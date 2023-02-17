Global Thin Client Market Report to Reach $1.7 Billion by 2028: Rising Adoption of Cloud-Based Services Drives Growth

Dublin, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thin client Market by Form Factor (Standalone, With Monitor, Mobile), Application (ITS, Education, Healthcare, Government, BFSI, Industrial, Retail, and Transportation) and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, RoW) - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The thin client market was valued at USD 1,498 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 1,735 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 3.1% between 2023 and 2028.

A basic thin client is a desktop terminal without a hard disk; it is a replacement for desktop PCs. The thin client uses desktop PCs' features, including applications, sensitive data, and memory, and stores them back in the data center. It uses remote display protocols (RDP) to access hard drives in secure data centers and connect to servers to conduct computational functions.

End users receive virtual desktops and programs instantaneously owing to this technology. A successful virtual desktop computing approach is often based on thin client technology. This is due to the nature of the device, which securely stores programs, applications, memory, and sensitive data in a data center rather than on the actual device.

The mobile segment is projected to grow at a high CAGR in the market during the forecast period

Low lifecycle and operational costs to fuel demand for thin mobile clients. A thin mobile client is a laptop-like device that helps users to access a virtual desktop wherever they are located as long as they have an Internet or network connection.

Mobile thin clients are flexible enough to deliver a secure user experience whether users are working from a corporate office or on the go. They exhibit low lifecycle and operational costs because they are energy-efficient and not overloaded with unnecessary features or functions.

Asia Pacific to grow at the highest rate in the thin client market.

China is estimated to hold the largest share in the thin client market, followed by Japan in the Asia Pacific. IoT has penetrated various verticals in the Asia Pacific, such as defense, automotive, aviation, manufacturing, healthcare, and food & beverage.

IoT and 5G are among the major drivers for the growth of the thin client market. IoT and 5G integration in different sectors will help enterprises worldwide deploy, manage, and scale their businesses from a unified platform and remote locations. Since thin client solutions work on enterprise servers, the industries will move towards virtual infrastructure.

Report Metrics:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 215 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $1.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.1% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Adoption of Cloud-Based Services

Cost-Effectiveness Associated with Deployment of Thin Clients

Growing Need for Digitalization in Education Sector

Shift from Traditional to Smart Manufacturing in Industrial Sector

Advancements in Healthcare Infrastructure

Restraints

System Compatibility Issues and Dependency on Centralized Network

Opportunities

Rising Investments in Data Centers by Leading Corporations

Growing Digitization of Financial Sector

Challenges

Lack of Skilled Personnel for Implementing Virtualization Systems

Creation of Network Traffic while Managing Enormous Number of Devices and Data

Case Study Analysis

University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine Turned Traditional Pc Environment into Virtual Workstation Fleet

Advantech Co. Ltd. Helped Bat Set Up Smart Factory Solutions

Minooka Community Consolidated School District Deployed Hp's Thin Clients

10Zig Helped Conestoga to Achieve Goal of Workstations of Reporting Each Step in Manufacturing Process

Centerm Helped Caixa Bank Improve Efficiency and Security Level

Companies Mentioned

10Zig Technology

Acer

Advantech Co. Ltd.

Arista Corporation

Atrust Computer Corporation

Centerm

Chip Pc

Clearcube Technology

Clientron Corp.

Dell Technologies

Fujitsu

Hp Inc.

Igel

Intel Corporation

Lenovo

Lg Electronics

Ncomputing

Onlogic

Praim

Samsung

Seal Technologies

Siemens

Stratodesk Corporation

Thinvent

Vxl Technology

