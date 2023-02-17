Global Thin Client Market Report to Reach $1.7 Billion by 2028: Rising Adoption of Cloud-Based Services Drives Growth

Dublin, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thin client Market by Form Factor (Standalone, With Monitor, Mobile), Application (ITS, Education, Healthcare, Government, BFSI, Industrial, Retail, and Transportation) and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, RoW) - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The thin client market was valued at USD 1,498 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 1,735 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 3.1% between 2023 and 2028.
A basic thin client is a desktop terminal without a hard disk; it is a replacement for desktop PCs. The thin client uses desktop PCs' features, including applications, sensitive data, and memory, and stores them back in the data center. It uses remote display protocols (RDP) to access hard drives in secure data centers and connect to servers to conduct computational functions.
End users receive virtual desktops and programs instantaneously owing to this technology. A successful virtual desktop computing approach is often based on thin client technology. This is due to the nature of the device, which securely stores programs, applications, memory, and sensitive data in a data center rather than on the actual device.
The mobile segment is projected to grow at a high CAGR in the market during the forecast period
Low lifecycle and operational costs to fuel demand for thin mobile clients. A thin mobile client is a laptop-like device that helps users to access a virtual desktop wherever they are located as long as they have an Internet or network connection.
Mobile thin clients are flexible enough to deliver a secure user experience whether users are working from a corporate office or on the go. They exhibit low lifecycle and operational costs because they are energy-efficient and not overloaded with unnecessary features or functions.
Asia Pacific to grow at the highest rate in the thin client market.
China is estimated to hold the largest share in the thin client market, followed by Japan in the Asia Pacific. IoT has penetrated various verticals in the Asia Pacific, such as defense, automotive, aviation, manufacturing, healthcare, and food & beverage.
IoT and 5G are among the major drivers for the growth of the thin client market. IoT and 5G integration in different sectors will help enterprises worldwide deploy, manage, and scale their businesses from a unified platform and remote locations. Since thin client solutions work on enterprise servers, the industries will move towards virtual infrastructure.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rising Adoption of Cloud-Based Services
- Cost-Effectiveness Associated with Deployment of Thin Clients
- Growing Need for Digitalization in Education Sector
- Shift from Traditional to Smart Manufacturing in Industrial Sector
- Advancements in Healthcare Infrastructure
Restraints
- System Compatibility Issues and Dependency on Centralized Network
Opportunities
- Rising Investments in Data Centers by Leading Corporations
- Growing Digitization of Financial Sector
Challenges
- Lack of Skilled Personnel for Implementing Virtualization Systems
- Creation of Network Traffic while Managing Enormous Number of Devices and Data
Case Study Analysis
- University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine Turned Traditional Pc Environment into Virtual Workstation Fleet
- Advantech Co. Ltd. Helped Bat Set Up Smart Factory Solutions
- Minooka Community Consolidated School District Deployed Hp's Thin Clients
- 10Zig Helped Conestoga to Achieve Goal of Workstations of Reporting Each Step in Manufacturing Process
- Centerm Helped Caixa Bank Improve Efficiency and Security Level
