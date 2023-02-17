New York, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Biotechnology Instrumentation Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p090668/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Biotechnology Instrumentation Market to Reach $67.4 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Biotechnology Instrumentation estimated at US$43.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$67.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Immunoassay Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.7% CAGR and reach US$23.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the DNA Sequencing Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 7.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $12.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.3% CAGR
The Biotechnology Instrumentation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$11.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.9% and 4.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Biotechnology Tools - Driven by Advancements
Recent Market Activity
Global Market Analysis
Factors Sustaining Market Growth
Factors Restraining Growth
Improving Economy Signals Market Growth Opportunities
Biotechnology Instrumentation - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Abbott Laboratories (USA)
Agilent Technologies, Inc. (USA)
Beckman Coulter, Inc. (USA)
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (USA)
Bruker Corporation (USA)
GE HealthCare (UK)
Gilson, Inc. (USA)
Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (USA)
Hitachi High-Technologies Corp. (Japan)
Illumina, Inc. (USA)
Lonza Group AG (Switzerland)
PerkinElmer, Inc. (USA)
Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland)
Shimadzu Corp. (Japan)
Siemens Healthineers (USA)
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (USA)
Waters Corp. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
DNA Sequencing
Future Diagnostic Applications of DNA Sequencing
Next-Generation Sequencing Technologies Drive the Momentum
Liquid Chromatography
Growth in New Application Markets
HPLC Offers Significant Growth Opportunities
Innovative HPLC Products Inject New Growth
Ultra-High Pressure Liquid Chromatography
MS Systems with UHPLC
Advancements in HPLC Columns
Electrophoresis Systems
Capillary Gel Electrophoresis - Gains Prominence
Product Innovations Sustain Sales
Immunoassay Instruments
Growth Opportunities and Areas
Automated Multiplexing Platforms Present Growth Opportunities
Radioimmunoassay Systems Lose Ground
Chemiluminescence Immunoassays Gain Demand
Mass Spectrometry
Technological Developments and Expanding End-Use Applications
to Bolster Growth
A Review for Select MS Technologies
Portability: A Major Driving Force for MS Systems Market
Nanotube Coating to Enable Miniaturization in Mass Spectrometers
High Prices of MS Systems Hold Down Sales Growth
Purpose-Built Mass Spectrometers to Transform Personalized
Medicine
Lack of Suitable Software and Diversity of MS Systems - A Major
Challenge
Smaller Clinical Laboratories Continue to Shy Away from Mass
Spectrometers
Microarrays
Protein Biochips - Set for Robust Expansion
Lab-on-a-Chip: Fusion of Nanotechnology & Genetic Engineering
Advancements in Biochip Technology
Biochip Technology Boosts Personalized Medicine
Biochip Technology Spreads beyond Pharma Industry
Data on Specificity of Effect Drives Use of Microarrays in
Cosmetics and Personal Healthcare
Laboratory Automation
Technology Sets the Momentum for Microplate Reader Market
Growing Options in Multimode Microplate Readers
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
