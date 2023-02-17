HIMALAYA’S CANNABIS SOCIAL NETWORK LAUNCHES NEW FEATURES; PREPARES FOR ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE PARADIGM OF CHATGPT

Pittsburgh, PA, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Himalaya Technologies, Inc. (OTC: HMLA) updates investors on its wholly owned consumer social network targeting cannabis located at www.kanab.club.



Recent Developments

Developed a complete social media network from scratch utilizing Velo and a robust scalable framework for future expansion. Version 1.0 was released with only an initial launch of core features. Our teams have continually updated the platform since its launch.

Designed a robust custom internal chat feature within the Kanab.Club platform to increase community engagement. Furthermore, we attached this to our moderation platform.

Developed a custom internal moderation system within Kanab.Club to manage posting and collateral on the site. Advanced admin controls allow for quick site updates.

Added an updated custom algorithm-driven Friend Recommendation Engine. This feature encourages users to add friends and increases engagement.

Added a unique friend searching system page to allow users to find friends easily. Our system features advanced search filtering to easily discover friends.

Kanab.Club employs a Unique Public posting wall. In version 1.2, we reduced the algorithmic involvement and went full public to further encourage engagement.

Developed an overhauled robust Post, Like, and Commenting engine which has been continually optimized and improved for peak browser efficiency as well as mobile usability.

Advanced Notifications Center added to allow for post and commenting notifications from within user dashboards.

Created an entirely new menu system with expanded options including linking to popular cannabis-related resources and access to our new friend recommendation engine.

New look and feel site-wide in our latest deployment. We utilized new graphics techniques and colors to continue to make Kanab.Club 2.0 relevant. New icons and floating box layouts add to the overall user experience. Better overall optimization on mobile.

Kanab Stock Chat

The Company also added a scalable stock chat room that offers users the ability to share content and information on cannabis related investments:

Kanab Stock Chat is fully integrated into the existing Kanab.Club social network. Kanab Stock Chat is a unique platform that brings real time stock data and social media together combined with truth and transparency.

Kanab Stock Home was developed as an intro home hub with access to top 20 cannabis stocks including a real-time ticker as well as a news portal.

Dynamic page structure with custom API’s tying real-time stock data with full indicators for each stock.

Kanab 2.0 Commenting engine system for each stock which is further customized with “bullish and bearish” indicators.

A “watch” system was added to allow users to watch particular stocks and quickly navigate to relevant information.

Expanded news feed modules added for individual every stock page. This module brings in PR releases from major news hubs from within the stock pages.

New additions planned for Kanab Stock Chat in Phase 2 include the following:

Expansion to larger catalog of stock pages on multiple exchanges.

Q&A section for founders to answer investors directly.

Improved indicator visibility additional API endpoints to add further information for investors.

New search Page proposed with advanced filtering options. Better search and discover for new stocks.

Better mobile experience and caching of API data for quicker responsiveness.

Management Commentary



Said Vik Grover, Himalaya’s CEO: “We’ve been quietly building Kanab.Club since 2019 anticipating the day that cannabis would reach a tipping point for mainstream adoption and advertising spend to target the estimated 250 million participants in the global cannabis industry. Yesterday’s launch of targeted cannabis advertising by mainstream social media and certain government actions in the Senate regarding cannabis legalization/approval may signal that inflection is imminent. What’s even more exciting is Himalaya owns the code to the site, literally built from scratch on the latest and greatest technologies, which means we are well positioned to copy and reskin the site for any other vertical in the world and fragment Facebook’s “one-size-fits-all” model. Technology ownership means we can quickly insert new technologies such as ChatGPT and artificial intelligence into the site and rapidly build a unique value proposition, while leveraging coding investments across multiple social networks to achieve economies of scope and scale. This will not be your parent’s social network.”

Article About ChatGPT Written by ChatGPT Itself :

https://www.paradigmshift.com.pk/chatgpt-on-chatgpt/

About Himalaya Technologies, Inc.

Himalaya Technologies, Inc. (https://www.himalayatechnologies.com/) is a health and wellness incubator making growth investments. The Company owns the following:

100.0% of KANAB CORP., owner and operator of Kanab Club (https://www.kanab.club/), a cannabis social network,

19.9% of GenBio, Inc. (https://genbioinc.com/), a biotech and nutraceutical research and development company, and

19.9% of The Agrarian Group LLC (https://www.theagrariangroup.com/), a provider of AgTech systems and software developing a supply chain marketplace for food and agriculture.



Himalaya, formerly known as Homeland Resources Ltd., itself is a minority investment of FOMO WORLDWIDE, INC. (OTC: FOMC; https://www.fomoworldwide.com/), a technology business accelerator with a portfolio in clean building solutions and other investments.



Forward Looking Statements:

Statements in this press release about our future expectations, including without limitation, the likelihood that Himalaya Technologies, Inc. will be able to meet minimum sales expectations, be successful and profitable in the market, bring significant value to Himalaya’s stockholders, and leverage capital markets to execute its growth strategy, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. Himalaya’s business strategy described in this press release is subject to innumerable risks, most significantly, whether the Company is successful in securing adequate financing. No information in this press release should be construed in any form shape or manner as an indication of the Company’s future revenues, financial condition, or stock price, nor is it a solicitation for investment.

