEXAC, SM-S911WLIAXAC, SM-S911WLIEXAC, SM-S911WZAAXAC, SM-S911WZAEXAC, SM-S911WZEAXAC, SM-S911WZEEXAC, SM-S911WZGAXAC, SM-S911WZGEXAC, SM-S911WZKAXAC, SM-S911WZKEXAC, SM-S918WLBAXAC, SM-S918WLBFXAC, SM-S918WLBNXAC, SM-S918WLGAXAC, SM-S918WLGFXAC,SM-S918WLGNXAC, SM-S918WLIAXAC, SM-S918WLIFXAC, SM-S918WLINXAC, SM-S918WZAAXAC, SM-S918WZAFXAC, SM-S918WZANXAC, SM-S918WZEAXAC, SM-S918WZEFXAC, SM-S918WZENXAC, SM-S918WZGAXAC, SM-S918WZGFXAC, SM-S918WZGNXAC, SM-S918WZKAXAC, SM-S918WZKFXAC, SM-S918WZKNXAC, SM-S918WZRAXAC, SM-S918WZRFXAC, SM-S918WZRNXAC, SM-S916WLGAXAC, SM-S916WLGEXAC, SM-S916WLIAXAC, SM-S916WLIEXAC, SM-S916WZAAXAC, SM-S916WZAEXAC, SM-S916WZEAXAC, SM-S916WZEEXAC, SM-S916WZGAXAC,SM-S916WZGEXAC, SM-S916WZKAXAC, SM-S916WZKEXAC.

29 Either (i) pre-order from February 1st, 2023 – February 16th, 2023 and complete your purchase, or (ii) purchase from February 17th, 2023 to March 9th, 2023, a Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 Series (each an “Eligible Galaxy device” as listed below) and you can receive:(i) One (1) Samsung Care+ 2 Year Plan at 50% off (before taxes) for your selected Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 device for $139.50 (Tier 3 Samsung Care+ Notebooks Plan regular price - $279).Offer available at participating authorized Canadian retailers and carriers, at Samsung Experience Stores in Canada, and online at Samsung.com/ca. While quantities last. No rain checks. Offer has no cash value, is not transferrable and cannot be switched once selected. Limit of one (1) Samsung Care+ 2 Year Plan at 50% off, as applicable, per Eligible Galaxy device purchased. Open to Canadian Residents only. Participating authorized Canadian retailers and carriers may vary. Samsung reserves the right to request a bill of sale to verify date and location of purchase. Samsung reserves the right to change or cancel the promotion without notice.

30 Either (i) pre-order from February 14th, 2023 – February 21st, 2023 and complete your purchase, or (ii) purchase from February 22nd, 2023 to March 9th, 2023, a Galaxy Book3 Ultra Series (each an “Eligible Galaxy device” as listed below) and you can receive: One (1) Samsung Care+ 2 Year Plan at 50% off (before taxes) for your selected Galaxy Book3 Ultra device (promotional price: $139.50;Tier 3 Samsung Care+ Notebooks Plan regular price - $279). Offer available at participating authorized Canadian retailers and carriers, at Samsung Experience Stores in Canada, and online at Samsung.com/ca. While quantities last. No rain checks. Offer has no cash value, is not transferrable and cannot be switched once selected. Limit of one (1) Samsung Care+ 2 Year Plan at 50% off, as applicable, per Eligible Galaxy device purchased. Products must be purchased on the same invoice to qualify for the promotional pricing. Open to Canadian Residents only. Participating authorized Canadian retailers and carriers may vary. Samsung reserves the right to request a bill of sale to verify date and location of purchase. Samsung reserves the right to change or cancel the promotion without notice.

