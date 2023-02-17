New York, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Palletizing Machinery Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04089512/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Palletizing Machinery Market to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Palletizing Machinery estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Low Level or Floor Level, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.5% CAGR and reach US$966.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the High-Level segment is readjusted to a revised 3.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $459.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.3% CAGR
The Palletizing Machinery market in the U.S. is estimated at US$459.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$460.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2% and 3.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$299.5 Million by the year 2030.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Palletizing Machinery: A Prelude
Recent Market Activity
Key Benefits Offered Drive Wider Adoption of Palletizing Machinery
Minimal Need for Human Workforce
High Precision & High Efficiency
Fatigueless Functioning
Faster Turnaround Times
Support for Any Type of Environment
Cost Benefits
High Thrust on Industrial Automation Creates Fertile
Environment for Market Growth
Uptrend in Packaging Machinery Sector Keeps Market Sentiment High
Recovery in Global GDP and Outlook for Food & Beverage and
Petrochemical Sectors Promise Stronger Growth for Palletizing
Machinery
Market Outlook
Demand for Robotic and Hybrid Palletizers on the Rise
Better Performance, Flexibility, and Operational Efficiency
Reduction in Production Cost
Developed Nations: Key Revenue Contributors
Developing Nations: Hot Spots for Future Market Growth
Palletizing Machinery - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)
A-B-C Packaging Machine Corp. (USA)
American-Newlong, Inc. (USA)
Arrowhead Systems Inc. (USA)
Barry-Wehmiller Companies, Inc. (USA)
BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
Columbia/Okura LLC (USA)
Conveying Industries, Inc. (USA)
Emmeti SpA (Italy)
FANUC Corporation (Japan)
Honeywell Intelligrated (USA)
Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan)
KION Group AG (Germany)
Krones AG (Germany)
KUKA AG (Germany)
Maschinenfabrik Möllers GmbH (Germany)
Ouelette Machinery Systems, Inc. (USA)
PaR Systems, LLC (USA)
Premier Tech Chronos (Canada)
ProMach, Inc. (USA)
Schneider Packaging Equipment Co., Inc. (USA)
Sidel (Switzerland)
Gebo Cermex (France)
Skilled Group (Italy)
TopTier, Inc. (USA)
Uhlmann Pac-Systeme GmbH & Co. KG. (Germany)
Westfalia Technologies, Inc. (USA)
YASKAWA Electric Corp. (Japan)
Yaskawa Motoman (USA)
Technology Progression: Hallmark of Palletizing Machinery Market
Sophisticated HMI Controls Augment Appeal & Image of Palletizers
End-User Needs Spur Design Improvements
Case Palletizers: The Largest Product Segment
Bulk Palletizers Aim to Expand Market Share
Box Palletizers for Myriad Needs of End-of-Line Palletizing
Robotics Witnessing Rapid Growth in Palletizing
Use of SCARA Robotic Palletizers
Addressing Unique Customer Demands in the Food & Beverage Industry
Affordable Palletizers Available for Performing Redundant Works
Barriers to Adoption of Robotic Technology in Food Sector
Mixed-Load Palletizing: An Ongoing Trend
Increased Emphasis on Value-Added Packaging Augments Market
Prospects
Replacement Demand Unfolds New Opportunities
Food & Beverage Industry: The Most Important End-use Sector for
Palletizing Machinery
Soaring Importance of Robotics in the Food & Beverage Sector
Palletizing Machines Assume Critical Importance in
Petrochemicals Facilities
Market Gears Up for Industry 4.0
A Brief Glimpse of First, Second, Third, & Fourth Industrial
Revolutions
Technological Innovations
Advanced Bag Palletizing Technology helps Improve Production,
Cost Effectiveness and Competitiveness
Innovations in Packaging Automation Machinery
AKD2G Servo Drive Offers Improved Compatibility and Convenience
New Packer with IO-Link and Controls
Robotic Palletizer with Capability to Handle Diverse
Configurations
New Conveyor Incorporates Features for Superior Cleanliness
Software Enables Simple Operation Programming through PLC
New Unison Automated Guide-Rail System Rationalizes Line
Efficiency and Lowers Changeover Time
Linear Transport Technology with Flexible Design
New Modular Belt Drives Facilitates Different Conveyor Settings
