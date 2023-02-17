Blue Diamond Resorts Listed Among the 25 Best Hotels in the Dominican Republic

English Spanish

CANCUN, Mexico, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Diamond Resorts is thrilled to share that three of its luxury resorts have been ranked among the Best Hotels and Best All-Inclusive in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, according to US News & World Report's annual list. This year's main recognition goes to Royalton CHIC Punta Cana, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort & Casino – Adults Only which achieved top 10 status in the 25 Best All-Inclusive Resorts category in Punta Cana.



All-inclusive properties also making the list in both categories are Royalton Bavaro, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort & Casino and Royalton Punta Cana, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort & Casino, which through their All-In Luxury® experience prove their extensive accommodation offering in the region and quality of service. Meanwhile, Royalton CHIC Punta Cana continues to elevate its adults-only Party Your Way concept, which has allowed it to position itself as a top choice among vacationers.

Every year the U.S. News World Report ranks only the best resorts based on reputation among professional travel experts, guest reviews, and hotel class rankings. The 2023 rankings highlighted more than 35,000 hotels around the world to help travelers find the right option according to their preferences and needs.

These results reflect Blue Diamond Resorts’ ongoing commitment as a hotel management company to contribute to the guest experience through the highest hospitality standards.

