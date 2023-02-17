New York, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Milking Machines Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06282482/?utm_source=GNW





The global milking machines market will grow from $3.88 billion in 2022 to $4.23 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The milking machines market is expected to grow to $5.76 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.0%.



The milking machine market consists of sales of herringbone milking parlour, rotary milking parlour, swingover miking parlour, and bucket milking machine.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



A milking machine is a piece of equipment that consists of a suction apparatus that takes milk from the cows. They are used to extract milk from cows.



The Asia Pacific was the largest region in the milking machines market in 2022.North America was the second largest region in the milking machines market.



The regions covered in the milking machines report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main product types of milking machines are fully automatic and semi-automatic.Fully automatic refers to a device that has controls to enable it to perform a task without constantly operating by a person.



The livestock is the cow, sheep, goat, buffalo, and other livestock. The various applications involved are micro-dairy farms, macro dairy farms, and other applications.



An increase in the rearing of dairy cattle is expected to drive the demand for the milking machines market. For instance, in October 2021, according to Central Statistics Office, Ireland, in 2020, there were 1,567,700 dairy cows, a 4.2% increase from 2019. Further, in May 2021, according to data from the US Department of Agriculture Foreign Agriculture Service, the number of dairy cows globally increased from about 136 million heads in 2019 to 137 million heads in 2020. (USDA FAS). It is predicted that in 2021, there would be more than 138 million heads of the animals in question. Therefore, the growth in the dairy cattle population across the globe led to increasing in milking production, which in turn propelled the revenues generated for the milking machinery market.



The robotic milking machines have created immense demand in the milking machinery market.More dairy farmers are looking to robotic-milking systems as a result of the difficulty in finding a dependable workforce or being able to afford labor costs.



For instance, in May 2021, Fullwood Packo, a UK-based manufacturer of milking machines, launched the new robotic technology M2erlin Meridian.Given that it is well acknowledged that cow comfort is essential to high-quality production, it was designed with cows in mind.



Combining the stability and routine of traditional milking with the technology and time benefits of robotics through the batch milking idea maximises both worlds. Additionally, unlike with free-choice milking, it enables the installation of robots without fully redesigning the cow habitat.



In July 2020, DeLaval, a Swedish-based company that produces equipment for the dairy farmer, acquired Milkrite InterPuls for approximately $233.58 million. The acquisition is expected to help DeLaval to increase its investments in future dairy solutions and services and the agreement is subjected to clearance from the relevant antitrust authorities. Milkrite InterPuls is a global company providing dairy intelligence products and services for milking equipment that are innovative, durable, and competitive in price.



The countries covered in the milking machines market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The milking machines market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides milking machines market statistics, including milking machines industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a milking machines market share, detailed milking machines market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the milking machines industry. This milking machines market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

