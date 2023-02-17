New York, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Feed Processing Equipment Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06282480/?utm_source=GNW





The global feed processing equipment market will grow from $54.93 billion in 2022 to $58.22 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The feed processing equipment market is expected to grow to $70.57 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.9%.



The feed processing equipment market consists of sales of hammer mills, fine grinders, air classifiers, pellet mills, and extruders.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Feed processing equipment is a machine that produces animal feed by processing the raw material. They are used to produce animal feed.



The Asia Pacific was the largest region in the feed processing equipment market in 2022.North America was the second largest region of feed processing equipment market.



The regions covered in the feed processing equipment report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main functions of feed processing equipment are pelleting, mixing, grinding, and extrusion.Extrusion refers to the process of forming something by forcing or pushing it out, mainly through a small opening.



The feed types are ruminant feed, poultry feed, swine feed, aquaculture feed, and other feed types. The various applications involved are poultry, pig, ruminant, aqua, and other applications.



The growing demand for feed across the globe to meet the needs of the rising livestock population is expected to drive the feed processing equipment market.The rise in livestock population led to an increase in the requirement for feed which in turn is likely to fuel the demand for feed processing equipment.



For instance, in October 2022, according to AFIA, a US-based feed industry association, under normal production conditions, DIS calculated the baseline consumption at the start of 2020 at 252.6 million tonnes (excluding forages and roughages), with an estimated value of $66.7 billion. By 2025, the amount of animal food consumed could rise by 2.5% to 254.6 million tonnes, or about $48.8 billion.

The high operational and maintenance cost of the feed mill is expected to hinder the feed processing equipment market.The cost of establishing a feed mill includes design and development, equipment, installation, operational, and maintenance costs.



According to the American Feed Industry Association, engineering and design, equipment and installation, and operation and maintenance cost contribute to about 1%, 15%, and 50% respectively of the total investment over a feed mill’s lifetime. Moreover, electricity and labor require high capital investment making it unaffordable for middle, and low-income producers, thereby acting as a major restraint for market growth.



Plant manufacturers are launching revolutionary technology intending to improve the operation, increase efficiency, and set up other equipment to offer an advantage over other machines. In June 2020, Imas, a supplier of milling technology, developed a new type of feed mill with a compact design for the feed industry with a capacity of 2 to 3 tons per hour.



In April 2022, an Iceland-based food processing company acquired Wenger Manufacturing for an amount of US$540 million.With this acquisition, it gives Marel a platform for investment into fresh, complementary, and promising growth markets.



Wenger Manufacturing is a US-based feed processing equipment manufacturing company.



The countries covered in the feed processing equipment market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The feed processing equipment market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides feed processing equipment market statistics, including feed processing equipment industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a feed processing equipment market share, detailed feed processing equipment market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the feed processing equipment industry. This feed processing equipment market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06282480/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________