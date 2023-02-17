New York, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Palletizing Machinery Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04089512/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Palletizing Machinery Market to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Palletizing Machinery estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Low Level or Floor Level, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.5% CAGR and reach US$966.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the High-Level segment is readjusted to a revised 3.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $459.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.3% CAGR



The Palletizing Machinery market in the U.S. is estimated at US$459.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$460.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2% and 3.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$299.5 Million by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 62 Featured)

- ABB Ltd.

- A-B-C Packaging Machine Corp.

- American-Newlong, Inc.

- Arrowhead Systems Inc.

- Barry-Wehmiller Companies, Inc.

- BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG

- Conveying Industries, Inc.

- Emmeti SpA

- FANUC Corp.

- Gebo Cermex

- Honeywell Intelligrated

- Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

- KION Group AG

- Krones AG

- KUKA AG

- Maschinenfabrik Möllers GmbH

- Ouelette Machinery Systems, Inc.

- PaR Systems, LLC

- Premier Tech Chronos

- ProMach, Inc.

- Schneider Packaging Equipment Co., Inc.

- Sidel

- Skilled Group

- TopTier, Inc.

- Uhlmann Pac-Systeme GmbH & Co. KG.

- Westfalia Technologies, Inc.

- YASKAWA Electric Corp.

- Yaskawa Motoman





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04089512/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Palletizing Machinery: A Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Key Benefits Offered Drive Wider Adoption of Palletizing Machinery

Minimal Need for Human Workforce

High Precision & High Efficiency

Fatigueless Functioning

Faster Turnaround Times

Support for Any Type of Environment

Cost Benefits

High Thrust on Industrial Automation Creates Fertile

Environment for Market Growth

Uptrend in Packaging Machinery Sector Keeps Market Sentiment High

Recovery in Global GDP and Outlook for Food & Beverage and

Petrochemical Sectors Promise Stronger Growth for Palletizing

Machinery

Market Outlook

Demand for Robotic and Hybrid Palletizers on the Rise

Better Performance, Flexibility, and Operational Efficiency

Reduction in Production Cost

Developed Nations: Key Revenue Contributors

Developing Nations: Hot Spots for Future Market Growth

Palletizing Machinery - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)

A-B-C Packaging Machine Corp. (USA)

American-Newlong, Inc. (USA)

Arrowhead Systems Inc. (USA)

Barry-Wehmiller Companies, Inc. (USA)

BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Columbia/Okura LLC (USA)

Conveying Industries, Inc. (USA)

Emmeti SpA (Italy)

FANUC Corporation (Japan)

Honeywell Intelligrated (USA)

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan)

KION Group AG (Germany)

Krones AG (Germany)

KUKA AG (Germany)

Maschinenfabrik Möllers GmbH (Germany)

Ouelette Machinery Systems, Inc. (USA)

PaR Systems, LLC (USA)

Premier Tech Chronos (Canada)

ProMach, Inc. (USA)

Schneider Packaging Equipment Co., Inc. (USA)

Sidel (Switzerland)

Gebo Cermex (France)

Skilled Group (Italy)

TopTier, Inc. (USA)

Uhlmann Pac-Systeme GmbH & Co. KG. (Germany)

Westfalia Technologies, Inc. (USA)

YASKAWA Electric Corp. (Japan)

Yaskawa Motoman (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Technology Progression: Hallmark of Palletizing Machinery Market

Sophisticated HMI Controls Augment Appeal & Image of Palletizers

End-User Needs Spur Design Improvements

Case Palletizers: The Largest Product Segment

Bulk Palletizers Aim to Expand Market Share

Box Palletizers for Myriad Needs of End-of-Line Palletizing

Robotics Witnessing Rapid Growth in Palletizing

Use of SCARA Robotic Palletizers

Addressing Unique Customer Demands in the Food & Beverage Industry

Affordable Palletizers Available for Performing Redundant Works

Barriers to Adoption of Robotic Technology in Food Sector

Mixed-Load Palletizing: An Ongoing Trend

Increased Emphasis on Value-Added Packaging Augments Market

Prospects

Replacement Demand Unfolds New Opportunities

Food & Beverage Industry: The Most Important End-use Sector for

Palletizing Machinery

Soaring Importance of Robotics in the Food & Beverage Sector

Palletizing Machines Assume Critical Importance in

Petrochemicals Facilities

Market Gears Up for Industry 4.0

A Brief Glimpse of First, Second, Third, & Fourth Industrial

Revolutions

Technological Innovations

Advanced Bag Palletizing Technology helps Improve Production,

Cost Effectiveness and Competitiveness

Innovations in Packaging Automation Machinery

AKD2G Servo Drive Offers Improved Compatibility and Convenience

New Packer with IO-Link and Controls

Robotic Palletizer with Capability to Handle Diverse

Configurations

New Conveyor Incorporates Features for Superior Cleanliness

Software Enables Simple Operation Programming through PLC

New Unison Automated Guide-Rail System Rationalizes Line

Efficiency and Lowers Changeover Time

Linear Transport Technology with Flexible Design

New Modular Belt Drives Facilitates Different Conveyor Settings



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Palletizing Machinery by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Palletizing Machinery by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 18-Year Perspective for Palletizing Machinery by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Low

Level or Floor Level by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Low Level or Floor Level by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 18-Year Perspective for Low Level or Floor Level

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

High-Level by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for High-Level by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 18-Year Perspective for High-Level by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Robotic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Robotic by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 18-Year Perspective for Robotic by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Case

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Case by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 18-Year Perspective for Case by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bulk

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Bulk by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 18-Year Perspective for Bulk by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 18-Year Perspective for Other Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food &

Beverage by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Food & Beverage by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 18-Year Perspective for Food & Beverage by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Healthcare &

Pharmaceuticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 18-Year Perspective for Healthcare &

Pharmaceuticals by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cosmetic & Personal Care by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Cosmetic & Personal Care by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 18-Year Perspective for Cosmetic & Personal

Care by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 18-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 34: World Palletizing Machinery Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Palletizing Machinery Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Palletizing Machinery by Technology - Low Level or Floor Level,

High-Level and Robotic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA Historic Review for Palletizing Machinery by

Technology - Low Level or Floor Level, High-Level and Robotic

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 37: USA 18-Year Perspective for Palletizing Machinery by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Low Level

or Floor Level, High-Level and Robotic for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030



Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Palletizing Machinery by Type - Case, Bulk and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA Historic Review for Palletizing Machinery by Type -

Case, Bulk and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 40: USA 18-Year Perspective for Palletizing Machinery by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Case, Bulk and

Other Types for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Palletizing Machinery by Application - Food & Beverage,

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetic & Personal Care and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: USA Historic Review for Palletizing Machinery by

Application - Food & Beverage, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals,

Cosmetic & Personal Care and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: USA 18-Year Perspective for Palletizing Machinery by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetic & Personal

Care and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Palletizing Machinery by Technology - Low Level or Floor Level,

High-Level and Robotic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Palletizing Machinery by

Technology - Low Level or Floor Level, High-Level and Robotic

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Palletizing Machinery

by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Low

Level or Floor Level, High-Level and Robotic for the Years

2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Palletizing Machinery by Type - Case, Bulk and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Palletizing Machinery by

Type - Case, Bulk and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Palletizing Machinery

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Case, Bulk

and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Palletizing Machinery by Application - Food & Beverage,

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetic & Personal Care and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Palletizing Machinery by

Application - Food & Beverage, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals,

Cosmetic & Personal Care and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Palletizing Machinery

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetic & Personal

Care and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Palletizing Machinery Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Palletizing Machinery by Technology - Low Level or Floor Level,

High-Level and Robotic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Palletizing Machinery by

Technology - Low Level or Floor Level, High-Level and Robotic

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Palletizing Machinery

by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Low

Level or Floor Level, High-Level and Robotic for the Years

2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Palletizing Machinery by Type - Case, Bulk and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Palletizing Machinery by

Type - Case, Bulk and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Palletizing Machinery

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Case, Bulk

and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Palletizing Machinery by Application - Food & Beverage,

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetic & Personal Care and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Palletizing Machinery by

Application - Food & Beverage, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals,

Cosmetic & Personal Care and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Palletizing Machinery

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetic & Personal

Care and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Palletizing Machinery Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Palletizing Machinery by Technology - Low Level or Floor Level,

High-Level and Robotic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: China Historic Review for Palletizing Machinery by

Technology - Low Level or Floor Level, High-Level and Robotic

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: China 18-Year Perspective for Palletizing Machinery

by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Low

Level or Floor Level, High-Level and Robotic for the Years

2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Palletizing Machinery by Type - Case, Bulk and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: China Historic Review for Palletizing Machinery by

Type - Case, Bulk and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: China 18-Year Perspective for Palletizing Machinery

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Case, Bulk

and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Palletizing Machinery by Application - Food & Beverage,

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetic & Personal Care and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: China Historic Review for Palletizing Machinery by

Application - Food & Beverage, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals,

Cosmetic & Personal Care and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: China 18-Year Perspective for Palletizing Machinery

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetic & Personal

Care and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Palletizing Machinery Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Palletizing Machinery by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Palletizing Machinery by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Palletizing Machinery

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Palletizing Machinery by Technology - Low Level or Floor Level,

High-Level and Robotic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Palletizing Machinery by

Technology - Low Level or Floor Level, High-Level and Robotic

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Palletizing Machinery

by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Low

Level or Floor Level, High-Level and Robotic for the Years

2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Palletizing Machinery by Type - Case, Bulk and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Palletizing Machinery by

Type - Case, Bulk and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Palletizing Machinery

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Case, Bulk

and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Palletizing Machinery by Application - Food & Beverage,

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetic & Personal Care and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Palletizing Machinery by

Application - Food & Beverage, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals,

Cosmetic & Personal Care and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Palletizing Machinery

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetic & Personal

Care and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Palletizing Machinery Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 83: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Palletizing Machinery by Technology - Low Level or Floor Level,

High-Level and Robotic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: France Historic Review for Palletizing Machinery by

Technology - Low Level or Floor Level, High-Level and Robotic

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: France 18-Year Perspective for Palletizing Machinery

by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Low

Level or Floor Level, High-Level and Robotic for the Years

2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Palletizing Machinery by Type - Case, Bulk and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: France Historic Review for Palletizing Machinery by

Type - Case, Bulk and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: France 18-Year Perspective for Palletizing Machinery

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Case, Bulk

and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 89: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Palletizing Machinery by Application - Food & Beverage,

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetic & Personal Care and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: France Historic Review for Palletizing Machinery by

Application - Food & Beverage, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals,

Cosmetic & Personal Care and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: France 18-Year Perspective for Palletizing Machinery

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetic & Personal

Care and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Palletizing Machinery Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 92: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Palletizing Machinery by Technology - Low Level or Floor Level,

High-Level and Robotic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: Germany Historic Review for Palletizing Machinery by

Technology - Low Level or Floor Level, High-Level and Robotic

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Palletizing Machinery

by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Low

Level or Floor Level, High-Level and Robotic for the Years

2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 95: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Palletizing Machinery by Type - Case, Bulk and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 96: Germany Historic Review for Palletizing Machinery by

Type - Case, Bulk and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Palletizing Machinery

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Case, Bulk

and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 98: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Palletizing Machinery by Application - Food & Beverage,

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetic & Personal Care and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: Germany Historic Review for Palletizing Machinery by

Application - Food & Beverage, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals,

Cosmetic & Personal Care and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 100: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Palletizing

Machinery by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Food & Beverage, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetic &

Personal Care and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030



ITALY

Table 101: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Palletizing Machinery by Technology - Low Level or Floor Level,

High-Level and Robotic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 102: Italy Historic Review for Palletizing Machinery by

Technology - Low Level or Floor Level, High-Level and Robotic

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 103: Italy 18-Year Perspective for Palletizing Machinery

by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Low

Level or Floor Level, High-Level and Robotic for the Years

2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 104: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Palletizing Machinery by Type - Case, Bulk and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 105: Italy Historic Review for Palletizing Machinery by

Type - Case, Bulk and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 106: Italy 18-Year Perspective for Palletizing Machinery

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Case, Bulk

and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 107: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Palletizing Machinery by Application - Food & Beverage,

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetic & Personal Care and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 108: Italy Historic Review for Palletizing Machinery by

Application - Food & Beverage, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals,

Cosmetic & Personal Care and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 109: Italy 18-Year Perspective for Palletizing Machinery

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetic & Personal

Care and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Palletizing Machinery Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 110: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Palletizing Machinery by Technology - Low Level or Floor Level,

High-Level and Robotic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 111: UK Historic Review for Palletizing Machinery by

Technology - Low Level or Floor Level, High-Level and Robotic

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 112: UK 18-Year Perspective for Palletizing Machinery by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Low Level

or Floor Level, High-Level and Robotic for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030



Table 113: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04089512/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________