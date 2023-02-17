Outlook on the Surgical Robots Global Market to 2027: Improving Reimbursement Scenario and Increasing Adoption of Surgical Robots Drives Growth

Dublin, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Surgical Robots Market by Product & Service (Instruments, Robotic Systems, Services), Application ( General Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Neurosurgery), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Center) - Forecasts to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global surgical robots market is projected to reach USD 18.4 billion by 2027 from an estimated USD 8.5 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period.

Based on product & service, the robotic systems is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period.

By product & service, the surgical robots market has been segmented into robotic systems, instruments & accessories, and services. The robotic systems segment is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing focus on adopting technologically advanced surgical robots and instruments among end users is propelling the growth of this segment.

Based on robotic systems, the orthopedic robotic system segment accounted for the second largest share of the market in 2021

By robotic systems, the surgical robots market has been segmented into laparoscopy robotic systems, orthopedic robotic systems, neurosurgical robotic systems, and other systems. In 2021, the orthopedic robotic system segment accounted for the second largest share of the surgical robot market. The increasing prevalence of obesity leading to rising demand for robotic orthopedic surgeries among hospitals and surgeons are supporting the growth of orthopedic robotic systems.

Based on application, the urological surgery segment accounted for the second largest share of the market in 2021

By application, the surgical robots market has been segmented into general surgery, urological surgery, gynecological surgery, orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, and other applications. In 2021, the urological surgery segment accounted for the second largest share of the surgical robot market.

The increasing number of robotic urological surgeries performed to treat conditions such as prostate cancer surgery, kidney disease/cancer surgery, bladder cancer surgery, and urinary obstruction surgery, and other urological applications are expected to increase the demand for surgical robots.

Based on end user, the hospitals & clinics segment is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period

Based on end users, the market has been segmented into hospitals & clinics and ambulatory surgery centers. The hospitals & clinics segment is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. The increasing number of robotic assisted surgical procedures taking place in hospitals & clinics is expected to increase the adoption of surgical robots.

Europe accounted for the second largest share of the surgical robots market in 2021

In 2021, Europe accounted for the second largest share of the surgical robots market. The region's large share can be attributed to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, and urologic disorders, the rising adoption of surgical robots, and the growing volume of robot assisted surgeries performed.

Report Metrics

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 236 Forecast Period 2021 - 2026 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $6.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2026 $14.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.6% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Advantages of Robotic-Assisted Surgery

Technological Advancements

Improving Reimbursement Scenario

Increasing Adoption of Surgical Robots

Increasing Funding for Medical Robot Research

Restraints

High Cost of Robotic Systems

Opportunities

Increasing Penetration of Surgical Robots in ASCs

Growth Opportunities in Emerging Markets

Challenges

Surgical Errors

Companies Mentioned

Asensus Surgical Inc.

Avateramedical GmbH

Brainlab AG

CMR Surgical

Corin

Distalmotion

Ecential Robotics

Globus Medical, Inc.

Intuitive Surgical

Johnson & Johnson

Medicaroid Corporation

Medtronic PLC

Microsure

Momentis Innovative Surgery Ltd.

Monteris Medical

Preceyes Bv

Renishaw PLC

Siemens Healthineers AG

Smith & Nephew

Stryker Corporation

Sudhir Srivastava Innovations Pvt. Ltd.

Think Surgical Inc.

Tinavi Medical Technologies Co. Ltd.

Titan Medical Inc.

Zimmer Biomet

